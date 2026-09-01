Why Businesses Need Technology Intelligence To Navigate The AI Era

An Exclusive Interview with Analytics Insight CEO Ashish Sukhadeve | File Photo

1. Why has technology intelligence become so important for businesses as AI rapidly transforms industries?

Technology intelligence has become essential because the pace of technological change has moved beyond what traditional business planning models can comfortably accommodate. AI is not simply another technology investment. It is influencing how companies innovate, compete, serve customers, manage talent, and make strategic decisions. For business leaders, the challenge is no longer just understanding what a particular AI technology can do. They need to understand where it creates genuine business value, how quickly it is evolving, what risks it introduces, and how it could reshape their industry. In the AI era, companies that continuously monitor emerging technologies with market trends, competitive movements, customer expectations, and organisational capabilities can identify opportunities earlier and respond to disruption more effectively. Ultimately, technology intelligence gives decision-makers the context they need to invest intelligently, build future-ready capabilities, and remain competitive as AI continues to reshape the business landscape.

2. How can organisations distinguish between AI hype and technologies that can deliver meaningful business value?

The first step is to move the conversation from technology fascination to business outcomes. AI is advancing rapidly, and every new model, platform, or application can appear transformational. However, not every innovation is relevant to every organisation. Businesses should begin by identifying specific challenges or opportunities where AI can create measurable value. That could mean improving customer experience, reducing operational costs, accelerating product development, strengthening decision-making, or creating entirely new revenue streams. Once the business objective is clear, organisations can evaluate which technologies are mature enough to support it. The key is experimentation with discipline. Companies should encourage pilots and innovation while establishing clear metrics for success. The organisations that benefit most from AI will not necessarily be those adopting the most technologies, but those making the most informed technology choices.

3. What role does technology intelligence play in helping companies prepare for emerging AI risks and challenges?

AI creates enormous opportunities, but it also introduces risks that can evolve as quickly as the technology itself. These include data privacy concerns, cybersecurity vulnerabilities, intellectual property issues, algorithmic bias, regulatory uncertainty, and the possibility of inaccurate or unreliable AI-generated outputs. Technology intelligence helps organisations anticipate these risks instead of responding to them after they become problems. By continuously tracking developments across technologies, regulations, competitors, research, and the broader ecosystem, businesses can identify potential vulnerabilities and prepare appropriate safeguards. Importantly, AI risk management should not sit exclusively within the IT or cybersecurity function. It requires collaboration between technology teams, business leaders, legal and compliance functions, HR, and governance teams. Organisations need clear policies around responsible AI use, data management, model evaluation, human oversight, and accountability. Companies with strong technology intelligence can make faster decisions while maintaining appropriate safeguards. In an increasingly AI-driven economy, responsible innovation will become a significant competitive advantage rather than simply a compliance requirement.

4. How is AI changing the way organisations should approach talent, leadership, and workforce transformation?

Organisations will still need highly specialised AI engineers, data scientists, and technology experts, but the transformation goes much further. Every function increasingly needs people who understand how to work effectively with AI and interpret its outputs responsibly. This means organisations should focus on building both technical capabilities and AI literacy across the workforce. Employees need to understand where AI can augment their work, where human judgement remains essential, and how to identify potential limitations or risks. Leadership must evolve as well. Instead of treating AI purely as an IT initiative, executives need to make it part of business strategy. The most successful organisations are likely to adopt a human-plus-AI model rather than viewing AI simply as a replacement for people.

5. What should CEOs and business leaders prioritise today to become truly AI-ready?

The most important priority is to develop an AI strategy that is closely connected to the organisation's overall business strategy. Companies should ponder on where to use AI to get business-driven results. Leaders should then establish a strong foundation around data quality, technology infrastructure, cybersecurity, governance, and talent. Without these fundamentals, even sophisticated AI initiatives can struggle to scale. The next priority should be creating a culture of experimentation. Organisations need mechanisms that allow teams to test promising ideas quickly, measure their impact, learn from failures, and scale successful initiatives. At the same time, responsible AI principles must be embedded from the beginning rather than added later. At last, leaders need continuous technology intelligence as well. The AI landscape will keep changing, so an AI strategy cannot be a one-time exercise. The companies that thrive in the AI era will be those that combine technological ambition with strategic clarity, responsible governance, and the ability to adapt continuously.