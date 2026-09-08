Why Appliance Rentals Now Follow The 11-Month Lease | File photo

Bengaluru: Appliance rentals across Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru are chosen for terms of less than 1 year, with platforms such as Rentomojo listing split air conditioners, washing machines, water purifiers, and refrigerators. Air conditioners start at ₹1,263/mo in Mumbai and ₹900/mo in Bengaluru, while washing machines start at ₹391/mo. Rental plans include an 11-month option to match leasing cycles, with AC installation quoted separately at ₹1,999 across all cities.

The 11-month rental option aligns with Indian apartment lease agreements. Landlords commonly use 11-month residential agreements to bypass the registration thresholds needed for longer leases. Only Maharashtra is the exception – Section 55 of the Maharashtra Rent Control Act, 1999 requires that every leave-and-license agreement be registered, regardless of the period.

The frequent relocation within the micro-market is driven by a combination of rental agreements, rent increases, and the mobility of job opportunities. When professionals do not need to relocate to another city or neighbourhood, they still move within a 5-10 kilometre radius for a rental agreement.

Tenants frequently relocate within Chembur, Mulund, Thane, and Goregaon in Mumbai; the tech corridors of Bangalore, including Bellandur, Marathahalli, HSR Layout, and Koramangala; and the IT centres around Madhapur, HITEC City, Kondapur, and Gachibowli.

"Having moved houses multiple times within and between cities, I experienced firsthand the pain of furnishing an apartment that could cost six to seven times my monthly salary," said Geetansh Bamania, Founder and CEO of Rentomojo. "I wanted to create a product that makes furnishing affordable and flexible, adapting seamlessly to a mobile lifestyle."

Appliance rental pricing varies with tenure. With the plans lengthening, the pricing declines. An 8kg semi-automatic washing machine on rent is listed in Mumbai at ₹812/mo on a 3-month plan and ₹665/mo on an 11-month plan. A 1-ton 3-star convertible inverter split air conditioner is listed at ₹1719/mo for 3 months and ₹1321/mo for 11 months. Each plan includes 1-2 months’ rent as a refundable security deposit.

Ownership costs go beyond the shelf price. A 1.5-ton split air conditioner is priced between ₹35,000 and ₹55,000, with annual servicing at ₹1,500 and gas charging at ₹2,500. A 6.5 kg fully-automatic washing machine costs between ₹14,000 and ₹18,000, and out-of-warranty servicing adds about ₹1,200 annually.

"Today's young professionals are redefining what it means to live and work," Bamania noted, pointing to a shift toward an appliance-as-a-service economy across Indian metros.

Tenures range from 3, 6, 11, 12, 24, and 36 months, with home delivery within 48-72 hours of order confirmation. Rentomojo’s plans include maintenance, repairs, and relocation for appliance rentals. Installation charges for air conditioners are quoted separately. Pricing is not uniform across cities. Rentomojo’s listings include a 6 kg semi-automatic washing machine from ₹391/mo to a 7 kg inverter front-load washing machine at ₹1,449/mo, and 1-ton to 2-ton split ACs in non-inverter and convertible-inverter models. The washing machine costs ₹430/mo in Delhi and Gurgaon and ₹456 in Noida.

Competitors like Furlenco, Cityfurnish, and Rentickle operate in the same markets, offering similar catalogues with pricing and deposits varying by city and configuration.

"I observed that there are many urban consumers just like me, who change homes within months after buying anything new, furniture or appliances," Bamania said. "I saw a clear gap here to provide flexible, rental home solutions."

In India, appliance rental has evolved from a budget alternative into a scheduling tool. Instead of checking an appliance's lifespan, tenants align their rentals with the lease agreements. The shift toward an ‘appliance-as-a-service’ economy across metro cities.

Rentomojo listed more than 227,500 live subscribers across over 27 cities and filed a DRHP in March 2026. 11-month plans co-exist with 3- and 36-month options for air conditioners, washing machines, and refrigerators, priced at a premium over the 12-month term.

About Rentomojo

Founded by Geetansh Bamania, Rentomojo operates as a direct-to-consumer platform targeting India’s mobile urban population. The company emerged from a logistical hurdle of furnishing a short-term rental apartment. Rentomojo bundles maintenance, repairs, and relocation into monthly subscriptions across 27+ cities.

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Rentomojo Limited

Address: B-Block, BHIVE Workspace - No. 112, AKR Tech Park, Hosur Rd, Bangalore-560068