What To Do If You Spot An Unauthorized Credit Card Transaction |

A Credit Card offers convenience and flexibility for everyday spending, but it is equally important to monitor your transactions regularly. Despite the advanced security measures implemented by banks, unauthorised transactions can sometimes occur due to phishing attempts, data breaches, lost cards, or fraudulent activity.

If you notice a transaction that you do not recognise, acting promptly can help minimise potential losses and support a quicker resolution. Knowing the right steps to take can make the situation easier to manage.

What Is an Unauthorized Credit Card Transaction?

An unauthorised transaction is any payment made using your Credit Card without your knowledge or approval.

Examples include:

● Purchases you did not make

● Transactions after your card was lost or stolen

● Online payments made without your permission

● Duplicate charges that cannot be explained

● Suspicious international transactions

If you notice any such activity, treat it as a potential security issue until verified.

Step 1: Review the Transaction Carefully

Before reporting the transaction, verify whether it is genuinely unauthorised.

Check:

● Transaction amount

● Merchant name

● Date and time

● Recent purchases made by family members using supplementary cards, where applicable

Sometimes, merchants appear under names that differ from the store or website where the purchase was made.

If you still do not recognise the transaction, proceed with the next steps immediately.

Step 2: Block Your Credit Card

Most banks allow customers to temporarily or permanently block their Credit Card through Internet Banking, Mobile Banking, or customer support, including some of the best Credit Cards with advanced card-control features.

Blocking the card helps prevent further unauthorised transactions while the issue is being investigated.

Many banking applications also provide options to:

● Temporarily disable the card

● Restrict international usage

● Control online transaction settings

These features offer additional protection until the matter is resolved.

Step 3: Inform Your Bank Immediately

Contact your bank's customer support as soon as possible.

Be prepared to provide:

● Your registered mobile number

● Basic account verification details

● Information about the suspicious transaction

● Approximate time you noticed the issue

Prompt reporting enables the bank to initiate the appropriate verification process and advise you on the next steps.



How Do You Report a Fraudulent Credit Card Transaction?

If you suspect fraudulent activity, report it to your bank as soon as possible through the available banking channels.

Depending on the bank, you may be able to report the transaction using:

● Mobile Banking

● Internet Banking

● Customer care helpline

● Visiting the nearest branch

Keep details such as the transaction amount, merchant name, and transaction date readily available, as they may be required during the verification process.

Can Someone Use Your Credit Card Without the Physical Card?

Yes. In certain situations, fraudsters may use Credit Card details for online transactions without having physical possession of the card.

This may happen if card information is compromised through:

● Phishing attempts

● Fake websites

● Data breaches

● Unsecured online transactions

Regularly monitoring your Credit Card statements and enabling transaction alerts can help detect suspicious activity at an early stage.

Will You Get Your Money Back After an Unauthorized Transaction?

If you report an unauthorised transaction promptly, the bank will investigate the matter in accordance with its policies and applicable regulatory guidelines.

The outcome depends on factors such as:

● The nature of the transaction

● The findings of the investigation

● The time taken to report the incident

● Applicable banking policies

Customers should cooperate with the bank by providing the requested information during the investigation.

How Long Does a Fraud Investigation Take?

The time required to resolve a disputed Credit Card transaction varies depending on the complexity of the case and the bank's investigation process.

During the review, the bank may:

● Verify transaction details.

● Contact the merchant where necessary.

● Review supporting information.

● Keep the customer informed of the progress, where applicable.

Customers should continue monitoring their account until the issue is resolved.

Step 4: Review Your Recent Transaction History

Do not focus only on the suspicious transaction.

Review your recent statement carefully to identify:

● Small unfamiliar purchases

● Multiple transactions from the same merchant

● International transactions you did not make

● Repeated subscription charges

Fraudsters sometimes make smaller transactions before attempting higher-value purchases.

Step 5: Secure Your Banking Accounts

If you suspect that your Credit Card information may have been compromised online, consider updating the passwords associated with your banking and payment accounts.

This may include:

● Internet Banking

● Mobile Banking

● Shopping accounts

● Digital payment platforms

● Email account linked to banking notifications

Using strong, unique passwords and enabling multi-factor authentication wherever available improves account security.

Step 6: Continue Monitoring Your Account

Even after reporting the incident, continue reviewing your Credit Card activity regularly.

Watch for:

● New transactions

● SMS alerts

● Email notifications

● Monthly statements

Early identification of unusual activity allows you to respond more quickly if additional issues arise.

Tips to Reduce the Risk of Fraud

Although no payment method is completely immune to fraud, adopting safe banking practices can significantly reduce your risk.

Some useful precautions include:

● Never share your PIN, CVV, or OTP.

● Shop only on trusted websites.

● Enable transaction alerts.

● Keep your contact information updated with the bank.

● Avoid using unsecured public Wi-Fi for financial transactions.

● Regularly review your Credit Card statements.

Developing these habits strengthens your overall financial security.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

When responding to suspicious transactions, avoid these common errors:

● Ignoring small unauthorised charges.

● Delaying reporting to the bank.

● Sharing OTPs during verification calls from unknown individuals.

● Assuming suspicious transactions will reverse automatically.

● Failing to monitor future account activity.

Taking timely action is one of the most effective ways to limit potential financial loss.

Conclusion

Spotting an unauthorised Credit Card transaction can be concerning, but responding quickly can make a significant difference. Reviewing the transaction, blocking your Credit Card, informing the bank immediately, securing your accounts, and monitoring future activity are important steps that help protect your finances.

Regularly reviewing your statements and following safe digital banking practices can reduce the likelihood of fraud and help ensure that your Credit Card continues to remain a secure and convenient payment tool.