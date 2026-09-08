What Makes Manipal Banking Courses Relevant In Today’s Skill-Driven BFSI Industry | File photo

Bangalore: The BFSI industry in India is progressively shifting its focus from qualification-based recruitment towards a skills-oriented hiring process, wherein the capability to deliver results rather than mere qualifications is the key criterion for recruitment. The BFSI industry is looking for individuals who have an understanding of their job roles and who can start adding value immediately. However, a considerable number of graduates do not possess the required skills.

To fill this void, the manipal banking courses at UNext Manipal Academy of BFSI (MABFSI) have been designed based on industry operations so that learners will not only be competent enough, but also proficient in carrying out their jobs in banks. This is unlike regular educational programs that do not make role readiness the main aim of the learning process.

Aligning Learning with Real BFSI Job Functions

In general, bank training may involve the study of theory without linking those theories to the practical running of a branch. Consequently, it will be challenging for new recruits to fit into the job roles.

UNext Manipal Academy of BFSI solves this problem by structuring its manipal banking courses according to the functions that make up a BFSI job. The curriculum has been designed keeping in mind the daily tasks performed by the professionals in their work environment, which include:

● Sales and relationship management in branch environments

● Banking products and operational processes

● Regulatory and compliance frameworks such as KYC

● Customer interaction along with service delivery

Such functional alignment helps ensure that learners know how to implement their knowledge in the real world.

Addressing the Skill Gap in Entry-Level Hiring

The mismatch between educational knowledge and work requirements is affecting employers as well as freshers. Most applicants join the work environment without understanding the workflow, system, or performance requirements.

The UNext Manipal Academy of BFSI recognizes this as a structural problem and designs its training method to specifically tackle it. By having an organized bank job course structure, the workforce development and professional education company makes sure that students gain exposure to the actual side of banking before entering the professional world. This way, they can avoid:

● Dependence on post-hiring training

● Delays in employee productivity

● Mismatch between role expectations and candidate capability

Building Role-Ready Capabilities Through Practical Training

One of the important areas of concentration at UNext Manipal Academy of BFSI is making sure that learners acquire skills relevant to their jobs. The training technique adopted is based on creating a realistic banking atmosphere for the learners. Those enrolled in a bank job course obtain:

● Hands-on exposure to banking processes and tools

● Experience in handling customer interactions

● Understanding of compliance and documentation requirements

● Practical insight into sales-driven roles in banking

This way, learners are prepared for responsibilities as soon as they start their careers.

Strengthening Industry Relevance Through Collaboration

UNext Manipal Academy of BFSI collaborates with leading banks, insurance companies, and financial institutions for the creation of their courses. This guarantees that the courses are always relevant according to the industry requirements and job profiles. Due to such collaborations, UNext Manipal Academy of BFSI helps learners to:

● Understand real employer expectations

● Learn systems and processes used in the industry

● Gain clarity on role-specific responsibilities

● Improve confidence during interviews and onboarding

Industry-Aligned Programs Supporting BFSI Career Entry

UNext Manipal Academy of BFSI provides numerous job-assured programs aligned to particular BFSI roles. The programs offered include:

● Axis Bank Young Bankers Program – A structured banking program which is aimed at preparing candidates for sales jobs at the branch level through a focus on customer acquisition, liability products, and relationship management in a performance-oriented setting.

● HDFC Bank Future Bankers Program 2.0 – A full-fledged banking program for developing learners into personal bankers, concentrating heavily on cross-selling, customer interaction, and long-term relationship development at the branch level.

● IDFC FIRST Emerging Bankers Program – A role-specific program targeted at developing candidates to handle the challenges of frontline banking jobs, which involve the servicing and acquisition of customers while handling day-to-day branch interactions.

● Axis Bank Operations Program – A specialized program designed to equip candidates with the skills required to handle branch operations, documentation, and customer servicing in the banking industry, ensuring they are prepared for the process-driven roles.

● Tata AIG Young Achievers Program – An industry-oriented general insurance program that prepares learners for channel sales roles, combining product knowledge with field-level customer acquisition and distribution experience.

● HDFC Life Smart Achievers Program – A structured life insurance program that develops skills in corporate agency management, client advisory, and distribution, supported by integrated on-the-job training exposure.

Successful completion of the intensive, 12-month flagship tracks within these selections rewards candidates with a Post Graduate Diploma certified by the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), adding immense academic credibility to an industry-aligned learning experience.

About UNext Manipal Academy of BFSI

Established in 2008, Manipal Academy of BFSI, a UNext Learning entity and part of the Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), is a premier institution that provides industry-relevant education and training for both freshers and experienced professionals in traditional operations, sales and new-generation roles within the banking, financial services and insurance sectors. With a focus on innovation and learner-centricity, UNext Manipal Academy of BFSI offers a wide range of programs designed to equip individuals with the skills and knowledge to thrive in the BFSI industry. Today, the academy of BFSI annually trains over 15,000 BFSI industry professionals for its industry partners. With our expertise and deep understanding of market needs, our goal is to create the leaders of tomorrow and build a top-notch workforce for the BFSI industry.

Impact Over The Years

1. 17+ Years Of Legacy

2. 2,50,000+ Professionals Trained

3. 1 In 5 Bankers In India Is Our Alum

4. 1,00,000+ First-Time Professionals Trained

5. 50+ Client Partnerships

6. 220+ Experienced Faculty

Contact Information –

Thanisandra Campus

Manipal Academy of Banking & Insurance

Survey No.36/1 – Chokanahalli,

Jakkur Post- Off Thannisandra Road

Bangalore – 560 064.

(near Regal Hospital / Bharathiya City Road)

Corporate Office

UNext Learning Pvt Ltd

1/1, 1st Floor, UNext Towers, 1/1,

Old Madras Rd, off Mahatma Gandhi Road, near Trinity Circle,

Halasuru, Bengaluru – 560008, Karnataka

Website – https://manipalbfsi.com/

Email – hello@manipalbfsi.com