What Is The ULIP Plan For A First-Time Investor In India?

ULIPs offer first-time investors a combination of life insurance protection and market-linked investment options for long-term goals | File Photo

With so many financial products available, it's natural to wonder which one is worth your money and aligns with your long-term goals. Some investments focus only on wealth creation and others only on financial protection. How do you balance both? A Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) can be one of the preferred solutions. It brings investment and protection under a single policy.

What is aULIP plan for a first-time investor in India? Let’s explore how to choose the right option based on your financial goals, risk appetite, and investment horizon.

Is ULIP a Good Choice for a First-Time Investor?

ULIP can be a suitable option for first-time investors who want to build long-term wealth while also securing their family’s financial future.

Keep in mind:

● ULIP returns are market-linked and not guaranteed.

● The investment risk is borne by the policyholder.

● ULIPs are generally more suitable for long-term financial goals.

Top ULIPs for First-Time Investors in India

The suitability of a plan can vary from one investor to another due to the difference in financial goals.

Bajaj Life Goal Assure IV

This plan is a Unit-linked Non-Participating Individual Life Savings Insurance Plan whichmight suit first-time investors who want to start with a manageable premium while working towards long-term wealth creation.

Key highlights:

● Starts at ₹3,000 per month, making it easier for many first-time investors.

● Offers choice between four investment portfolio strategies to suit different risk appetites.

● Return of Mortality Charges1 at maturity rewards long-term policyholders.

● Loyalty Additions added to the fund value at the end of 10th, 15th and 20th policy year to enhance the fund value over time.

● Fund Booster at maturity2 provides an additional benefit for staying invested.

Bajaj Life Smart Wealth Goal VII

If flexibility is important to you, this Unit-linked Non-Participating Individual Life Savings Insurance plan offers multiple choices that can adapt to changing financial circumstances.

Key highlights:

● Three plan variants to choose from.

● Choice of 5 investment portfolio strategies.

● Option to reduce the premium based on your needs.

● Return of Mortality Charges3.

Bajaj Life Goal Based Savings III

This Unit-linked Non-Participating Individual Life Savings Insurance plan may be suitable for investing towards a specific financial goal and want flexibility in premium payments.

Key highlights:

● Choice of regular, limited, and single premium payment options.

● Return of Mortality Charges4 at maturity for eligible policies.

● Additional premium allocation in the first policy year.

● Partial withdrawals after the lock-in period, subject to policy conditions.

Bajaj Life Invest Protect Goal Plus

If you want your investments to reward long-term commitment along with financial protection, this Unit-Linked Non-Participating Individual Life Savings Insurance plan may be a suitable choice.

Key highlights:

● Life cover along with market-linked growth opportunities.

● Loyalty advantagesto boost the fund value.

● Optional riders for additional protection.

● Designed to support long-term financial goals.

How Can First-Time Investors Choose the Right ULIP?

There is a systematic approach to finding suitable ULIP plans.

1. Financial Goals

Knowing exactly what you're investing for before investing helps you choose a plan that aligns with your goal.

2.Risk Appetite

Selecting funds that match your comfort with market fluctuations and investment horizon can allow you to maintain the preferred risk level.

3.Fund Option Comparison

Reviewing available equity, debt, and hybrid funds can help you understand which align with your goals.

4.The Charges

Taking time to understand the different ULIP charges associated with the policy will keep you informed on how they affect your investment.

5.Premium

Choosing an amount that you can comfortably afford to pay throughout the policy term will ensure disciplined investment.

6.Policy Details

Reviewing the benefits, exclusions, features, and conditions before making your decision can prevent unnecessary surprises in the future.

Note on Staying Invested for the Long Term

ULIPs are designed for fulfilling long-term financial goals. Staying committed to your financial plan can allow your accumulated corpus more time to benefit from market growthwhile helping you work towards your financial goals.

Conclusion

Growth and protection are equally important for financial planning. Finding the suitableinvestment options and insurance coverage can get difficult for first-time buyers. ULIP can come as a useful choice in such scenarios.

It is crucial to understand the features, available fund options, terms and conditions, and long-term commitment to a plan before investing. Remember that the best plan should align with your financial goals and risk profile.

FAQs

1.How much should a first-time investor invest in ULIP?

The amount depends on your financial goals and budget. You should choose a premium that you can comfortably continue to pay throughout the policy term.

2.Can I switch between funds in a ULIP?

Yes. Most ULIPs allow policyholders to switch between available funds, helping them adjust their investment strategy as their goals or risk appetite change.

3.Can I withdraw money before five years?

No. ULIPs have a mandatory five-year lock-in period. Partial withdrawals are generally allowed only after this period, subject to policy conditions.

4.Are ULIP returns guaranteed?

No. ULIP returns are market-linked and depend on the performance of the funds you choose. The investment risk in the investment portfolio is borne by the policyholder.

Disclaimers -

Return of Mortality charges (ROMC) is payable at maturity, provided all due premiums have been paid For policy term 10 years or greater Return of Mortality charges will be payable if policy term is greater than 15 and provided all due Regular Premiums/single premium under the Policy have been paid up to date. Up to 125% of Return of mortality charges at maturity (ROMC)

Tax benefits as per prevailing Section 11 (read with Schedule II, Sr.No.2) and Section 123 (under old tax regime) of the Income Tax Act shall apply. You are requested to consult your tax consultant and obtain independent advice for eligibility before claiming any benefit under the policy.

Bajaj Life Insurance Limited (Formerly known as Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited)

BEWARE OF SPURIOUS PHONE CALLS AND FICTITIOUS / FRAUDULENT OFFERS - IRDAI or its officials do not involve in activities like selling insurance policies, announcing bonus or investment of premiums. Public receiving such phone calls are requested to lodge a police complaint.

Risk Factors and Warning Statements: Bajaj Life Insurance Limited, Regd. Office Address: Bajaj Insurance House, Airport Road, Yerawada, Pune - 411006, Reg. No.: 116, CIN : U66010PN2001PLC015959, Call us on Customer Care Number - 020-6712 1212, Mail us : customercare@bajajlife.com. The Logo of Bajaj Life Insurance Limited is provided on the basis of license given by Bajaj Finserv Ltd. to use its “Bajaj” Logo. For more details on risk factors, terms and conditions please read sales brochure & policy document (available on www.bajajlifeinsurance.com) carefully before concluding a sale. All charges/ taxes, as applicable, will be borne by the Policyholder.

IN THIS POLICY, THE INVESTMENT RISK IN INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO IS BORNE BY THE POLICYHOLDER.

ULIPs are different from the traditional insurance products and are subject to the risk factors. The premium paid in ULIPs are subject to investment risks associated with capital markets and the NAVs of the units may go up or down based on the performance of fund and factors influencing the capital market and the insured is responsible for his/her decisions. Bajaj Life Insurance Limited is only the name of the Life Insurance Company and Bajaj Life Goal Assure IV - A unit- linked non- participating individual life savings insurance plan (UIN: 116L204V01). Bajaj Life Invest Protect Goal III is A Unit-linked Non-Participating Individual Life Savings Insurance Plan (UIN:116L205V01). Bajaj Life Smart Wealth Goal VII A Unit-Linked Non-Participating Individual Life Savings Insurance Plan (UIN:116L218V01). Bajaj Life Goal Based Saving II, A Unit-Linked Non- Participating Individual Life Savings Insurance Plan (UIN:116L206V01) is only the name of the unit linked insurance contract and does not in any way indicate the quality of the contract, its future prospects or returns. Please know the associated risks and the applicable charges, from your Insurance agent or the Intermediary or policy document issued by the insurance company. The various funds offered under this contract are the names of the funds and do not in any way indicate the quality of these plans, their future prospects and returns.

The Unit Linked Insurance Products do not offer any liquidity during the first five years of the contract. The policyholder will not be able to surrender or withdraw the monies invested in Unit Linked Insurance Products completely or partially till the end of the fifth year

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