WeekMate Launches Live Tracking For Real-Time Visibility Into Field Operations | File photo

if you've ever run a business with people out in the field - sales reps, technicians, delivery staff - you know the drill. You call to check in. You wait for updates. You hope everything's on track. WeekMate just made that a whole lot easier.

With its new Live Tracking feature, WeekMate lets managers see where their field teams are, what they're working on, and how the day's going - all from one screen, no phone calls needed.

WeekMate is solving a simple problem. Usually, the hardest part of a business is managing the field teams. Without visibility, small delays turn into missed deadlines. And managers end up chasing updates instead of getting things done. Live Tracking puts an end to that.

· Real-time location tracking: Live location of field employees can be viewed by managers on a map. It helps assign the nearest available person to a task or client visit.

· Activity timeline: Every check-in, check-out, and task update is logged automatically - giving a clear record of a team member's day.

· Geofencing alerts: Businesses can set location boundaries and notification alerts when employees enter or exit specific zones, useful for client sites or restricted areas.

· Attendance and travel history: Attendance is marked automatically based on location, removing manual timesheets. And travel history helps track distance & route efficiency.

· Task-location mapping: Field tasks can be linked directly to locations, so managers know exactly what's being worked on and where.

“Field teams are the backbone of many businesses, yet managing them efficiently has always been a challenge,” said Pankaj Sakariya , Director, WeekMate. “With our Live Tracking Solution, we’re giving organizations a simple, reliable way to stay connected with their teams on the ground, improve productivity, and make faster, data-driven decisions.”

The feature is designed for industries where field operations are central to daily business, including logistics, field sales, facility management, and service-based companies. By integrating tracking directly into WeekMate's existing task management and CRM modules, businesses don't need a separate tool to manage their field workforce - everything runs from one platform.

WeekMate's Live Tracking is now available to all existing and new customers as part of the platform's task management suite.

WeekMate is a SaaS company that provides a complete solution for businesses through its integrated solution for businesses that can be accessed from one platform. WeekMate integrates HR, CRM, Payroll Management, and Task Management within one solution and helps organizations save costs on software and become more efficient.