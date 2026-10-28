Watch Upcoming Ind Vs NZ 2026 Series Online - Schedule, Live Scores

India and New Zealand are set for a 12-match international series across T20Is, ODIs and Tests | File Photo

India's upcoming tour of New Zealand promises an exciting contest across three cricket formats. With twelve international matches scheduled between October and December 2026, fans can expect competitive encounters, fresh talent and experienced players on both sides. The tour begins with five T20Is, followed by five ODIs and two Tests. New Zealand's home conditions will challenge India's batting and bowling combinations.

For cricket enthusiasts, knowing the complete schedule, confirmed squads and official viewing options will make following this much-awaited series easier throughout the tour.

When Does the Ind vs NZ 2026 Series Start?

The Ind vs NZ 2026 tour begins on 22 October in Christchurch and ends on 1 December. Both teams will compete across three formats at different New Zealand venues.

The schedule features:

· Five T20Is from 22 October to 1 November.

· Five ODIs from 4 to 15 November.

· Two Tests from 19 November to 1 December.

The extended tour offers fans several opportunities to enjoy live cricket across different match formats.

What Is the Complete India vs New Zealand 2026 Schedule?

The following table provides the confirmed fixtures for India's New Zealand tour.

Fans should confirm match timings before each fixture, as schedules may change.

Who Is Playing in the Ind vs NZ 2026 Series?

Both teams have announced their T20I squads. New Zealand has also confirmed separate ODI squads, while India's ODI and Test selections remain pending.

India's Confirmed T20I Squad

Shreyas Iyer will captain India, with Tilak Varma serving as vice-captain.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's international return adds experience to India's bowling attack.

New Zealand's Confirmed T20I Squad

Mitchell Santner will captain New Zealand's 16-member squad for the T20I series against India.

Josh Clarkson and Blair Tickner replaced injured players Mark Chapman and Zak Foulkes, respectively.

What About the ODI and Test Squads?

New Zealand have announced separate ODI squads for the first three and final two matches against India. Mitchell Santner will captain the team, while Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham and Matt Henry are among the selected players.

Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Seifert have been selected for the final two ODIs. The squads reflect New Zealand's plans to manage player availability throughout the series.

New Zealand's Confirmed ODI Squads

ODIs 1–3 (4, 7 and 10 November): Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner and Will Young.

ODIs 4–5 (13 and 15 November): Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Hay (WK), Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert (WK), Blair Tickner and Will Young.

Rachin Ravindra returns from injury for the first three ODIs. Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Seifert join the squad for the final two matches.

Note: India's ODI and Test squads, alongside New Zealand's Test squad, await official confirmation.

How Can Fans Watch Ind vs NZ 2026 Online?

Indian viewers can watch the upcoming Ind vs NZ matches through SonyLIV, which holds the official digital streaming rights for New Zealand's home internationals. Viewers can also check eligible SonyLIV access through the Airtel Xstream Play app, although live sports availability depends on subscription terms.

For uninterrupted live cricket, fans should confirm their subscriptions and internet connectivity before matches begin.

How Can You Check Live Scores and Match Updates?

Cricket enthusiasts can follow live cricket scores through established sports platforms. These platforms provide:

· Ball-by-ball commentary and innings totals.

· Wickets, overs and batting statistics.

· Bowling figures and partnerships.

· Match results and updated scorecards.

Stay Ready for Every India vs New Zealand 2026 Match

India's New Zealand tour offers an extensive schedule, competitive squads and matches across three formats. Fans should check official team announcements, confirm streaming access and follow reliable score platforms for accurate updates.

With preparations completed before the opening fixture, viewers can enjoy live cricket throughout the series without missing important moments.

FAQs

Q1. When will the India vs New Zealand 2026 series start?

The India tour of New Zealand begins on 22 October 2026 in Christchurch. The series features five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests, with the final match ending on 1 December.

Q2. How can I watch India vs New Zealand 2026 through Airtel Xstream Play?

Fans can access SonyLIV through an eligible Airtel Xstream Play subscription. Check your plan's live sports benefits and streaming availability before the matches to ensure access to the upcoming cricket series.

Q3. Who will captain India against New Zealand in 2026?

Shreyas Iyer will captain India's T20I squad, with Tilak Varma as vice-captain. India's ODI and Test captains have not yet been officially confirmed for the upcoming New Zealand tour.

Q4. What time will the India vs New Zealand 2026 matches start?

The T20I matches are scheduled for 12:30 PM IST, while ODIs are listed at 7:30 AM IST. Test matches are expected to begin at 3:30 AM IST, subject to confirmation.

Q5. Will highlights of the India vs New Zealand 2026 matches be available online?

Fans can check SonyLIV via Airtel Xstream Play for official match highlights and replays after each fixture. Availability may vary according to subscription plans.