vivo Mobile Offers For Janmashtami 2026 - Get vivo S2, X300 Ultra And More On EMIs

vivo's festive smartphone lineup includes the new S2 alongside X300 Ultra and T series models for different consumer needs | File Photo

A curved AMOLED comeback for vivo's S series leads a lineup that spans budget to flagship. Celebrate Janmashtami with Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finance.

A 6.83-inch curved AMOLED screen, a camera module borrowed from the X300 FE and a 7,050mAh battery mark the return of a name vivo shelved nearly seven years ago. The vivo S2 launched on August 6, 2026 at Rs. 39,999, reviving the S series as a design-led alternative to vivo's T and X phones. With Janmashtami falling on September 4, 2026, festive pricing and bank offers are active across vivo's current lineup, from this new S2 to the flagship X300 Ultra and the battery-focused T series.

Whether the plan is Dahi Handi with friends or a quiet Krishna Janmashtami at home, a new smartphone is an easy way to mark the occasion. Get your choice of vivo phone on Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finance starting at just Rs. 830 per month.

Which vivo phone matches your festive budget

vivo’s mobile lineup in India caters to every buyer’s need and budget. Here are 5 vivo phones that you can buy on Janmashtami:

Five vivo phones worth knowing this Janmashtami

Each of these phones leads in a different area, so here is what actually sets them apart.

vivo S2

vivo revives its S series after nearly seven years with the S2, built around a 6.83-inch curved AMOLED display and a design borrowed from the X300 FE. The MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset, a 50MP OIS camera and a 7,050mAh battery back up the styling, launched August 6, 2026 at Rs. 39,999.

vivo X300 Ultra

vivo's first Ultra-branded phone in India pairs a dual 200MP camera system, a Sony LYT-901 primary sensor and a periscope lens offering 3.5x zoom, with a 144Hz AMOLED display and 100W charging. It launched May 6, 2026 at Rs. 1,59,999, remaining vivo's most capable camera phone.

vivo T5 Pro

The T5 Pro packs a 9,020mAh battery, among the largest ever fitted into a phone this slim at just 8.25mm, alongside a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED display reaching 4,500 nits and a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. Launched April 15, 2026 at Rs. 41,999, it also carries IP68 and IP69 durability.

vivo T5x

vivo's battery-first budget pick pairs a massive 7,200mAh silicon-carbon cell with a durable IP68 and IP69-rated body, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset. A 50MP primary camera and a 6.76-inch display round out this dependable everyday phone, priced from Rs. 27,999.

vivo T5 Lite

vivo's newest entry-level 5G phone leans on a 6,500mAh battery and a 120Hz display to stand out, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. A 50MP rear camera and OriginOS AI features round out the package, priced from Rs. 21,999 since its July 2026 launch.

Janmashtami vivo mobile offer price list 2026

These five phones span the budget, battery-focused and flagship camera segments, so pricing ranges widely, from the sub-Rs. 20,000 T5 Lite to the ultra-premium X300 Ultra. Shop for these premium vivo phones this Janmashtami on Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finance.

Updated on: Aug, 2026

Disclaimer: Prices and EMIs are subject to change. Please check the official website for the most accurate and up-to-date information.

Celebrate Janmashtami without draining your wallet

Janmashtami weekend shopping does not have to mean emptying your savings in one transaction. Every phone in this roundup, from the new vivo S2 to the flagship X300 Ultra, is available on Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finance. Shop for smartphones on Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finance starting at just Rs. 830 per month.

Steps to shop on Easy EMIs

1. Visit a nearby Bajaj Finserv partner store.

2. Enquire about Easy EMI options for your chosen vivo phone.

3. Check the available offers and benefits.

4. Choose a repayment tenure that suits your budget.

5. Complete the purchase and take home your new smartphone with convenient monthly payments.