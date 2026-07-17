Vinod V Sharma's Nexrise Global Dubai Is Progressing With Significant Plans For A Major Gold Refinery In East Africa | File photo

Dubai / East Africa — Nexrise Global, a Dubai-based company specializing in international commodities and investments, is in the process of establishing a high-quality, large-scale gold refinery in East Africa. Industry experts familiar with this development indicate that this project is one of the most significant private-sector initiatives in the precious metals industry within the region.



The new facility will adhere to international refining standards, ensure responsible sourcing, and enhance local value. It will establish a seamless, world-class trade route connecting African gold producers directly to global bullion markets via Dubai.

Boosting Local Economies and Global Tracking

This refinery plays a crucial role in organizing gold markets, tracking the origins of gold, and enhancing local processing capabilities. Instead of merely exporting raw gold, this project aims to retain more economic value within the continent. It also benefits the country by creating jobs, attracting additional businesses, and increasing foreign income.

Vinod V. Sharma: Leading Trade and Innovation Between Three Regions

As the Managing Director of Nexrise Global and the Honorary Consul of Malawi, Vinod V. Sharma is recognized for fostering business connections among India, Africa, and the Gulf. His work involves organizing business groups and collaborating with government leaders, banks, and other companies to promote industrial growth and strengthen economic ties in these regions.

Under his leadership, Nexrise Global is developing a comprehensive system for dealing with precious metals. This system includes:

• Acquiring gold directly from local miners in an ethical manner

• Establishing safe and secure international shipping routes.

• Adhering to strict global compliance standards.

• Providing value-added services for international buyers.

Building Industrial Infrastructure for Long-Term Change

As African countries seek to derive more value from their minerals, there is an increasing demand for well-operated and compliant refining facilities. Nexrise Global's plant addresses this need perfectly, enhancing supply chain transparency and helping producing countries receive their fair share of economic benefits.

While the exact launch date and final approvals are still being finalized, the project reflects a significant trend in the industry. Private companies are shifting from merely trading commodities to making substantial investments in industrial structures that foster long-term economic change.

This important initiative marks another step in Nexrise Global's expanding international presence and underscores Vinod V. Sharma’s role as a leader who strengthens key trade partnerships across Africa, the Middle East, and India.

How to Reach Him

To explore strategic investment opportunities, cross-border trade, or collaborative ventures, Vinod V Sharma and his team can be reached directly through his official channels:

· Phone: +91 96001 77777

· Email: mail@vinodvsharma.com