Vedd Rawtaani’s The Stolen Future Takes Its Horror Journey To 83rd Venice International Film Festival |

Vedd Rawtaani’s horror short The Stolen Future is taking its international festival journey to another prestigious stage — the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

The film has already made its presence felt internationally, with official screenings in the Competition category at Panic Fest in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, and at HARD International Film Festival in Regensburg, Germany. It also secured a Non-Competition screening at Marché du Film – Festival de Cannes in Cannes, France.

Now, the acclaimed horror short heads to Venice, where it will be presented in the Super Six category, exclusively curated and presented by the Bharat International Film Festival. The Stolen Future will screen on 8 September 2026 at the iconic Palazzo del Cinema, Sala Pasinetti, in Venice, Italy.

Priya Jaiswal, Director of the Bharat International Film Festival, who played a key role in the film’s selection, praised both Rawtaani’s filmmaking and the film’s powerful message.

“The Stolen Future is a film meant to be experienced on the big screen. Even though it’s a horror film, the film has a very deep message. The performances are very natural and the technique is very sleek.”

From Kansas City to Regensburg, Cannes to Venice, The Stolen Future continues its remarkable international run, giving Vedd Rawtaani’s horror short yet another major global spotlight.