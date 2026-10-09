Understanding The Tricky Side Of Banking's New AI Craze: Scalable Reliability With Jayanth M Prasanna | File photo

As banks invest heavily in systems powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to meet and compliance regulations, cloud adoption and real-time payment infrastructure, there is one thing that the financial sector is finding difficult to ignore: reliability.

Today financial institutions have to deal with a world in which a few minutes spent on KYC verification, AML, sanctions screening, or cross-border payment can have regulatory and operational impacts. The trend for faster digital services has increased the interdependence of financial services and created even greater challenges for managing them during large-scale transformation.

The switch is making the job of a number of specialists behind the scenes a focal point of attention, particularly in highly Regulated Banks in the field of Quality Engineering and Performance Validation.



Many of these modernization initiatives are facilitated by the efforts of Jayanth M Prasanna – one of the most accomplished practitioners navigating this transformation - as the Senior Software Quality Assurance Analyst, whose cross-regulatory banking systems work ensures reliability, compliance and operational resilience within organizations. He has also over 21 years of experience spearheading initiatives, which include KYC, AML, sanctions screening, SWIFT payments, performance engineering, and enterprise technology transformation programs.



Jayanth M Prasanna is currently a key Senior Software Quality Assurance Analyst at Commercial Banking in North America, where he supports systems used in the processes that form the bedrock of AML controls, international payments, customer onboarding and sanctions screening. He drives critical banking platform regulatory compliance, corporate quality governance, technology automation strategy, release readiness and enterprise operational risk management for business continuity and resilience. As part of this work at Commercial Banking, he has a major role in developing scalable quality engineering practices and regulatory technology approaches in line with growing industry work standards and in shaping the modernization of the North American financial services industry.



Throughout his career, he has led the transformation of globally distributed teams through automation strategy, enterprise QA governance, release readiness and performance engineering. His work on modernization initiatives has helped organizations strengthen testing processes, reduce production issues and improve the efficiency and consistency of software releases. His expertise has also extended beyond individual banking organizations, earning recognition among technology and financial services professionals across North America. This broader industry engagement has included his participation as a judge at the AITEX Summit: Spring 2026, an international AI competition where industry experts evaluated the work of leading specialists in the field across multiple tracks . The experience reflects the wider relevance of his expertise in quality engineering, system reliability and performance beyond traditional banking environments.

One of the most common misunderstandings is that people still believe that quality assurance takes place towards the end of the development process, Jayanth M Prasanna said.

He strongly believes that “quality cannot be a response to any banking environment.” “From the start, everything from performance to compliance validation to operational resilience to risk management needs to be integrated into that process.”



His style is from a different era and when conversing with his teammates, he is still mentored to because of the move to quality engineering from quality assurance (QA), where testing, security and compliance monitoring and measurement are integrated into the software program growth process instead of as being a final stage procedures.



He has been involved in large scale performance engineering projects, external banking (platform tests with tens of thousands of concurrent users during high volume retail readiness events), etc. These experiences reinforced his understanding and financial operations capabilities in scalability and operational resilience, which are more important than ever in a tremendously regulated financial sector.



Over the last years, Regulatory Banking Platforms have been the cornerstone of Jayanth M Prasanna's research, with their responsibilities only growing with the digital transformation. His job is to make sure that modernization efforts remain both within compliance and system reliable and enhance business growth.

As an active leader in Commercial Banking, Jayanth continues to enable enterprise scale banking systems to deliver safe banking in the digital world, whilst performing under high regulatory standards. The quality engineering frameworks, automation strategies and resilience and recovery practices that he helps facilitate and implement not only support the bank's own operational excellence but also shape the way the banking industry in North America is transitioning as it modernizes its critical banking infrastructure.



“But if there is no stability and trust in an organization, that's going to make it hard to get faster innovation. Balancing both will be key to the future.”



He is currently engaged in enterprise modernization, regulatory validation, optimization of automation and performance engineering of financial platforms. He is also working to extend developments in AI-powered quality management and business continuity strategies to help businesses chart digital transformation, without compromising compliance and reliability.



With the increasing move towards automation and AI-driven systems, real-time infrastructure and banking, it is more than ever that professionals such as Jayanth M Prasanna are crucial to ensure that critical platforms operate reliably, are scalable, and remain compliant. Beneath the radar much of this occurs, but it plays a significant role in creating stability and trust in a world that relies on modern financial institutions.