Types Of PPE In Safety: Is Your Workplace Missing Any?

Workers using certified personal protective equipment help improve workplace safety and compliance with India's occupational safety regulations | Representational Image

Under the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020—which streamlined India's industrial safety landscape by replacing legacy laws like The Factories Act, 1948—employers are legally mandated to provide appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) in hazardous environments.

Under the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020—which streamlined India's industrial safety landscape by replacing legacy laws such as The Factories Act, 1948—employers are legally required to provide appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) in hazardous environments.

How seriously is human safety taken in Indian industries? Are safety laws strict enough, and are we aware of the risks and how personal protective equipment can help mitigate them? Is my workplace providing me with adequate safety and complying with the law? These are some questions every individual should ask before entering or continuing work in a potentially hazardous environment. Before discussing the different types of PPE used in industrial safety, it is important to understand what PPE is and why it is needed.

What Is Safety PPE?

Personal protective equipment (PPE) serves as the last line of defence against various hazards in the workplace. Different types of PPE are designed to protect specific parts of the body against particular workplace hazards.

Why do you require Personal Protective Equipment at Work?

When you cannot eliminate risk and must perform certain business activities, wear appropriate PPE. When an incident occurs, PPE helps reduce the severity of injury and ensures your operation remains legally compliant with Indian regulations.

Types of PPE for Industries and Gaps in the Market

Here is a list of PPE classified according to the areas of the body they protect, from head to toe:

Safety Helmets and Bump Caps: PPE for Head Protection

Safety helmets and bump caps serve as basic personal protective equipment at work. They protect your head from falling objects or tools. Slips and trips are common in workplaces, so helmets help protect against head injuries in these situations.

Gaps in the Market: Many helmets on the market are fake or non-certified, offering only superficial coverage rather than reliable protection against impacts and penetration. Limited awareness and weak enforcement of safety PPE regulations often allow the use of these inadequate products.

Noise Reduction Earplugs and Earmuffs: PPE for Ear Protection

Occupational safety standards generally recognise 85 dB as a threshold above which prolonged exposure may pose a risk to hearing. Continued exposure to noise levels exceeding this limit can become hazardous and may lead to permanent hearing loss. By wearing personal protective equipment such as earplugs and earmuffs, you can reduce excessive noise to a safer, audible level.

Gaps in the Market: Awareness and usage of quality ear protection are low. Since hearing loss from noise exposure develops slowly, workers may not recognise the risk or value of PPE. Those who do use earplugs or earmuffs may select poor-quality items that do not fit well, fail to seal the ear, or cause discomfort, leading to inconsistent use.

Safety Glasses and Goggles: PPE for Eye Protection

We often take our eyes for granted. Whether in daily life or industry, people tend to ignore eye safety. Industrial tasks such as construction, chiselling, wood cutting, and metalwork pose hazards because particles, debris, and dust may enter your eyes, leading to injuries or infections. Wearing safety glasses and goggles helps protect the eyes from workplace hazards.

Gaps in the Market: Certified, all-in-one safety glasses are limited, while non-certified versions dominate the market. Workers who need prescription glasses often find that available PPE distorts vision, increasing accident risk and making it impractical for long-term use.

Face Filter Piece: PPE for Respiratory Protection

COVID-19 increased awareness of hazardous airborne particles and their effects on health. Respiratory protection, such as filtering facepiece respirators (FFP), helps protect you against unexpected hazards that may harm your health.

Gaps in the Market: The pandemic highlighted the need for proper respiratory protection, yet confusion persists over selecting suitable masks. Common issues include discomfort such as fogging glasses, skin irritation, and pain, which discourage consistent use. In addition, there is a knowledge gap that differentiates a cloth mask and a filtering facepiece respirator.

Welding Shields and Visors: PPE for Face Protection

Industries frequently require welding operations. Machine operators face hazards such as face burns, blisters, and vision impairment. Welding shields protect workers from these risks. Similarly, face visors, which are transparent sheets worn over the head, cover your face and shield you from liquid splashes.

Gaps in the Market: Many workplaces neglect ergonomic design in face protection tools. Workers often receive uncertified or basic screens that require one-handed use, providing incomplete protection. Low-quality welding shields and visors may not provide adequate resistance to heat, impact, or chemical exposure and are often uncomfortable for extended wear, which can deter consistent use.

Protective Coveralls and Safety Jackets: PPE for Complete Body Protection

Accidents may occur when loose clothing becomes entangled in moving machinery. Everyday clothes usually do not suit industrial environments. Protective coveralls, designed as PPE, enable you to perform industrial operations safely.

Gaps in the Market: While protective coveralls and jackets now meet certification standards, their comfort and ease of use often fall short of expectations. Workers may avoid wearing them if they feel restrictive or are difficult to put on, reducing their effectiveness on the job.

Safety Gloves and Sleeves: PPE for Hand Protection

In industrial units, safety gloves play a crucial role in protecting hands. Your hands face risks from sharp objects, punctures, heavy impacts, or hot objects. You need a better grip when handling hazardous objects, which is impossible with bare hands; safety gloves and sleeves protect your hands and arms.

Gaps in the Market: Despite widespread use of safety gloves, hand injuries persist due to the purchase of low-cost, uncertified gloves, mainly to fulfil administrative requirements. Many users lack knowledge of appropriate protection levels for cuts, heat, chemicals, or grip needs, leading to frequent mismatches between glove type and hazard.

Safety Shoes: PPE for Foot Protection

In industries, construction sites, and metal workshops, safety shoes is exposed to real-time hazards such as extreme temperatures, uneven surfaces, slippery areas, sharp objects, and falling tools. Wearing this equipment protects your feet from impacts and slips while remaining lightweight and breathable.

Gaps in the Market: Most available safety shoes are heavy and lack breathability, making them uncomfortable for long shifts. As a result, workers often switch to normal footwear that does not meet safety requirements or standards, leaving their feet unprotected against workplace hazards.

Fall Protection Equipment: Anchorages, Safety Harnesses, Lanyards, Retractable Blocks and More

Fall protection represents one of the most critical areas in working at height. Falls from height continue to be among the leading causes of serious workplace injuries and fatalities across industrial environments. Building a safety culture and actively promoting the use of PPE help safeguard the frontline workforce.

Gaps in the Market: There is insufficient awareness of safety standards and regulations related to fall protection. Training is often lacking and substandard, uncertified products are readily available, but they do not meet recognised safety standards or regulatory requirements and therefore cannot guarantee safety in real-world situations.

How an Indian Safety Brand is Addressing These Market Gaps

The market gaps outlined above are serious concerns users face when seeking genuine PPE. KARAM Safety, an Indian safety brand, has addressed these market gaps by developing highly tested and certified industrial safety solutions while prioritising comfort and ergonomics. The wide range of safety protection equipment from KARAM Safety complies with both Indian and international safety standards, supported by quality control processes within its fully vertically integrated manufacturing facilities.

Emerging as a globally recognised Indian safety brand, KARAM Safety has established a strong presence across key international markets, including Europe, the United States, and Australia. In addition to its strong offline presence, its product range is also available through KARAM Safety Online, the company's dedicated e-commerce platform.

Bottom Line

Caring for your workforce's safety and well-being starts with empathy and compassion. If you choose low-quality, non-certified products, overlook legal compliance, and treat safety as a documentation exercise, you endanger everyone. Remember, a lost life not only disrupts work and damages your brand but also brings legal burdens. Always choose personal protective equipment that provides both reliable protection and user comfort.