Two Decades Of Excellence: Al Gafry Consulting Celebrates 20 Years | File photo

In August 2006, Al Gafry Consulting Architects Engineers was founded on a simple yet enduring belief: that architecture should serve people, not merely occupy space. Two decades later, this principle continues to shape the firm's commitment to design excellence, technical precision, and meaningful development.

From its origins as a single office in Dubai, the firm has grown into a trusted presence across the UAE. Over the past two decades, Al Gafry Consulting Architects Engineers has delivered more than 650 projects, ranging from bespoke villas and residential towers to commercial complexes, industrial facilities, and large-scale communities.

Every project reflects the company’s commitment to functional design, technical excellence, and the creation of spaces where people can live, work, and thrive.

A Growing Legacy

Al Al Gafry Consulting Architects Engineers’s work is defined by a balance of creative vision and technical expertise. With a head office in Dubai, a branch in Ajman, and a new branch opening soon in Ras Al Khaimah, the firm continues to expand its footprint across the Emirates.

The firm holds the G+ Unlimited License in Dubai, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah, a reflection of its technical credibility and regulatory standing. Its architectural and engineering capabilities, spanning concept design to site supervision, demonstrate a commitment to delivering high-quality developments.

From Design to Development

The story of Al Al Gafry Consulting Architects Engineers is also one of expansion. Under it’s Managing Director, Mr. Osama Ahmad Khan, the firm's journey has moved beyond consultancy into development. Drawing on two decades of engineering consultancy experience, the business extended its reach and founded OKSA Developer in dubai, a real estate development company.

The two companies now work as one ecosystem, one delivering design and consultancy, the other executing development projects. Together, they represent a wider platform of services, a broader operational reach, and a deeper presence across the UAE's built environment.

Looking Ahead: Building the Future

While the firm takes pride in its achievements, its focus remains firmly on the future. A robust pipeline of projects is currently underway, alongside further opportunities under discussion. Over the coming decade, the company aims to explore new avenues in sustainable design,modular construction, innovative urban solutions, green building, and architectural leadership.

This journey would not have been possible without the trust of its clients, the support of its partners, and the dedication of every team member who has contributed to the company’s success.

Twenty years of Trust, A legacy of excellence. A future built on vision.

Thank you for being part of the Al Gafry journey. The best is yet come.