Top 7 Montessori Teacher Training (MTT) Courses In India 2026-27 |

With the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 mandating universal early childhood care, the demand for trained Montessori educators in India is rising. Whether you are a recent graduate, a parent looking to start a teaching career, or an experienced educator, this comparison of the Top 7 Montessori Teacher Training (MTT) Courses in India: 2026-27 will help you select the right one for yourself based on factors that matter most like duration, certifications, mode of learning (online/offline), total fees, suitability, and placement assistance.

Image Caption: Top 7 Montessori Teacher Training (MTT) Courses in India: 2026-27 Edition

How We Ranked These Top MTT Courses

Comparison Chart of the Top 7 Montessori Teacher Training (MTT) Courses in India: 2026-27 Edition

1. 1. upEducators

2. 2. Sir Ratan Tata Institute (RTI), Mumbai

3. 3. Coursera

4. 4. JFA Montessori Teacher Training Centre, Kolkata

5. 5. AIPSA- All India Private Schools Association

6. 6. International Montessori Teacher Training Institute (IMTTI)

7. 7. NCTA- National Council of Training Academy

How We Ranked These Top MTT Courses:

Before diving into the details, it is helpful to know what actually separates a good MTT program from a forgettable one. After speaking with educators, alumni, and schools across India, we shortlisted eight important factors on the basis of which we should rank any course.

The best courses carry recognition from government education departments or global Montessori giants like AMI (Association Montessori Internationale) or IMS (International Montessori Society). Without this, your certification may not open the doors you expect.

Montessori is built on "learning by doing" and teacher training should not be different. Top programs insist on hands-on components: classroom observations, workshop hours, practical projects, and the all-important Montessori albums that trainees compile and keep for life.

Courses led by AMI-certified or internationally trained educators with years of classroom experience consistently produce more confident, job-ready teachers than those run by academics with no recent school exposure.

Getting certified is half the battle; finding a good school is the other half. The stronger institutes maintain active placement cells, tie-ups with preschool chains, and offer career counselling that goes beyond just handing out a list of job openings.

The most accessible programs offer structured EMI options or instalment plans, making sure that finances don't become a barrier for passionate learners, whether they are fresh graduates or working parents.

Not everyone can attend a physical classroom every day. The best courses in 2026 offer online,

hybrid, or self-paced options, making it possible for homemakers, working professionals, and teachers in smaller cities to upskill without putting their lives on hold.

1. 7. Learning Kit & Additional Certifications: A hands-on teaching kit and activity materials can help teachers prepare by connecting what they learn with what they do in real life. Extra qualifications, such as in technology or phonics, can improve employability and credibility.

2. 8. Access to Technology and AI Tools: In 2026, teachers must be tech-savvy, creating digital resources, using AI, and managing virtual or blended classrooms.

Comparison Chart of the Top 7 Montessori Teacher Training (MTT) Courses in India: 2026-27 Edition

(Sourced from: Official websites, Shiksha.com and Google)

upEducators offers a Montessori Teacher Training course with a Government-recognised NCVET Skill India Certification in two formats: a 6-month Diploma and a 12-month Postgraduate Diploma. The program also includes AI in education training with Government of

India-accredited NASSCOM FutureSkills certification , making it one of the very few Montessori courses in India that formally includes AI readiness as part of the curriculum, with a cash incentive of Rs.5000 from the Government of India after course completion.

The Diploma course fee is ₹17,900, and the PG Diploma is ₹24,900, both all-inclusive with a free Montessori Kit worth ₹15,900 (Diploma) and ₹21,900 (PG Diploma) as a valuable addition for learners who want to practise hands-on Montessori activities without separately purchasing materials. Payment is also available in 0% EMI instalments through Bajaj Finance.

The curriculum has an intensive coverage of Montessori philosophy, child development, classroom setup, lesson planning, practical journals, and Jolly Phonics. Learners can choose between live online interactive classes or a self-paced distance mode, making it easy to study alongside a job or family responsibilities. Placement assistance and professional mentoring through live sessions are provided, and hands-on training with a free Montessori kit is a part of the program. upEducators has also been honoured as the “Best Teacher Training Institute” in India by the Economic Times Education Excellence Awards 2026.

Visit: www.upeducators.com/montessori-teachers-training About upEducators:

● Teachers Trained: Over 1,00,000 educators from more than 20,000 schools and preschools.

● Partnerships: Collaborations with NCVET Skill India, Government-accredited NASSCOM, Google for Education, Intel® Skills for Innovation, Cambridge International, and more

● Rating: 4.8 out of 5 on Google Reviews from over 4,700 verified educators

Sir Ratan Tata Institute (RTI), Mumbai

Established in 1928 and located in South Mumbai, the Sir Ratan Tata Institute is one of India's oldest Montessori training institutions. It holds a rare distinction: it is one of only four

AMI-authorised training centres in the country, a credential that carries weight with Montessori schools worldwide.

The institute offers two AMI-accredited programs: one for the 3–6 years age group and another for the 0–3 years age group, both led by experienced AMI-trained faculty and delivered entirely in person on its Mumbai campus.

Fees range from ₹1,30,000 to ₹2,50,000 depending on nationality, with partial scholarships available for deserving candidates. For those seeking the most globally recognised Montessori qualification available in India, RTI remains the gold standard—though its offline-only format and Mumbai location mean it is not the most accessible option for learners outside the city.

Visit: srti.in/montessori

Coursera

Coursera is not a Montessori training institute in the traditional sense; it does not offer an AMI diploma or a government-recognised Montessori certification. However, it has become a popular supplementary resource for Indian learners seeking foundational knowledge in early childhood education. Through partnerships with universities like SUNY and the University of Michigan, Coursera offers courses covering child development, play-based learning, and curriculum planning, concepts that align closely with Montessori philosophy.

In India, localised pricing has made Coursera more accessible. Individual courses are available from ₹2,699, with a Coursera Plus annual subscription at ₹13,999 giving access to over 10,000 courses. Most courses allow learners to preview the first module for free, and financial aid is available for those who need it. With over 27 million registered Indian learners in 2026, Coursera is a strong supplementary option for anyone wanting a theoretical grounding in early childhood education.

Important note: Coursera does not offer an AMI, NCVET, or government-recognised Montessori Teacher Training diploma. Prospective learners should verify whether a Coursera ECE certificate is accepted by their target schools before treating it as a substitute for a formal MTT qualification.

Visit: coursera.org/courses

JFA Montessori Teacher Training Centre (JFA MTTC), Kolkata

Located in Newtown, Kolkata, JFA MTTC holds the distinction of being the city's first and only AMI-affiliated Montessori training centre, officially listed on AMI's global register of authorised centres. The institute offers AMI diploma programs for both the 3–6 years and 6–12 years age groups, with the Primary Diploma commencing in November 2026.

What sets JFA apart from purely offline AMI centres is its blended modular format, which combines in-person sessions with online study components, a significant advantage for learners who need some flexibility. All training is delivered by AMI-certified international educators with extensive classroom experience in India and abroad.

Course fees are structured on a Zone A (Indian nationals) and Zone B (international students) classification as per United Nations standard country codes, and are inclusive of the exam fee,

IMF, and AMI subscriptions. The Primary Diploma (3–6 years) is priced at ₹2,81,500. For the Elementary Diploma (6–12 years), the application fee is ₹1,770, with an early bird fee of

₹2,12,400 and a standard course fee of ₹2,24,000. Placement support is provided for students based in Kolkata. For exact admission dates and scholarship availability, direct inquiry with the institute is recommended.

Visit: jainfuturisticacademy.com/mttc

AIPSA – All India Private Schools Association

AIPSA is one of India's largest private school networks, representing over 37,000 affiliated schools across the country. Based in Delhi, the association offers a one-year Diploma in Montessori Teacher Training at a fee of ₹50,000, delivered in an offline format. The program covers Montessori philosophy, child development, and classroom management, and is primarily designed to prepare teachers for employment within AIPSA's extensive school network.

The institute's biggest strength is its built-in employment pipeline; graduates can tap into thousands of affiliated schools for job opportunities. However, AIPSA is not affiliated with AMI, IMS, or any global Montessori body. Prospective learners should confirm whether the diploma is accepted by their intended employers before enrolling.

Visit: allindiaprivateschools.org

International Montessori Teacher Training Institute (IMTTI)

IMTTI is an established name in Montessori teacher education in India, with training centres operating in Chennai, Navi Mumbai, Thrissur, Bangalore, and Pune. The institute has trained students from over 50 countries and offers classroom-based programs, typically six to nine months in duration, focused primarily on the 3–6 years age group.

IMTTI is recognised by the International Montessori Society (IMS) and holds ISO 9001:2008 certification. The Thrissur centre also offers international IAO certification upon completion of its one-year diploma program. Training combines detailed theoretical modules with practical Montessori tools and workshops, and a distance learning mode is available for those who cannot attend regular sessions.

Navi Mumbai (Kharghar): IndiaStudyChannel, a verified educational platform, lists the fee for the one-year Montessori Teacher Training course at ₹18,000 plus tuition and exam fees, consistent with the official website.

Surapattu (Chennai): A more detailed official breakdown is available for the IIMTT Surapattu centre (which follows the same Montessori training model). The Graduate Diploma costs

₹28,300, and the Post-Graduate Diploma costs ₹38,300. This indicates that fees for a formal diploma program are likely in the ₹28,000 to ₹38,000 range.

Visit: imtti.org

NCTA – National Council of Training Academy

NCTA is an ISO 9001:2015 certified autonomous institute registered under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, and also under MSME. It offers two Montessori training programs: a six-month Certificate course at ₹10,000 and a one-year Diploma at ₹15,000, making it one of the most affordable Montessori training options available in India. Both programs are delivered entirely online and through distance mode, making them accessible to learners across the country without the need to relocate.

Certificates are awarded through Medhavi Foundation (an NSDC Partner) and Orion Educational Society (an NCVET Awarding Body), which adds a layer of credibility. While NCTA is not affiliated with AMI or IMS, it offers a budget-friendly entry point into Montessori education for learners who need a flexible, government-linked qualification.

Visit: nctaindia.in Disclaimer

The ranking in this article is compiled based on publicly available information, national and

global accreditations, scale of operations, and educational relevance as of 2026. Fees and program details are subject to change; all prospective learners are strongly advised to verify current details directly with the respective institutes before making any enrollment decision. The general eligibility for most Montessori Teacher Training courses in India is 10+2 (Higher Secondary) with a minimum of 50% marks, though some PG diploma programs require a bachelor's degree. The mention of any institute in this article is purely for informational purposes and does not constitute an endorsement.