 Top 7 Montessori Teacher Training (MTT) Courses In India 2026-27
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Top 7 Montessori Teacher Training (MTT) Courses In India 2026-27

The article highlights growing interest in Montessori Teacher Training courses in India as NEP 2020 emphasises universal early childhood care. It compares seven programmes, including upEducators, RTI, Coursera, JFA, AIPSA, IMTTI and NCTA, based on accreditation, fees, flexibility and career support. The report states learners can choose from online, offline and blended formats.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 07, 2026, 06:09 PM IST
Top 7 Montessori Teacher Training (MTT) Courses In India 2026-27
Top 7 Montessori Teacher Training (MTT) Courses In India 2026-27 |

With the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 mandating universal early childhood care, the demand for trained Montessori educators in India is rising. Whether you are a recent graduate, a parent looking to start a teaching career, or an experienced educator, this comparison of the Top 7 Montessori Teacher Training (MTT) Courses in India: 2026-27 will help you select the right one for yourself based on factors that matter most like duration, certifications, mode of learning (online/offline), total fees, suitability, and placement assistance.

Image Caption: Top 7 Montessori Teacher Training (MTT) Courses in India: 2026-27 Edition

How We Ranked These Top MTT Courses

Comparison Chart of the Top 7 Montessori Teacher Training (MTT) Courses in India: 2026-27 Edition

1. 1. upEducators

2. 2. Sir Ratan Tata Institute (RTI), Mumbai

3. 3. Coursera

4. 4. JFA Montessori Teacher Training Centre, Kolkata

5. 5. AIPSA- All India Private Schools Association

6. 6. International Montessori Teacher Training Institute (IMTTI)

7. 7. NCTA- National Council of Training Academy

How We Ranked These Top MTT Courses:

Before diving into the details, it is helpful to know what actually separates a good MTT program from a forgettable one. After speaking with educators, alumni, and schools across India, we shortlisted eight important factors on the basis of which we should rank any course.

The best courses carry recognition from government education departments or global Montessori giants like AMI (Association Montessori Internationale) or IMS (International Montessori Society). Without this, your certification may not open the doors you expect.

Montessori is built on "learning by doing" and teacher training should not be different. Top programs insist on hands-on components: classroom observations, workshop hours, practical projects, and the all-important Montessori albums that trainees compile and keep for life.

Courses led by AMI-certified or internationally trained educators with years of classroom experience consistently produce more confident, job-ready teachers than those run by academics with no recent school exposure.

Getting certified is half the battle; finding a good school is the other half. The stronger institutes maintain active placement cells, tie-ups with preschool chains, and offer career counselling that goes beyond just handing out a list of job openings.

The most accessible programs offer structured EMI options or instalment plans, making sure that finances don't become a barrier for passionate learners, whether they are fresh graduates or working parents.

Not everyone can attend a physical classroom every day. The best courses in 2026 offer online,

hybrid, or self-paced options, making it possible for homemakers, working professionals, and teachers in smaller cities to upskill without putting their lives on hold.

1. 7. Learning Kit & Additional Certifications: A hands-on teaching kit and activity materials can help teachers prepare by connecting what they learn with what they do in real life. Extra qualifications, such as in technology or phonics, can improve employability and credibility.

2. 8. Access to Technology and AI Tools: In 2026, teachers must be tech-savvy, creating digital resources, using AI, and managing virtual or blended classrooms.

Comparison Chart of the Top 7 Montessori Teacher Training (MTT) Courses in India: 2026-27 Edition

(Sourced from: Official websites, Shiksha.com and Google)

upEducators offers a Montessori Teacher Training course  with a Government-recognised NCVET   Skill   India   Certification   in   two   formats:   a   6-month   Diploma   and   a   12-month   Postgraduate Diploma. The program also includes AI in education training with Government of

India-accredited NASSCOM FutureSkills certification , making it one of the very few Montessori   courses   in   India   that   formally   includes   AI   readiness   as   part   of   the   curriculum,   with   a cash incentive of Rs.5000 from the Government of India after course completion.

The   Diploma   course   fee   is   ₹17,900,   and   the   PG   Diploma   is   ₹24,900,   both   all-inclusive   with   a free   Montessori   Kit   worth   ₹15,900   (Diploma)   and   ₹21,900   (PG   Diploma)   as   a   valuable   addition  for   learners   who   want   to   practise   hands-on   Montessori   activities   without   separately   purchasing materials. Payment is also available in 0% EMI instalments through Bajaj Finance.

The curriculum has an intensive coverage of Montessori philosophy, child development, classroom setup, lesson planning, practical journals, and Jolly Phonics. Learners can choose between live online interactive classes or a self-paced distance mode, making it easy to study alongside a job or family responsibilities. Placement assistance and professional mentoring through   live   sessions   are   provided,   and   hands-on   training   with   a   free   Montessori   kit   is   a   part   of the program. upEducators has also been honoured as the “Best Teacher Training Institute” in India by the Economic Times Education Excellence Awards 2026.

Visit: www.upeducators.com/montessori-teachers-training  About upEducators:

●       Teachers   Trained:   Over   1,00,000   educators   from   more   than   20,000   schools   and preschools.

●       Partnerships:  Collaborations with NCVET Skill India, Government-accredited NASSCOM,   Google   for   Education,   Intel®   Skills   for   Innovation,   Cambridge   International, and more

●       Rating:   4.8   out   of   5   on   Google   Reviews   from   over   4,700   verified   educators

Sir   Ratan   Tata   Institute   (RTI),   Mumbai

Established   in   1928   and   located   in   South   Mumbai,   the   Sir   Ratan   Tata   Institute   is   one   of   India's oldest Montessori training institutions. It holds a rare distinction: it is one of only four

AMI-authorised   training   centres   in   the   country,   a   credential   that   carries   weight   with   Montessori schools worldwide.

The   institute   offers   two   AMI-accredited   programs:   one   for   the   3–6   years   age   group   and   another for   the   0–3   years   age   group,   both   led   by   experienced   AMI-trained   faculty   and   delivered   entirely in person on its Mumbai campus.

Fees   range   from   ₹1,30,000   to   ₹2,50,000   depending   on   nationality,   with   partial   scholarships available for deserving candidates. For those seeking the most globally recognised Montessori qualification   available   in   India,   RTI   remains   the   gold   standard—though   its   offline-only   format   and Mumbai location mean it is not the most accessible option for learners outside the city.

Visit:  srti.in/montessori

Coursera

Coursera is not a Montessori training institute in the traditional sense; it does not offer an AMI diploma   or   a   government-recognised   Montessori   certification.   However,   it   has   become   a   popular supplementary resource for Indian learners seeking foundational knowledge in early childhood education. Through partnerships with universities like SUNY and the University of Michigan, Coursera offers courses covering child development, play-based learning, and curriculum planning, concepts that align closely with Montessori philosophy.

In   India,   localised   pricing   has   made   Coursera   more   accessible.   Individual   courses   are   available from   ₹2,699,   with   a   Coursera   Plus   annual   subscription   at   ₹13,999   giving   access   to   over   10,000 courses. Most courses allow learners to preview the first module for free, and financial aid is available for those who need it. With over 27 million registered Indian learners in 2026, Coursera is a strong supplementary option for anyone wanting a theoretical grounding in early childhood education.

Important note:  Coursera does not offer an AMI, NCVET, or government-recognised Montessori Teacher Training diploma. Prospective learners should verify whether a Coursera ECE   certificate   is   accepted   by   their   target   schools   before   treating   it   as   a   substitute   for   a   formal MTT qualification.

Visit:  coursera.org/courses

JFA   Montessori   Teacher   Training   Centre   (JFA   MTTC),   Kolkata

Located in Newtown, Kolkata, JFA MTTC holds the distinction of being the city's first and only AMI-affiliated Montessori training centre, officially listed on AMI's global register of authorised centres.   The   institute   offers   AMI   diploma   programs   for   both   the   3–6   years   and   6–12   years   age groups, with the Primary Diploma commencing in November 2026.

What sets JFA apart from purely offline AMI centres is its blended modular format, which combines   in-person   sessions   with   online   study   components,   a   significant   advantage   for   learners who need some flexibility. All training is delivered by AMI-certified international educators with extensive classroom experience in India and abroad.

Course fees are structured on a Zone A (Indian nationals) and Zone B (international students) classification   as   per   United   Nations   standard   country   codes,   and   are   inclusive   of   the   exam   fee,

IMF,   and   AMI   subscriptions.   The   Primary   Diploma   (3–6   years)   is   priced   at   ₹2,81,500.   For   the Elementary   Diploma   (6–12   years),   the   application   fee   is   ₹1,770,   with   an   early   bird   fee   of

₹2,12,400   and   a   standard   course   fee   of   ₹2,24,000.   Placement   support   is   provided   for   students  based   in   Kolkata.   For   exact   admission   dates   and   scholarship   availability,   direct   inquiry   with   the institute is recommended.

Visit:  jainfuturisticacademy.com/mttc

AIPSA   –   All   India   Private   Schools   Association

AIPSA is one of India's largest private school networks, representing over 37,000 affiliated schools across the country. Based in Delhi, the association offers a one-year Diploma in Montessori   Teacher   Training   at   a   fee   of   ₹50,000,   delivered   in   an   offline   format.   The   program covers   Montessori   philosophy,   child   development,   and   classroom   management,   and   is   primarily designed to prepare teachers for employment within AIPSA's extensive school network.

The institute's biggest strength is its built-in employment pipeline; graduates can tap into thousands of affiliated schools for job opportunities. However, AIPSA is not affiliated with AMI, IMS,   or   any   global   Montessori   body.   Prospective   learners   should   confirm   whether   the   diploma   is accepted by their intended employers before enrolling.

Visit:  allindiaprivateschools.org

International   Montessori   Teacher   Training   Institute   (IMTTI)

IMTTI is an established name in Montessori teacher education in India, with training centres operating   in   Chennai,   Navi   Mumbai,   Thrissur,   Bangalore,   and   Pune.   The   institute   has   trained students from over 50 countries and offers classroom-based programs, typically six to nine months in duration, focused primarily on the 3–6 years age group.

IMTTI is recognised by the International Montessori Society (IMS) and holds ISO 9001:2008 certification.   The   Thrissur   centre   also   offers   international   IAO   certification   upon   completion   of   its one-year diploma program. Training combines detailed theoretical modules with practical Montessori tools and workshops, and a distance learning mode is available for those who cannot attend regular sessions.

Navi   Mumbai   (Kharghar):   IndiaStudyChannel,   a   verified   educational   platform,   lists   the   fee   for   the one-year   Montessori   Teacher   Training   course   at   ₹18,000   plus   tuition   and   exam   fees,   consistent with the official website.

Surapattu   (Chennai):   A   more   detailed   official   breakdown   is   available   for   the   IIMTT   Surapattu centre (which follows the same Montessori training model). The Graduate Diploma costs

₹28,300,   and   the   Post-Graduate   Diploma   costs   ₹38,300.   This   indicates   that   fees   for   a   formal  diploma   program   are   likely   in   the   ₹28,000   to   ₹38,000   range.

Visit:  imtti.org

NCTA   –   National   Council   of   Training   Academy

NCTA is an ISO 9001:2015 certified autonomous institute registered under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, and also under MSME. It offers two Montessori training programs: a six-month Certificate   course   at   ₹10,000   and   a   one-year   Diploma   at   ₹15,000,   making   it   one   of   the   most affordable   Montessori   training   options   available   in   India.   Both   programs   are   delivered   entirely online and through distance mode, making them accessible to learners across the country without the need to relocate.

Certificates are awarded through Medhavi Foundation (an NSDC Partner) and Orion Educational   Society   (an   NCVET   Awarding   Body),   which   adds   a   layer   of   credibility.   While   NCTA is   not   affiliated   with   AMI   or   IMS,   it   offers   a   budget-friendly   entry   point   into   Montessori   education for learners who need a flexible, government-linked qualification.

Visit:  nctaindia.in  Disclaimer

The   ranking   in   this   article   is   compiled   based   on   publicly   available   information,   national  and

global accreditations, scale of operations, and educational relevance as of 2026. Fees and program details are subject to change; all prospective learners are strongly advised to verify current details directly with the respective institutes before making any enrollment decision. The general eligibility for most Montessori Teacher Training courses in India is 10+2 (Higher Secondary) with a minimum of 50% marks, though some PG diploma programs require a bachelor's   degree.   The   mention   of   any   institute   in   this   article   is   purely   for   informational   purposes and does not constitute an endorsement.

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