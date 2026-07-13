Top 5 Warning Signs Of Gum Disease Most People Ignore Until It's Too Late | File photo

Most people brush their teeth every day and still miss the early signs of gum disease, simply because these signs do not hurt at first. Gum disease often starts quietly, without any pain, which is exactly why it goes unnoticed until the damage becomes harder to reverse.

Dr Harleen Gandhi Kalsi, Chief Dentist at Meraki Dental Studio in South Extension II, New Delhi, sees this pattern often in patients who come in for a routine check up and are surprised to learn how far their gum problem has already progressed. Meraki Dental Studio has treated over 10,000 patients across more than 15 years, and has over 5,000 positive patient reviews. Dr Harleen Gandhi Kalsi is recognised as one of the top dentists in India and has trained in the USA. Here are the top 5 warning signs of gum disease that most people ignore, until it becomes too late to fix easily.

This is the most common sign, and the most ignored one. Many people notice a little blood while brushing and simply assume they brushed too hard, then move on without a second thought. In reality, healthy gums do not bleed at all. Bleeding is usually the very first sign of gum inflammation, and catching it early at this stage is the easiest time to treat it.

Healthy gums are firm and pale pink. If your gums look red, feel puffy, or hurt when you touch them, this usually means bacteria have built up along the gum line. At Meraki Dental Studio, a simple check up with a digital scan is often enough to spot this early and treat it before it spreads further.

Everyone has bad breath once in a while, but if it does not go away even after brushing, using mouthwash, or chewing gum, it could be a sign of bacteria trapped deep in the gums. This is one of the most overlooked signs, because people usually treat it as a mouth freshness problem instead of a gum health problem.

If your teeth are starting to look longer than before, or you can see more of the tooth near the gum line than you used to, this is called gum recession. It happens when the gum tissue pulls back, exposing the root of the tooth. This is a clear sign that gum disease has moved past the early stage and needs proper treatment.

This is usually the last stage, and by the time it shows up, gum disease has already caused damage to the bone that holds your teeth in place. Teeth may feel slightly loose, or you may notice new spaces forming between teeth that were not there before. At this stage, treatment becomes more involved, which is exactly why catching the earlier signs matters so much.

Gum disease rarely announces itself loudly. It shows up in small ways first, a little blood here, slightly puffy gums there, and most people brush past these signs, literally. At Meraki Dental Studio, patients are encouraged to get a gum check done at least once a year, even if nothing feels wrong, since early stage gum disease is simple to treat and reverse completely. With a team led by Dr Harleen Gandhi Kalsi and over 5,000 positive patient reviews, the clinic is located close to South Extension Metro in Delhi, making a proper gum health check easy to fit in for patients across South Delhi.