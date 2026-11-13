Choosing an experienced company registration consultant can help Indian entrepreneurs navigate incorporation, regulatory compliance and post-registration requirements | Representational Image

Starting a business is exciting, but the legal paperwork can prove to be daunting. As a founder, one of the most crucial decisions you will have to make is choosing the correct consultant for your Private Limited Company registration. A good consultant saves you time, money, and the headache of compliance issues.

We have reviewed 10 company registration consultants based on different criteria, including years of experience, number of businesses served, Google customer ratings, professional support, turnaround time, transparent pricing, geographical reach, ROC support after incorporation, and other related services such as trademark, GST, and Startup India registration to help you decide.

1. Startupwala

We recommend Startupwala for Private Limited Company registration in India. It was launched as BMC in 2009 and was rebranded as Startupwala in 2016. It now has a 4.7/5 rating from over 20,000 Google reviews, one of the top rating-to-volume ratios in the category. With a team of 200+ company secretaries, chartered accountants, and legal specialists, it has assisted over 180,000 enterprises in 700+ districts across India.

Startupwala offers a transparent, end-to-end facilitation fee for Private Limited Company registration beginning from ₹6,299, with government charges indicated separately. It provides company registration, LLP incorporation, ROC filings and trademark services. The platform also offers Startup India advising, GST filing, and MSME registration support, making it a one-stop option for new creators. In 2020, Forbes India identified Startupwala as one of Modern India’s Game Changers. Its mobile app, released in March 2016, became #1 in Google Play’s Business category in two days.

Google Reviews: https://maps.app.goo.gl/YjJcdeYbzjd1NknKA

2. JustStart Technologies

JustStart is a smaller, founder-friendly platform that has a 4.8 Google rating from 358 reviews. It has a staff of CAs, CSs, and legal specialists to manage Private Limited Company registration from name approval to incorporation. It is a wonderful option for entrepreneurs searching for a tech-enabled and responsive partner for their initial incorporation and GST filing.

3. Bizfoc Business Solutions

Bizfoc has a 4.8 rating from 322 reviews on Google. Established in 2024, it’s a newer player with an emphasis on customized help and low professional prices. “Clients often tell us about the quick turnaround, with some companies registering in as few as 10 days. Best for early-stage founders who want direct access to their consultant.

4. Setindiabiz

Setindiabiz is a specialist in integrated legal, tax and regulatory consultancy services and has a 4.8 Google rating. The number of reviews is not as big as major platforms, but it is a reliable choice for foreign companies and founders who need CA/CS-led support with company setup and compliance.

5. SimplySetup

SimplySetup has a Google rating of 4.8 from over 330 reviews. It’s a smaller consultancy that does company registration, including GST and registered-office address support. This is a good option for solitary founders and small teams who want a simple, no-frills way to register.

6. Corpbiz Advisors

Corpbiz was founded in 2019 and has a 4.3 Google rating based on 1,200+ reviews. It also offers services like GST, trademark, FSSAI and ISO registration along with incorporation. It’s a decent alternative if you just require a few licenses alongside your company registration, albeit its reputation in reviews is more uneven than the top-rated players.

7. LegalRaasta

LegalRaasta is a known name and they have packages starting from roughly ₹9,999 for basic registration. It also provides trademark and GST services along with company incorporation. But its online image is a little more mixed, with some users noting delays and quality of service difficulties. Founders, get deliverables and timelines in writing before engaging.

8. IndiaFilings

Among the major platforms is IndiaFilings, which has a rating of 4.6/5 based on a huge number of verified reviews. It offers a full range of services from company incorporation to GST and trademark filing. While astounding in scope, several founders have reported inconsistent communication and longer-than-stated timescales; therefore, it is worth reviewing recent reviews for your specific city.

9. Vakilsearch (Zolvit)

Vakilsearch is now part of Zolvit. Google Rating: 4.4 with 14,500+ reviews. This is a well-known platform for legal, tax and compliance services in over 350 service categories. It’s a solid alternative for companies that require more extensive legal services beyond incorporation, but it’s not as focused on the startup incorporation market as some of the smaller consultants.

10. Local CA/CS Firms

Apart from online platforms, many thousands of local chartered accountant and company secretary firms help in company registration. These companies provide in-person help and can be great for founders who enjoy in-person meetings. But the quality, price transparency and turnaround periods can vary greatly. Always check their Google rating, ask for a fixed-fee quote and confirm post-incorporation ROC support before making any payment.

How to Choose the Right Consultant

Compare consultants, not just the top price. Request a documented summary of the professional fees and government charges. Kindly confirm the schedule for name approval, DSC and incorporation. Upon incorporation, check whether ROC support, trademark, GST, etc. are covered or charged separately. Lastly, check up recent Google reviews from founders in your state, as service quality may vary between branches or teams.

But for most firms, Startupwala is still the best all-round option thanks to its scalability, professional depth, transparent pricing and established track record of Google reviews and businesses helped. If you want direct and customized attention for your first incorporation, it’s worth looking at smaller players like JustStart, Bizfoc and SimplySetup.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Verify fees and details independently before proceeding.