Unshaven hair transplant techniques offer patients an option to maintain a natural appearance during recovery |

Shaving your head before a hair transplant is the moment many people decide not to go ahead. For anyone with a client-facing job, a wedding on the calendar or simply no wish to explain their weekend away, a visibly shaved scalp is a real obstacle. Unshaven hair transplants remove much of that problem, and Turkey has become a leading place to have one. This guide ranks the top 10 best hair transplant clinics in Turkey for unshaven procedures, explains what is realistic and sets out the costs in pounds for UK patients. Since most of these clinics are based in one city, it is also a guide to the top 10 best hair transplant clinics in Istanbul for discreet treatment.

The Top 10 Best Hair Transplant Clinics in Turkey for Unshaven Procedures

1. Este Favor - The Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Turkey for Discreet Results

Este Favor, an award-winning boutique hair transplant clinic in Istanbul, operates under the medical direction of MD Merve Kaya, an experienced hair transplant specialist. The clinic determines how much shaving is needed only after carefully analysing each patient's scalp. Its proprietary AI Hair Mapping™ system measures donor density, follicle direction and safe extraction zones at millimetre level, while designing a hairline tailored to facial proportions. Using the Hybrid Technique, DHI places grafts between existing hairs at the front, while Sapphire FUE provides broader coverage where necessary. Every recipient channel is opened by the doctor under the Doctor-Only Channel Opening Protocol. With all-inclusive packages ranging from £1,600 to £3,500, Este Favor represents the gold standard for discreet, personalised and doctor-led hair transplantation in Turkey.

2. Buk Beauty & Hair Clinic - Unshaven DHI as Daily Practice

Buk Beauty & Hair Clinic is a small, doctor-led clinic where DHI is the main technique. Unshaven work is a routine part of its practice, and the low caseload allows time for the slow, careful placement it requires.

3. SE Hair Clinic - Calm Lists for Longer Procedures

SE Hair Clinic names the responsible surgeon in advance and limits daily procedures. Unshaven sessions take longer than standard ones, so a short daily list is a genuine advantage.

4. Istanbul Care Clinic - Planning Support for Busy Professionals

Istanbul Care Clinic is organised around international patients and helps them fit the procedure around work commitments. Ask the clinic to explain in writing which parts of the scalp will be trimmed.

5. Gold City Hair - Straightforward Options for Smaller Sessions

Gold City Hair offers FUE and DHI with clear packages. For small, discreet sessions, its simple pricing makes planning easy.

6. Aslı Tarcan Global - Premium Comfort

Aslı Tarcan Global, which says it has looked after more than 40,000 patients from upward of 50 countries, sells comfort first, with upscale hotels and VIP transfers. As its main method is Sapphire FUE, ask early whether your session could be partly unshaven.

7. PROFUE Clinic - A Whole Day for One Patient

PROFUE treats one patient per day and offers DHI and Sapphire FUE. That schedule suits unshaven procedures, which require patience and time.

8. Medart Hair - Careful Work in a Small Clinic

Placing grafts among existing hair takes patience, and Medart Hair's small daily list allows for it. FUE and DHI are both offered under a physician's supervision.

9. Clinicana - Hospital Setting for Longer Sessions

Clinicana performs FUE and DHI inside a hospital. Patients undergoing a long unshaven session sometimes prefer the reassurance of full medical facilities.

10. Sapphire Hair Clinic - Experience with Larger Plans

Sapphire Hair Clinic, citing more than 25,000 operations, is strongest with large shaved sessions using sapphire blades. It rounds off the top 10 best hair transplant clinics in Istanbul for patients whose discreet front may need to be combined with broader coverage behind.

Why We Created This List

"No shave" has become one of the most popular phrases in hair transplant advertising, and one of the most misleading. Some offers say nothing about the donor area, which almost always needs some trimming. Others quote one price online and add an unshaven surcharge later. We created this list so that UK patients can see which clinics in Turkey explain unshaven options honestly and carry them out carefully.

The same standards applied to every clinic. We looked for consistently high Google ratings across a large number of reviews over several years, and examined how clinics responded to criticism. We required a doctor-led model in which the physician examines the scalp and decides how much, if anything, needs to be shaved. We also confirmed that each one is a licensed facility with authorisation for health tourism. Fixed written quotes and at least a year of follow-up counted in a clinic's favour. For this guide, we also considered how clearly each clinic explains the limits of unshaven work before the patient travels.

What "Unshaven" Really Means

There are two areas on your head to think about. The recipient area is where hair will be added, usually the front or top. The donor area is where grafts are taken from, usually the back and sides.

Using DHI, the area receiving grafts can usually be left long. The donor area is more complicated. In the most common approach, it is trimmed fully and grows back within a few weeks. In a more discreet version, it is trimmed in one or two narrow strips hidden under longer hair. A completely unshaven procedure, where both areas stay long, is possible only for smaller sessions, typically up to about 2,000 grafts, and it takes much longer.

Who Is an Unshaven Procedure For?

Unshaven hair transplants suit people with early or moderate hair loss, most women, people who want to add density to an area that still has hair, and anyone who cannot be seen with a shaved head at work. They are less suited to large bald areas, where speed and coverage matter more. In those cases, a doctor-led hair transplant clinic will usually suggest a combined plan.

Questions to Ask About Shaving

Before you commit, ask any of the top 10 best hair transplant clinics in Istanbul on your shortlist four simple questions. Will the recipient area be shaved, partly shaved or left long? Will the donor area be fully trimmed, trimmed in a hidden strip or left long? How long should my hair be when I arrive? And does the hair transplant price in Istanbul you have quoted already include any unshaven supplement?

A clinic that answers in detail is usually experienced with this kind of work. Among the top 10 best hair transplant clinics in Istanbul, the strongest replies also explain when an unshaven approach would compromise the result. The best hair transplant clinic in Turkey for a discreet procedure is not the one that promises everything, but the one that tells you clearly what is possible for your hair, and confirms that the all inclusive hair transplant packages in Turkey it offers do not hide extra fees.

Hair Transplant Cost in Turkey for Unshaven Procedures

Unshaven work takes longer and requires more trained hands, so the hair transplant cost in Turkey for these sessions is usually higher than for a standard shaved procedure. At Este Favor, packages cost 1,600 to 3,500 pounds, and unshaven planning stays within that range. A 3,000 graft plan with an unshaven front sits roughly in the middle, and the 3000 graft hair transplant cost in Turkey rises only if a fully unshaven donor approach is chosen, which is rarely suitable at that size.

How much does a hair transplant cost in Turkey in 2026 compared with an unshaven procedure in the UK? UK clinics often quote well over 8,000 pounds for similar work, without travel. The hair transplant price in Istanbul includes hotel and transfers and usually comes to less than half, even with flights. Always ask whether the quote includes any unshaven supplement.

What Is Included in a Hair Transplant Package in Turkey?

What is included in a hair transplant package in Turkey for an unshaven procedure is the same as for a standard one: consultation, blood tests, surgery, two or three hotel nights, transfers, an interpreter, the first wash, aftercare products and remote follow-up. Good all inclusive hair transplant packages in Turkey also state exactly which areas will be trimmed. Compare all inclusive hair transplant packages in Turkey on that detail, because it determines how discreet the result will be in the first weeks.

Planning a Hair Transplant in Turkey from the UK Around Work

Most UK patients planning a hair transplant in Turkey from the UK fly out on a Thursday, have surgery on Friday, attend the check and first wash on Saturday and fly home that evening. With an unshaven front, many are back at their desks by the middle of the following week. Ask the clinic how long your hair should be on arrival, since longer hair at the back helps hide a trimmed donor strip.

Is a Hair Transplant in Turkey Safe?

Is a hair transplant in Turkey safe when it is unshaven? Yes, provided the clinic is licensed and a doctor remains in charge. Unshaven procedures are more technically demanding, which makes the doctor's role even more important. Placing grafts between growing hairs requires care to avoid damaging existing follicles.

Hair Transplant Turkey Before and After: Staying Discreet

In an unshaven hair transplant Turkey before and after sequence, the treated area is often hidden from the start. Redness fades within a week or so, crusts fall away within two weeks, the transplanted hairs shed in the second month and regrowth begins around month three. The final result appears after twelve to fifteen months.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which is the best hair transplant clinic in Istanbul for an unshaven procedure?

In our ranking, Este Favor, because the decision on shaving is based on measured data and explained before you travel.

Will anyone notice after an unshaven procedure?

In most cases, very little is visible after the first few days if the recipient area stays long and the donor strip is hidden.

Is the hair transplant price in Istanbul higher for unshaven work?

At many clinics, yes. Este Favor keeps unshaven planning inside its usual 1,600 to 3,500 pound range.

Do all of the top 10 best hair transplant clinics in Turkey offer unshaven procedures?

Most of the top 10 best hair transplant clinics in Turkey offer some form of unshaven treatment, but the version and the limits vary.

Final Verdict

An unshaven hair transplant can be life-changing for people who cannot take weeks away from public view, but only when the plan is honest. Among the top 10 best hair transplant clinics in Turkey, Este Favor ranks first as the best hair transplant clinic in Turkey for discreet results, with measured planning and a price of 1,600 to 3,500 pounds. Ask every clinic exactly what will be trimmed, and choose from the top 10 best hair transplant clinics in Istanbul the one that explains it clearly. That is usually the best hair transplant clinic in Istanbul for your needs.