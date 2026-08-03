Tiger Shroff, Neeraj Tiwari & Remo D’Souza Come Together For Aagaaz Entertainment’s Next Action Film | File photo

A bold new cinematic alliance takes shape as Tiger Shroff, producer Neeraj Tiwari and filmmaker Remo D’Souza unite for Aagaaz Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.’s next feature film, which officially goes on floors on 1 August 2026.

Headlined by Tiger Shroff and directed by Remo D’Souza, the ambitious project is produced by Neeraj Tiwari under the banner of Aagaaz Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. The film fuses Tiger’s explosive screen presence, Remo’s signature visual language and Neeraj Tiwari’s vision of building large-scale, emotionally charged commercial cinema.

Envisioned as a pure action spectacle, the film features Tiger Shroff as its sole hero. There is no conventional heroine cast opposite him, allowing the narrative to stay firmly rooted in Tiger’s action, physicality and commanding screen presence. In a striking creative shift from his romantic image, the film places full focus on his strength as a performer and action star.

For Neeraj Tiwari, the film marks a defining milestone and the beginning of a powerful new creative partnership.

“Aagaaz Entertainment has always believed in telling stories that connect deeply with audiences, and this film is a very important step in that vision. Bringing Tiger Shroff and Remo D’Souza together is an incredibly special moment for us. Tiger’s discipline, dedication and ability to inspire audiences are extraordinary, while Remo brings tremendous energy and imagination to every story he tells. We are beginning this journey with excitement, gratitude and the determination to create a memorable theatrical experience,” says producer Neeraj Tiwari.

Tiger Shroff, known for his action, dance and relentless commitment to his craft, leads the film with trademark intensity and charisma. His collaboration with Remo D’Souza and Neeraj Tiwari under Aagaaz Entertainment promises a high-octane cinematic experience driven by scale, emotion, entertainment and spectacular action set pieces.

The film also reflects Neeraj Tiwari’s growing commitment to producing compelling mainstream cinema with strong storytelling and world-class production values.

As cameras roll on the first day of shoot, the team steps into a new chapter with the ambition to deliver a film that not only entertains audiences but also redefines the energy of modern action cinema.