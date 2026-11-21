The prolonged shutdown of the Sterlite Copper plant and the movement of major industrial investments to neighbouring states have renewed concerns over employment and economic opportunities in Thoothukudi | File Photo

Members of an Action Council in Thoothukudi, including representatives of trader's bodies, have raised concerns over the unemployed youth in Tamil Nadu due to loss of major industrial investments to neighboring states. They said the loss of steady work since the closure of the city's Copper plant is adding to the state's challenges and to the hardship of local families.

The trader's bodies emphasized that the consequences extend to the state's employment generation, ancillary industries, transportation networks, and local businesses. They said families are bearing the cost too. Many former plant workers have relocated for work, spending more money on travel and seeing less of their families. Young people who have finished their studies are still waiting for their first job.

The Council pointed to recent investment developments involving three South Korean automotive component manufacturers, Hwashin, Seoyon and Iwamet, which have announced their intent to sign MoUs with the Andhra Pradesh government worth ₹1,614 crore towards manufacturing facilities in Anantapur. Concurrently, the Tamil Nadu government has also announced that Hwashin and Seoyon E-Hwa have submitted a letter of intent to invest a combined ₹1,370 crore in the state over the course of five years.

This development has renewed concerns over Tamil Nadu missing out on industrial opportunities. The council also pointed out a wider pattern. In 2025, Hwaseung Footwear Group's proposed investment of ₹1,720 crore, expected to create around 20,000 jobs in Thoothukudi, moved to Andhra Pradesh.

President of the Thoothukudi People’s Livelihood Protection Association, S Thyagarajan said, "Tamil Nadu has been losing major industrial investments to neighboring states, it must revive existing industrial facilities like the Sterlite Copper plant and seize the opportunity. The livelihoods of thousands of people and the economic future of the state itself cannot remain overlooked anymore.”

Mr. Thyagrajan further added, "There are many unlawful activities reported around the Tuticorin district. These are more to do with jobless youth, who have taken to drugs and indulge in theft and law and order issues. If Sterlite plant is revived, more youth will get jobs and will spend their productively, thereby bringing peace to society."

While attracting fresh investments remains important, external projects often take months or even years to materialize, leaving existing families and young people waiting for work in the meantime.

Ravikumar Ramanujam, a Chennai-based senior business journalist with nearly 25 years of experience covering industry and Tamil Nadu’s economy said, “External investments take time to materialize, Tamil Nadu should focus on new investment opportunities as well as on reviving existing industrial assets. Sterlite's prolonged shutdown only deepens the region’s challenges as before its closure, the plant accounted for nearly 3% of the state’s GDP and produced over a third of India’s copper."

The Council urged the state government to take decisive steps towards a responsible and transparent way forward that brings steady work back to Thoothukudi. Such steps would enable families to build their livelihoods in the city and young graduates to earn their first wage close to home, while demonstrating that Tamil Nadu can balance industrial growth with environmental and community welfare.