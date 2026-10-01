Thinking Of Upgrading Your TV? 140cm (55) Or 165cm (65)?

LG’s television range combines different screen sizes with picture-processing, AI, audio and smart-TV technologies | File Photo

Thinking about upgrading to a bigger TV? If you're considering 140cm (55) or 165cm (65), screen size is only one part of the experience. Picture processing, upscaling, HDR, sound and smart features can also shape how you use your TV every day.

LG's NANO 4K UHD range includes TVs across different screen sizes, including 140cm (55) and 165cm (65) categories. For a more compact option, the LG 109cm (43) LB6500PLB is a Full HD Smart AI TV that combines AI-powered picture processing with smart and audio features.

LG NANO 4K UHD

LG 109cm (43) LB6500PLB

What Should You Look For Beyond Screen Size?

A bigger screen can make content more immersive, but the technology behind the screen also influences what you see and how you interact with the TV.

LG NANO 4K UHD TVs combine 4K resolution with AI-powered picture processing and technologies designed to process and enhance the content displayed on screen.

Depending on the model, the range includes features such as Nano Detail Enhancer, 4K Super Upscaling, HDR10 Pro and Dynamic Tone Mapping.

So, when comparing a 140cm (55) and 165cm (65) TV, it is worth looking beyond physical size and considering how the TV handles the content you watch.

How Does LG Process Picture Quality?

LG NANO 4K UHD TVs use AI-powered picture processing as part of the viewing experience.

Nano Detail Enhancer analyses images to process details, contrast and brightness. 4K Super Upscaling can process lower-resolution content for presentation on a 4K display.

HDR10 Pro is designed to process compatible HDR content, while Dynamic Tone Mapping analyses tonal information to process contrast and picture detail.

Together, these technologies show why the picture processor and processing features matter alongside the size of the screen.

What If Your Content Isn't in 4K?

Not everything you watch will necessarily be available in native 4K.

That's where 4K Super Upscaling becomes relevant. LG NANO 4K UHD TVs use AI processing to process lower-resolution content for the 4K display.

This means the TV is designed to work with different types of content rather than relying on native 4K resolution alone.

Whether you're watching older content, broadcast programming or other lower-resolution sources, upscaling can therefore be an important feature to consider when choosing a larger TV.

What About Movies?

For movie-focused viewing, LG NANO 4K UHD TVs include features designed around picture quality and cinematic content.

HDR10 Pro is designed to process compatible HDR content, while FILMMAKER MODE is available on applicable models.

Combined with 4K resolution and picture-processing technologies, these features are designed to support a viewing experience suited to different types of entertainment.

What Can You Do With an LG Smart AI TV?

The TV experience isn't limited to picture quality.

On applicable LG NANO 4K UHD models, AI-powered features include AI Hub, AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard and AI Sound Wizard.

These features bring AI into different parts of the TV experience—from searching for content and getting recommendations to personalising picture and sound settings.

This can be particularly useful when moving to a larger screen, where the TV becomes more central to everyday entertainment.

What About Sound?

Sound is another part of the viewing experience to consider when upgrading your TV.

The LG 109cm (43) LB6500PLB, for example, features AI Sound Pro with Virtual 9.1.2-channel up-mixing and Dolby Atmos.

AI Sound Pro is designed to process audio, while Virtual 9.1.2-channel technology creates a more multi-directional sound experience.

So, even if you're primarily comparing TVs based on screen size, audio capabilities can also influence the overall experience.

What If You Want a Smaller TV With Smart Features?

If 140cm (55) or 165cm (65) feels larger than what you need, the LG 109cm (43) LB6500PLB provides a more compact option.

The 109cm (43) Full HD Smart AI TV uses the α5 AI Processor Gen9, which LG says uses AI-powered processing for picture quality.

It also features HDR10 Pro, Dynamic Tone Mapping, webOS and LG Shield, along with an AI Hub featuring AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page and AI Chatbot.

This makes the 109cm (43) model an option for those who want connected and AI-enabled TV features without moving to a larger screen.

So, 140cm (55) or 165cm (65)?

The approved LG sources establish that the NANO 4K UHD range includes 140cm (55) and 165cm (65) size categories, but they don't provide a room-size or viewing-distance formula for choosing between the two.

That means the starting point should be the screen size that works for your space and viewing setup. From there, consider the technologies that matter to the way you watch.

For the LG NANO 4K UHD range, these include:

● 4K resolution

● AI-powered picture processing

● Nano Detail Enhancer

● 4K Super Upscaling

● HDR10 Pro

● Dynamic Tone Mapping

● FILMMAKER MODE on applicable models

● AI-powered smart features

● webOS

● Gaming features on applicable models

What Should You Consider Before Upgrading?

Instead of looking at screen size alone, consider the complete viewing experience.

Picture quality — Look at the processor, detail enhancement, HDR and tone mapping technologies.

Content compatibility — Upscaling can be useful when the content you're watching isn't available in native 4K.

Smart features — AI Search, AI Concierge and other AI features can change how you interact with your TV.

Sound — Features such as AI Sound Pro and Dolby Atmos can be important if audio is a major part of your viewing experience.

Screen size — Choose between 140cm (55) and 165cm (65) based on the space and setup you actually have.

LG's NANO 4K UHD range brings together larger screen options with 4K picture technology, AI processing, smart features and entertainment capabilities. For those looking for a more compact option, the 109cm (43) LB6500PLB combines Full HD resolution with AI processing, HDR10 Pro, AI sound and webOS.

Ultimately, upgrading your TV isn't just about going bigger. It's about finding the right combination of screen size and technology for the way you watch.