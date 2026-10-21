The Modern Indian Parent Is Asking Better Questions. Brands Need Better Answers | File photo

Growgether co-founder Supreet Gill on why today’s parents are harder to market to, why that's a good news, and why the word “safe” should always come with proof.

Supreet Gill likes to say that her career only makes complete sense when sheLooks back on it

Born in India, she moved to Canada at fourteen, studied hotel management and began her career in the corporate world. In 2015, she moved back to India on her own, without a five-year plan. A hiring post on Instagram took her to a Mumbai cosmetics start-up, and from there into media.

After getting married, she moved to Shanghai, here she spent almost a decade in her husband’s family fashion business. working in media had showing how people connect with brands. Fashion put her on the making side, among materials, suppliers, rejected samples and endless corrections.

“Corporate life taught me structure, media taught me audiences and storytelling, fashion taught me products and craftsmanship, and motherhood gave me a much deeper understanding of the consumer I was building for,” she says.

That last chapter began during the pandemic. Her son was born in Shanghai with no family nearby and without additional support. Later, shopping for a high chair in India, She encountered a gap in the market that she couldn’t ignore.

“There were beautiful international products that many families simply couldn’t justify, and more accessible ones where you had to compromise somewhere,” she says. “I kept asking myself why buying something as basic as a high chair had to be so difficult.”

That question became Growgether, the baby and family brand she co-founded, where she leads product vision and the brand’s Raising Better philosophy.

A parent who is harder to market to

Supreet sees the same questioning instinct in the parents she now builds for. “The Indian parent today is much harder to market to, and I think that is a very good thing,” she says.

Parents research before they buy. They ask what products are made from, question safety claims, compare options from different markets and watch demonstrations. “The questions are becoming much more specific: about materials, safety, functionality, longevity, design and value. Parents are no longer willing to take a brand’s word for it.”

She points to three shifts. The first is design: parents no longer accept that something made for a baby need not be beautiful, because they care about the homes they live in. The second is restraint. “The conversation is moving from ‘How much do I need to buy?’ to ‘What is actually worth buying?’”

The third is the parent’s own wellbeing. Many urban families now live in nuclear households or often in cities away from their extended families, with both parents working and grandparents living far away . Parents talk more openly about mental load, exhaustion and the pressure to get everything right.

“The next generation of parenting brands will have to understand not only what parents buy, but why they buy it, what they worry about and how they feel,” she says.

The question nobody told parents to ask

For all that research, Supreet believes one important question is still missing from most purchasing decisions

“Indian parents are careful buyers,” she says. “Before buying a phone, they compare specifications for weeks. Before buying a car, they check the crash-test rating. They read the ingredients on a packet of food. But when it comes to a crib, a high chair or a mattress, the product their child will sleep on, sit in and chew on every day, the decision usually comes down to looks, price and reviews. Parents do care, but many may not know what else they should be checking .

The risks that matter most, she argues, are often the ones parents cannot assess by looking at a product . A visual inspection alone cannot establish w hether a high chair meets stability requirements, whether the gaps between crib slats meet safety standards, or whether a mattress meets applicable material safety requirements. These questions require appropriate testing and evidence

“Most brands in the category say their products are ‘safe’, ‘premium’ or ‘non-toxic’. Those are words, and anyone can use them,” she says. “A certification provides evidence that a product has been assessed against a defined standard and meets the applicable requirements”

What a better answer looks like

At Growgether, that conviction shapes how products are built. The range spans three categories: GrowGear (strollers, a car seat, a baby carrier and a diaper bag), GrowHome (a crib, a mattress, high chairs and a rocker) and GrowCare (wipes, baby wash and lotion).

Products are designed in Germany to European standards, then adapted for Indian conditions, including warmer weather, smaller homes and households where parents, grandparents and nannies may all use the same product.

Rather than make broad safety claims, the brand names the specific standard behind each product and publishes its certifications on its website. The Rydda car seat is certified to ECE R44/04 by TÜV SÜD. The strollers are certified to EN 1888 and the Apex crib to BS EN 716 by Intertek, the high chairs to EN 14988, and the Lyfta baby carrier to EN 13209-2 by KTI.

“Safety isn’t a selling point. It’s the starting point,” Supreet says. Her approach to product development is personal . “If we wouldn’t confidently use something with our own children, no marketing campaign can make it acceptable to us.”

Better answers extend to value too. Growgether designs products to last across different stages: the Rydda car seat designed for use from birth to 12 years, and the Apex crib converts through four stages from newborn to age four. “We will not make a product cheaper by making it less safe,” she says.

Trust, one question at a time

Building the brand taught Supreet that a good product is only half the job. Parents never see the prototypes that failed or the products rejected over a single detail. And when a child’s safety is involved, the bar for trust is even higher.

She remembers one of Growgether’s first potential customers, who was understandably sceptical of such a new brand. Even the customer’s husband had questioned whether they should take the chance before making a decision. she sent the team eight detailed questions about materials, safety, quality and functionality.

The team answered every question and she bought the chair. A few weeks later, Supreet called her personally to hear about her experience. The customer told her that she loved it, that it looked beautiful in her home and, most importantly, that her child was comfortable in it.

“You can manufacture a product. You cannot manufacture trust,” Supreet says. “A good product gives you the opportunity to earn trust. Consistency is what allows you to keep it.”

That is also why she treats parents’ questions as product feedback. “If ten different parents ask us the same thing, I don’t just want to answer the question. I want to understand why they are asking it.”

Beside parents, not above them

Growgether has now served more than 10,000 families and sells through its own website, major marketplaces and more than 80 stores across India. Supreet’s next focus is taking Raising Better beyond products, through safety-led launches, a podcast and campaigns that encourage honest conversations about modern parenting.

The philosophy is deliberately modest. “Not raising perfect. Raising Better, every day,” is how the brand puts it: progress over perfection, for parents who are all still figuring it out. Through Parenting Circles with paediatricians and the Raising Better Pledge, already taken by 12,847 parents, it is trying to build what it calls “the village we all wish we had”.

“Growgether should never be the brand lecturing parents from above,” Supreet says. “I want us sitting beside them.”

Her larger hope is that “Is it certified?” becomes the first question a parent asks about any baby product, regardless of the brand. “Parents already do the research,” she says. “We want to make sure they know what to look for.”

Boilerplate and spokesperson

About Growgether

Growgether is an Indian baby and family brand built on its Raising Better philosophy: progress over perfection, and products that make a day with a child safer and easier. Its products are designed in Germany to European safety standards, independently certified by laboratories including TÜV SÜD, Intertek and KTI, and made for Indian homes, climate and families.

The range covers GrowGear (strollers, car seat, baby carrier, diaper bag), GrowHome (crib, mattress, high chairs, rocker) and GrowCare (wipes, baby wash, lotion). Growgether has served more than 10,000 families and is available through growgether.com, Amazon, FirstCry, Flipkart, Blinkit and more than 80 stores across India. In 2026, it received recognition from HT Media Group, Times Future of Maternity and India’s Best Design Awards.

Spokesperson: Supreet Gill, Co-founder, Growgether ( LinkedIn )