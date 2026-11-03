The Making Of A Global Brand: Built On Passion, Powered By Purpose | File photo

From more than 35 locations to an ambition of over 100 by year end 2027, a business rooted in Greek heritage and community.

The growth of a food business is often measured in locations and markets. Behind those figures, however, are the relationships that make expansion possible.

Go Greek Yogurt began with a concept created in its entirety by Tanja Murgel-Subotic, inspired by her immersion in Greek food culture. Co-founders David Subotic and Jonathan Magaritakis Williams brought complementary strengths. David helped develop the business and franchise strategy; Jonathan, born and raised in Greece, brought culinary heritage, product knowledge and food-distribution expertise.

From its earliest days, Go Greek emphasized relationships with the communities it served. Its Boots on the Ground initiatives introduced the brand through local activations and personal engagement, rather than relying on advertising alone. The objective was not merely awareness, but belonging.

That approach helped shape what the founders affectionately call the Go Greek family: customers, local teams, families and neighbors who made the stores part of their daily routines. The founders speak with gratitude and respect for the communities that welcomed them.

As the company expanded internationally, that family grew to include franchise partners. Go Greek regards these entrepreneurs not merely as operators, but as collaborators in a larger vision. Their business acumen, local knowledge, judgment and commitment have helped the concept adapt to new markets while retaining its Greek inspiration.

David Subotic, an astute investor, recognized the opportunity to develop the concept into a much larger business. Yet the founders collectively chose to grow with care, emphasizing a sturdy operational foundation over expansion for its own sake. That caution was not a lack of ambition. It was an acknowledgment that product quality, training, supply chains, communication and strong partnerships must grow alongside the storefronts. A franchise network is only as durable as the systems and trust that sustain it.

The Go Greek family extends across different kinds of relationships. There are customers who return to familiar locations, employees who carry the experience through their daily work, and franchise partners who take responsibility for representing the brand in new places. Each group sees a different side of the company, and each has a role in whether its stated values become visible in practice. For the founders, expansion is therefore not merely a transaction. A franchise partner contributes capital and local expertise, but also becomes a custodian of the experience. The strongest partnerships depend on more than enthusiasm at the moment of signing. They require continuing dialogue, clear standards, shared expectations and the willingness to solve problems together.

The ambition to grow internationally is significant, but so is the desire to remain recognizable to the communities that first embraced the concept. The founders see those commitments not as opposites but as the central test of the next chapter: whether a global brand can still feel personal at the neighborhood level.

The founders are family, and the beginnings of Go Greek were marked by more than strategic planning. Alongside early creative collaborators and partners who helped bring the concept into being, there was an atmosphere of fun, pleasure and shared discovery. Ideas were exchanged with enthusiasm; the work was demanding, but the joy of making something beautiful together was part of the reward.

That feeling matters even more as the business grows. Operations, systems and commercial responsibilities can gradually occupy so much space that a company loses sight of the very experience it set out to create. For Tanja, David and Jonathan, returning to their original “why” means recovering that spirit of play, hospitality and togetherness — not retreating from ambition, but making sure ambition continues to serve the purpose that brought them together.

The company reports more than 35 locations and aims to surpass 100 by year end 2027. That figure is a forward-looking ambition, not a completed milestone. The greater challenge is to grow without losing the warmth, authenticity and product integrity of the original idea.

For the founders, the measure of success extends beyond the store count. It lies in the people who have made Go Greek part of their lives, and in the trust of the entrepreneurial partners helping carry it into the world.