The Great Recalibration: Why Gen Z is Choosing Different Countries, Different Universities, And Different Futures | File photo

India is one of the world's largest sources of internationally mobile students, with around 800,000 students studying overseas and outbound mobility expected to continue growing at 4% annually in the coming years. Yet while the desire to study abroad remains strong, the way students are making decisions is changing dramatically.

A new generation of learners is approaching international education with a very different mindset. Gen Z is not abandoning ambition or global aspirations. If anything, they are more ambitious, globally aware, and future-focused than ever. What has changed is their definition of success.

For previous generations, studying abroad was often driven by a university's ranking, reputation, and legacy. Today, those factors still matter, but they are no longer enough.

Recent research shows that employability, future-ready skills, affordability, quality of life, and post-study opportunities are increasingly outweighing prestige alone. In fact, 72% of Gen Z students say a university's ability to equip them with future skills is more important than rankings.

From prestige to outcomes

The questions students ask today are markedly different:

· What are the career opportunities ahead?

· Will I gain future-ready skills and international exposure?

· What is the RoI?

· Can I work globally after graduation?

· What kind of life can I build while studying abroad?

For Gen Z, a degree is no longer the destination. It is a launchpad. Education is one part of a broader, more holistic journey that includes career growth, personal development, global exposure, financial security, and wellbeing.

Beyond rankings

University rankings remain influential, but they now compete with a wider set of decision drivers that previous generations often viewed as secondary.

Today's students place growing importance on:

· Quality of student life and campus experience

· Safety, wellbeing, and sense of belonging

· Diversity and inclusion

· Global exposure and international networks

· Flexibility in learning pathways

· Policy stability and visa predictability

Research shows that between 73% and 81% of Gen Z value flexibility in where, when, and how they learn or work.

As a result, studying abroad is increasingly a lifestyle decision and, in many cases, an identity decision. Students are looking to align career goals with their values and personal aspirations.

Emerging destinations

Perhaps the clearest evidence of changing priorities can be seen in destination preferences.

For decades, the ‘Big Four' destinations, the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, dominated the aspirations of Indian students. Though still popular, they are no longer the automatic choice.

Students are becoming more open to destinations such as Germany, Ireland, France, and the Netherlands. These countries are attracting attention with a compelling combination of high-quality education, affordability, quality of life and cultural experiences with clear long-term pathways

Cost is a major factor in this shift. According to QS research, 70% of Indian students identify the cost of living as their biggest concern.

The era of default choices has ended, giving way to a broadening of options.

Confidence and consistency matter

Another major factor influencing student decisions is policy stability.

Students today pay close attention to visa regulations, work rights, immigration pathways, and government policies. They want confidence that the pathway they invest in today will still exist tomorrow.

Changes to international student and immigration policies in countries such as Canada, the UK, and the US have prompted many students to reassess their options and look more carefully at stability and predictability.

In an increasingly uncertain world, confidence and consistency have become competitive advantages.

Student-led decisions

Another defining characteristic of Gen Z is how they gather information.

A decade ago, rankings, brochures, university websites, and education agents dominated the decision-making process.

Today's students still use these channels, but they are equally influenced by peer recommendations, alumni experiences, student creators and influencers, LinkedIn networks, online communities, YouTube testimonials, etc.

In fact, as per 58% of Indian students, speaking with current international students is one of the most valuable sources of information when making study decisions, while 66% use YouTube to research overseas study options.

Students increasingly trust authentic experiences over marketing messages, and reputation is shaped through advocacy.

The future of international education

Perhaps the most profound change is that students are evaluating study abroad through a much broader lens and asking deep questions that are true to themselves and their ambitions.

What we are witnessing is a fundamental recalibration of the value proposition in international education.

Outcomes are supplementing prestige.

Rankings are being balanced by wellbeing and belonging.

Destination reputation is being tested against policy certainty.

Career success is increasingly being measured alongside quality of life.

Ultimately, Gen Z is not simply choosing where to study but a place to grow, belong, and build the future they want.

The universities and countries that understand this shift and respond with authenticity, opportunity, and student-centred experiences will be the ones that shape the next era of global student mobility.

By Ravneet Pawha, Vice President (Global Engagement) and Ceo (South Asia), Deakin University