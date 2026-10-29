The Fifth Wall Trend That’s Quietly Transforming Indian Homes: In Conversation With VOX India Director, Varun Poddar

Ceilings emerge as key design elements in modern Indian homes, blending aesthetics with durability | File Photo

- Varun Poddar, Director at VOX India

Walk through any Indian neighbourhood during the festive season, and the ritual is familiar: walls get a fresh coat of paint, and ceilings get their touch-ups. For generations, this has been part of preparing a home for the festivities. However, advances in materials and design are changing how homeowners approach this routine. Ceilings are no longer treated as an afterthought. Now referred to as the fifth wall of a room, they are increasingly being considered alongside floors and walls when planning a home.

Addressing the Indoor-Outdoor Divide

Indian homes are shaped by the relationship between indoor and outdoor spaces. Balconies, terraces, verandahs and covered porches are where people enjoy some of their best moments, from the first cup of tea in the morning to festive evenings and long monsoon afternoons. Yet, the ceilings above these spaces are often overlooked. Traditionally finished with paint on plaster, they are exposed to humidity, rain, and changing weather conditions, which can mean frequent maintenance and repainting.

This was one of the reasons we introduced soffit ceilings to the Indian market. Architects were quick to recognise the value of a ceiling that offers the warmth of wood alongside the durability of engineered polymer. Homeowners, too, began to see the difference it could make. A balcony with a wood-tone ceiling and integrated lighting can feel like a natural extension of the living space rather than an exposed area of the house. This is where the fifth wall makes a difference: it becomes a considered design element that is suited to the climate in which it is used. Today's false ceilings for balconies and terraces increasingly reflect this approach.

A Shift in Homeowner Priorities

As homeowners become more conscious of the materials they use, their expectations from ceilings are changing. A finish may look appealing when newly installed, but how will it perform after five or ten years? Will it withstand the monsoon? Is it vulnerable to termites? How often will it need repainting or repair? These questions are becoming an important part of the decision-making process.

At VOX, we believe that a ceiling should retain its visual appeal without demanding constant upkeep. Achieving this balance between aesthetics and long-term performance is central to the way we approach engineered surfaces. Our Infratop range addresses these practical considerations. The panels are moisture-resistant and termite-proof, helping them retain their finish without the warping or termite-related maintenance associated with some conventional materials. Available in the Nature Collection, with wood-inspired finishes such as Walnut, Golden Oak, Basalt Oak and Burma Teak, and the Unicolour Collection, featuring White, Graphite, Black and Light Olive, the range offers flexibility across different architectural styles.

The panels also come in perforated variants that allow ventilation, while their design accommodates different lighting layouts. The click-lock installation system can reduce on-site labour time by up to 50%, making installation more efficient. Suitable for roofs, balconies, terraces, soffits and indoor ceilings, the range is backed by a 20-year warranty.

From the Balcony to the Bedroom

The same emphasis on design and performance extends to indoor spaces. Ceilings occupy a significant part of our field of vision, whether we are relaxing on the sofa or winding down at the end of the day. Their finish, colour, and lighting can influence how a room feels.

A ceiling in a soft, understated tone can create a sense of warmth and comfort. In the living room, a false ceiling design with layered lighting can change the atmosphere of the space from afternoon to evening. These choices are not merely decorative; they help establish the character of a room.

Our Welo panels extend this design approach to indoor ceilings and walls. Available in finishes such as Polar Oak, Walnut, Oak Winchester, and Buttercream, they allow homeowners to maintain a consistent material palette across different surfaces. Backed by a 10-year warranty, the panels bring together visual continuity and durability, helping the interiors feel cohesive rather than like a collection of separate design elements.

Where the Trend Is Heading

As homeowners become more particular about the details of their spaces, the possibilities for ceilings continue to expand. The focus is moving beyond colour and finish towards surfaces that interact with light and contribute more actively to the character of a room.

In September, at Design Democracy in Hyderabad, we introduced the Signature Series, featuring metallic finishes, sculptural curves, and contemporary forms designed for modern walls and ceilings. Its appearance shifts subtly with changing light, staying understated during the day and taking on a warmer character in the evening. The collection reflects how ceilings can move beyond being a background surface and become an integral part of the architectural expression of a space.

Indian homeowners have always invested thought and care in creating their homes. What is changing is how that care extends to the surfaces that were once overlooked. The fifth wall is becoming an important part of this conversation, bringing together design, material performance, and ease of maintenance. With the right choice of materials, a ceiling can do more than complete a room; it can retain its appeal for years to come.