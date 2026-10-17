The Census Is Not A Survey. You Cannot Say No To It |

On the first of December, school teachers carrying mobile phones will begin knocking on doors in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and the non-snow areas of Uttarakhand. A gazette notification issued by the Registrar General of India on 5 September fixed the population count in these four states for 1 December 2026 to 4 January 2027, with self-enumeration open from 16 to 30 November and a reference date of midnight on 5 January. The rest of the country follows from February.

It is the first head count in sixteen years, and a good deal waits on it.

Articles 81 and 82 of the Constitution require Lok Sabha seats to be redrawn after every census, on the latest census figures. Each state's seats were frozen on 1971 numbers, and the 84th Amendment in 2001 extended that freeze until the first census after 2026. This is that census. The 106th Amendment of 2023, reserving one-third of Lok Sabha and assembly seats for women, ties its rollout to the delimitation that follows this count.

The ration card tells the same story from the other end. The National Food Security Act covers about 81.35 crore people, a share worked out on Census 2011 figures because the law ties coverage to the latest published census. Before the Supreme Court it has been argued that roughly 10 crore people needing free ration stay outside the list for that reason alone. An old count leaves people out of the current law.

The Prime Minister made the point from the Red Fort on 15 August. Noting that India's first digital census was under way, he urged families and young people to register themselves on their phones, and said accurate data collected through citizen participation is the base on which national policy is built.

Participation is not, in law, optional. Section 8 of the Census Act, 1948 makes every person legally bound to answer a census officer's questions to the best of his knowledge. Section 11 makes refusal or a false answer punishable with a fine of up to one thousand rupees. The same Act protects the household: Section 15 bars anyone from inspecting census records and keeps census data out of evidence in any civil or criminal case, overriding even the Right to Information Act.

There were 29 questions in 2011. There are 40 now, covering religion, caste, disability, literacy, education, work and migration. Each column becomes a map. Census 2011 recorded 2.68 crore persons with disabilities, 2.21 per cent of the population, and the disability department still works off that figure, though the 2016 law recognises 21 disabilities where the earlier one listed seven.

Several communities have turned the count into an education exercise rather than a count of their own. The Veerashaiva Mahasabha and Vokkaliga organisations in Karnataka have been explaining the schedule at member meetings. Adivasi groups in Jharkhand have been telling families how to record themselves correctly. Disability rights bodies have been pressing members not to leave the disability column blank.Let Every Jain Count, a pan-India volunteer effort, runs the same kind of sessions on how the form is to be filled.

"Wherever a household shuts the door, or leaves a column to the enumerator's guesswork, the number that comes out is not that community's real number," said Rishabh Gundecha, a volunteer with the campaign. "Answering the census properly is a national duty. It is not a favour to anyone, and nobody gets a second chance for ten years."

One caution the campaigns repeat: filling the form online is step one. The record is final only after an enumerator matches the Self-Enumeration ID on the census app and submits it.