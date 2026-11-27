Silicon Valley Marketing Expert Discusses Storytelling Strategies For Startups In The AI Era | File photo

Every startup today is worried about storytelling. AI has made products cheap and quick to build, so distribution, getting the right people to notice and care, has become the hard part, in India and everywhere else. Companies are hiring for it: in India, the share of job postings that need content creation skills, from content creators to social media roles, grew 919% between 2020 and early 2026, according to Indeed data.

Most are still struggling with it. In a survey of 400 B2B tech marketing leaders by the agency 3Thinkrs, 61% of CMOs said their company was only "mildly proficient" or worse at keeping one brand story consistent across PR, content and sales. Many are filling the gap with AI-generated content, and audiences have noticed: 49% of US consumers say generative AI has made content quality worse, according to a 2026 Gartner survey.

Maniti Shah, a San Francisco-based marketing strategist who specialises in zero-to-one marketing playbooks, says the problem is that companies talk about storytelling, but they're still thinking about selling. "That's not how it works," she says. Shah comes from an interesting background. For the past year she has been working with AI startups, and before that she led research and marketing for Shame Less with Lilly Singh, which won a 2026 Webby Award.

In this interview, we discuss with Shah what storytelling really means for early-stage companies, how they can fix it, and where to start.

Companies across tech are now hiring for "storyteller" roles. As someone who has worked in this field for years, how do you read this shift?

Honestly, it's a little funny. Anyone in a creative field, especially social or content, has always been a storyteller. We just struggled to get a seat at the table.

Now that building products has become cheap and easy, the market has suddenly realised you need storytellers, so the world understands why you exist and you can break through the noise and all the AI slop. When generative AI first took off, the early take was that content marketing would disappear, and I was scared it would. But now everyone has the same models and the same tools. So what's going to stand out, if not human creativity?

You say companies talk about storytelling but are still thinking about selling. What does that look like in practice?

A lot of companies think storytelling equals content. The way they try to start storytelling is by creating a lot of product videos, adding cool animations, and posting them across social media. The problem is, why should someone care about what your company is built on when they don't even know your company?

Product videos should be a very small part of your storytelling and content strategy. Storytelling comes even before that. It's about how your company shows up everywhere: your website, your events, your employees, your content, and then social media and videos. All of those are just formats, different ways of telling your story.

What does fixing the story actually mean for a startup? Is it videos? Short-form content?

Those are formats of storytelling, not the story. Fixing the story means figuring out the brand's story first. What is the conflict? Who is the hero? That's always your customer. What are their pain points, and what are we really trying to solve for?

Think of it like a hero's arc. The hero faces a challenge, finds a company, and something changes for them. What does that transformation look like, and what's the moral we want the hero to take back? Once that's clear, we ask how best to tell it. That's when videos and short-form content come in.

Many startups now use AI to make content at scale. How do they do that without adding to the slop?

I love this question. The problem is that companies are using AI to create the content itself. They're writing scripts with AI, making the videos with AI, and it clearly feels impersonal. The way to use AI is to set up systems and processes that make creation easier. For example:

● If you're a founder or a marketing manager, you could build a Claude skill that understands how you think and what your product is, and helps you create posts from that, day in and day out.

● You could set up an agent that takes all your raw footage, cleans it up and makes it on brand, so you can post consistently.

● You could have an agent pull the questions customers keep asking on sales calls into a weekly list of content ideas.

These are just small examples, but the point I'm trying to make is that you need to be fast. The solution to that is not pushing out slop, but using the tech to make you better and faster at your job.

Where should a founder with a small team and no budget start?

Start with your customer, not your product. Most founders want to lead with what they built. The story only clicks when you flip it.

1. Write it down. On a piece of paper, answer the hero's arc questions for your company: who is your customer, what are they up against, and what changes for them because you exist?

2. Pick your formats. Think about every place your company shows up, from your website and events to your team and social media, and how the story plays out in each.

3. Start recording. Hire an intern, or just pick up your phone.

4. Let AI handle production, so editing and formatting don't slow you down.

5. Show up consistently, and learn from what works.

Get that right, and you don't need a big budget. Every post, event and clip after that is just another way of telling the same story.