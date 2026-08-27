Should You Exit Your ULIP After Five Years Or Stay Invested? | File photo

Your lock-in just ended. You log in, and the fund value reads something like ₹5.8 lakh against the ₹5 lakh you already paid in. Five years of market exposure, and the gain looks thin. Meanwhile, a friend running a plain index fund shows a noticeably better number on the same money over the same period.

The surrender button is now live. Everything in you wants to press it.

Hold on for a few minutes. Year five is one of the few places in personal finance where the obvious move and the correct move point in opposite directions, and the reason is not motivational. It is arithmetic.

Why Does Your ULIP Look Weak Exactly at the Five-Year Mark?

ULIP costs are front-loaded, not spread evenly across the term, which means the picture at year five is the worst you will ever see.

Take a realistic case. You are in your early 30s and pay ₹1,00,000 per year for a policy that offers ₹10 lakh in life insurance. The money in the plan grows by 10% each year for about five years. The policy also takes away roughly ₹65,600 in charges. The breakdown here matters more than the total itself.

· Premium allocation charge: about ₹21,000, concentrated in years one to three.

· Policy administration charge: about ₹18,000.

· Fund management and mortality charges: about ₹26,600.

Fund value at the end of year five lands near ₹5,84,000. The same ₹1 lakh a year in a fund charging 1.2% would have reached about ₹6,48,500.

So yes, you are behind by roughly ₹64,000.

About ₹39,000 of those charges are allocation and administration costs, and in most structures, those are the heaviest early and taper sharply. That means you have already paid for the expensive stretch.

Surrendering now means you funded the costly years and walked out before the cheap ones arrived. Run your own premium and term through a ULIP return calculator , and you will see the cost curve flatten after the early years rather than staying level throughout.

What Happens to Money If You Stay Another 10 Years?

With the same policy carried for 15 years, premiums paid for ₹15 lakh, and fund value around ₹28,73,000, total charges across all these years would roughly come up to ₹3.13 lakh.

Now, price the alternative honestly, which most comparisons refuse to do. You surrender at year five and collect ₹5,84,000. You still need cover, so you buy a term plan, say ₹2,000 a year for a comparable sum assured. You invest ₹98,000 a year plus the surrendered corpus into an equity fund charging 1.2 percent at the same 10% gross return.

In the 15th year, this can reach about ₹29,62,000 before tax. If they are redeemed, this can trigger long-term capital gains, which come at a rate of 12.5%, and takes away roughly ₹1,59,000 from the amount, leaving about ₹28,03,000.

If you stay put, it gives about ₹28,73,000, while exiting and reinvesting gives about ₹28,03,000. Staying wins by roughly ₹70,000.

That is not a landslide, and pretending otherwise would be dishonest. It is a real edge, and it exists mainly because a compliant ULIP maturity is tax-exempt while your fund redemption is not. Change the tax status and the answer changes with it.

When Does Math Actually Flip Toward Exiting?

Three situations turn the answer around.

If your annual premium across all unit-linked policies crosses ₹2.5 lakh, the exemption falls away and proceeds get taxed like a capital asset. Once both routes are taxed the same way, the lower cost structure wins, and that is usually the fund.

If your sum assured is under ten times your annual premium, the exemption condition is not met either. Check that on your policy schedule before assuming anything.

And if your fund has lagged its own benchmark for years, that is a fund problem, not a product problem. Switching funds inside the policy is usually free within a set annual limit and costs you nothing in tax. Try that before you surrender.

What Does The Decision Look Like Side by Side?

Do You Have to Choose Between All in and All Out?

No, and this is where most people trap themselves in a false binary.

Once the lock-in ends, a ULIP policy typically allows partial withdrawals, fund switches within the free limit, and in many structures, the option to stop paying premiums while the fund stays invested. You can take out the ₹2 lakh you actually need, leave the rest compounding, and keep the cover running.

Surrendering does all of that at once. It just hands you the cash, ends the cover, and closes the tax-exempt wrapper permanently. It also writes off the front-loaded charges you already paid.

This makes reading your own policy document for the withdrawal limits, account switch, and paid-up conditions important. These vary across products and across versions of the same product.

What Should You Check Before You Touch Anything?

Pull your latest statement and confirm five things: your annualized premium across every unit-linked policy you hold, tested against the ₹2.5 lakh line. Then, check the sum assured as a multiple of that premium and your fund's five-year return against its stated benchmark rather than a friend's portfolio. See whether you hold separate term cover, including your policy's partial withdrawal and paid-up terms.

On tax, exemption on maturity or surrender proceeds depends on the policy issue date, your aggregate annual premium, and the sum assured multiple. Gains on non-exempt policies are taxed as capital gains. All of this is stated for FY 2026-27 and remains subject to change under the Income Tax Act, 2025 transition. Confirm your specific position with a qualified tax advisor before acting on it.

What Is The Final Call?

If your premium is comfortably under ₹2.5 lakh, your sum assured clears the ten times mark, and you do not need the money within two years, stay. You have absorbed the expensive part of the cost curve, and the tax-exempt maturity is worth real money.

If your premium is above the threshold or your cover multiple falls short, rerun the comparison with your own figures. The case for staying weakens considerably.

And if you simply need cash, withdraw partially. Surrender is not a liquidity tool. It is a permanent exit, and year five is close to the worst possible moment to take it.