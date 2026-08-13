SG Analytics’ Evolution From Investment Research Firm To AI And Analytics Player

SG Analytics – now part of Straive – has expanded from investment research into a global analytics, data governance and AI solutions business focused on domain expertise and responsible AI deployment | File Photo

When SG Analytics was established in 2007, the outsourcing industry was largely associated with high-volume, process-driven work. The company was conceived around a different proposition: combining research, data and domain expertise to provide insights that could contribute to business decisions rather than simply producing reports.

According to Supriya Dixit, SVP & Head of Global Marketing at SG Analytics – a Straive company, the organisation was created to address a gap in the market for real data-focused research and context-driven analytics. The company initially focused on investment research, before progressively adding market research, data analytics and data governance capabilities as client requirements evolved. ESG services were subsequently added as the organisation broadened its capabilities.

That progression has continued as the role of analytics in enterprise decision-making has changed. SG Analytics is now part of Straive, connecting its domain-driven research and analytics capabilities with Straive’s broader data, AI, content and technology capabilities.

Building capabilities over time

SG Analytics’ development has been incremental, with the company adding capabilities in response to evolving client requirements. Founded in 2007, it began investment research operations in 2008, added market research in 2010 and opened its Hyderabad operations alongside a dedicated data analytics practice in 2013. ESG services followed in 2014, after which the company expanded internationally into New York, London and other global locations.

What began as an analytics-focused research practice has since grown into a business of around 1,400 professionals. Its capabilities now span research, data, analytics, AI and data governance, with the organisation working across knowledge-intensive sectors and bringing together structured and unstructured data with domain expertise.

The company’s integration into Straive represents another stage in this development. According to Dixit, the combination enables SG Analytics to connect its domain-driven research with Straive’s broader capabilities in data, AI, content and technology, supporting end-to-end AI, machine learning and digital transformation solutions.

AI moves from experimentation to implementation

For SG Analytics – a Straive company, the growth of artificial intelligence has also changed how analytics projects are approached. Dixit argues that AI cannot be treated simply as an IT implementation. Instead, organisations need to connect AI initiatives to specific business and digital-transformation objectives.

This approach builds on the company’s own evolution from investment and market research into analytics and governance. Each stage has strengthened its ability to work with both structured and unstructured data while retaining the domain context needed to translate analysis into business outcomes.

SG Analytics has developed what it calls a “4A flywheel” – assess, architect, augment and autonomize. Human verification is embedded at each stage, with the aim of ensuring that AI-generated outputs are accurate, relevant and useful to the business problem being addressed.

The model reflects a wider shift in enterprise technology. Companies are increasingly moving from isolated AI pilots towards broader deployment, while paying closer attention to return on investment, data quality, governance and the role of AI in processes that require specialist judgement.

Domain knowledge as a differentiator

Dixit believes that access to foundation models alone is unlikely to provide a lasting competitive advantage for analytics companies. Instead, she identifies proprietary data and sector expertise as increasingly important differentiators.

SG Analytics’ experience across investment research, market research, analytics and governance forms the foundation of what the company describes as its contextual approach. The emphasis is on combining sector knowledge with a client’s own data and operational environment, rather than treating AI as a standalone technology deployment.

The objective is not simply to build an AI solution, but to operationalise it within the client’s actual workflow. According to Dixit, this combination of proprietary data, domain expertise and contextual understanding is difficult to replicate simply by accessing the same foundation models available across the market.

Examples of business impact

SG Analytics points to client engagements to illustrate how its analytics capabilities are being applied to commercial problems.

In one example involving an insurance client, the company applied augmented analytics to identify previously underexamined value in low-volume transaction segments. According to Dixit, combining the analytical work with an understanding of the client’s business context resulted in a 30% increase in wallet share from those customers, contributing approximately $25 million in new revenue. In another engagement involving a media company, SG Analytics worked to activate enterprise data more effectively. According to Dixit, the effort resulted in a 15% improvement in content production efficiency and reduced time-to-air by two weeks. These figures are based on outcomes cited by SG Analytics and provided by Dixit.

The examples illustrate the direction in which the company has expanded – from supporting research and analytics towards addressing both the technical and commercial dimensions of client challenges.

BFSI and technology among key areas of adoption

BFSI and technology are among the sectors where SG Analytics sees particularly strong adoption of analytics and AI.

In banking and financial services, large volumes of data create opportunities for applications such as risk management and fraud detection. The company’s early experience in investment research also provided a foundation for its subsequent development in data analytics and governance.

In technology, AI and analytics are being applied not only to customer engagement but also to insights around content, audiences and operational efficiency.

The broader direction of the industry is towards knowledge-intensive applications where proprietary data, domain expertise and responsible AI architecture can influence the quality of business outcomes.

The growing importance of governance

The expansion of generative AI has also brought greater attention to the risks associated with deploying AI in business-critical environments. Dixit expects enterprise-wide implementation to increasingly replace experimentation with isolated AI pilots.

At the same time, organisations are becoming more focused on measuring return on investment before deploying AI in processes that require specialist judgement. As AI takes on higher-impact decisions, the importance of data governance, domain knowledge, explainability and human oversight is expected to increase.

For SG Analytics, this represents an extension of its earlier evolution. Its experience across research, analytics and governance provides a foundation for working with both data and the contextual considerations surrounding its use.

The company’s human-in-the-loop approach is also intended to preserve strategic, ethical and professional accountability, ensuring that technology augments human expertise rather than replacing the judgement required in critical decisions.

Balancing global expansion with organisational culture

SG Analytics’ international expansion has also required the organisation to maintain a consistent culture while operating across geographies. Dixit says the company has sought to preserve a domain-led and client-focused way of working as it expanded from India into New York, London and other global locations.

The emphasis is on ensuring that employees understand the purpose behind their work and the outcomes they are expected to support, rather than focusing only on individual tasks. Expansion, in this model, is not simply about increasing delivery capacity but also about bringing teams closer to clients while maintaining consistency in quality and expertise.

Employee development, diversity and inclusion are also important elements of this approach. The company’s co-ownership philosophy, focus on excellence and opportunities for professional growth form part of its approach to building an organisation capable of supporting its expanding global operations.

The company also sees AI as a means of removing inefficiencies and repetitive work, allowing employees to redirect that time towards learning, higher-value assignments and deeper client engagement.

From AI delivery to scalable accelerators

The next phase of SG Analytics’ development is focused on making AI capabilities more repeatable and scalable. The company has embedded a suite of AI accelerators into its delivery model spanning AI strategy, data engineering, generative AI solutions and autonomous agents.

These accelerators are contextualised through SG Analytics’ domain expertise in research and insights, combined with Straive’s capabilities in operationalising AI at scale. The objective is to help clients move more quickly from analysis and experimentation towards implementation and measurable business outcomes.

Looking ahead, SG Analytics intends to focus on capital markets, BFS, supply chain and manufacturing, and other knowledge-intensive sectors where proprietary data, industry expertise and responsible AI architecture can create a meaningful advantage.

Being part of Straive also provides SG Analytics with access to a broader technology and data ecosystem. The company’s stated ambition is to demonstrate that leadership in the analytics and AI market will not be determined by size alone, but by the quality of data, depth of context and strength of the solutions being built.

SG Analytics’ evolution from investment research in 2007 to a broader analytics and AI business and, more recently, its integration into Straive, reflects the wider transformation of the analytics industry. As enterprises move from experimenting with AI towards embedding it into core operations, the company is positioning its combination of domain expertise, research capabilities, data and AI accelerators as the foundation for its next stage of growth.