Seasonal Risks In Marine Insurance | File photo

Every monsoon season is a difficult time for cargo transport across India. Flooding, heavy rainfall, and transport disruptions increase the risk of cargo damage and shipment delays. These changing conditions make it essential for businesses to check whether their freight cargo insurance covers seasonal transit risks.

By understanding monsoon-season weather conditions and their impact on cargo transportation, businesses can plan shipments. Read on to explore the seasonal risks in marine insurance during monsoon in India.

What are the Seasonal Risks that Affect Monsoon Shipping in India?

Here are the seasonal risks every business should understand to plan shipments better and choose the right marine insurance policy for financial protection:

Rough Seas and Risks of Accidents

Vessels are more difficult to navigate during the monsoon season for heavy rain, strong winds, and rough sea conditions. With high waves and low visibility, vessels move slowly and, if required, change trade routes. This adds transit time and increases cargo risk.

Prolonged Rainfall and Flooding

Prolonged heavy rainfall can affect warehouses and ports and disrupt the transportation networks. Water ingress damages cargo, particularly electronic equipment, paper products, and textiles. To manage these seasonal risks, businesses can choose better packaging materials and an appropriate marine insurance policy.

Port Congestion and Delays in Shipment

Weather is always an issue during cargo handling at ports and while loading or unloading. This extends transit times, delays shipments, and even disrupts the supply chain. When businesses have tight delivery schedules during monsoon season, they should plan for these delays in advance.

Inland Risk During Transit in Monsoon

After unloading cargo from port, there may be risks in road and rail transport during monsoon season. Floods can occur on roads, landslides can occur, and traffic can delay the cargo. All these can result in accidental damage or delays in goods delivery. Inland transportation should be arranged wisely to avoid disruptions during seasonal changes.

How can Businesses Reduce the Cargo Risk During Monsoon?

Businesses should plan carefully to minimise the cargo risks during monsoon season. Take safety measures to protect shipments and prevent unnecessary delays.

Advance Shipment Plan

Businesses should look into the weather forecast and make necessary changes to their shipping schedules. Before final dispatch, track the weather forecast. If the forecast is good, proper planning can minimise shipment delays and ensure cargo safety throughout transit.

Use Proper Packaging and Cargo Protection

Protect cargo from damage caused by rain and rough handling. To minimise the damage risk during transit, use waterproof covers and moisture barriers. Select the packaging material based on the product to be shipped.

Accurate Shipping Documentation

Complete and accurate shipping documentation makes loading and unloading cargo easier. It promotes customs clearance, cargo tracking, easy port handling and minimises delays. Before final shipment, businesses should check all relevant transport documents to ensure smooth transportation of goods, even during bad weather conditions.

Protect Your Monsoon Shipment Using TATA AIG Marine Insurance

While careful planning makes shipments smoother, flooding and heavy rain can put the goods at risk. These risks can be minimised through weather tracking, proper packaging materials, and up-to-date weather records. Along with these preventive measures, marine insurance offers financial security against any unforeseen vessel incident during transportation.

TATA AIG marine insurance is not only about covering transit; it focuses on risk management for businesses. The Marine Loss Control Engineers (MLCE) team offers advice and helps assess cargo risks before loss. Also, recommends preventive measures to minimise losses before they happen. Present in 130+ countries, TATA AIG supports businesses engaged in cross-border trade with insurance for the import and export of goods. These features make it a viable solution for companies seeking safety and security for goods transportation during the monsoon and year-round.