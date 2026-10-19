Scope Of Interior Design In India: The Careers AAFT Noida's Studio Training Opens Up | File photo

Noida, India — The scope of interior design in India is far wider today than most students realise. It is no longer only about decorating homes, but about shaping how people live, work and shop. The interior designing course at AAFT Noida , a four-year B.Des in Interior Design, prepares students for homes, offices, retail and hospitality through real projects, so they graduate ready for many paths.

Interior design now touches almost every kind of built space, from apartments to showrooms to hotels. So the field offers a wide and growing set of careers, not a single job. This guide maps where the degree can actually take you.

AAFT Noida, the Asian Academy of Film & Television's campus at Noida Film City in Delhi NCR, offers the four-year B.Des in Interior Design through the AAFT School of Interior Design. The 2027 admission is open now.

Is Interior Design a Good Career After 12th?

Yes, and demand is the reason. India keeps building and upgrading spaces, so trained designers rarely run short of work. That makes interior design a stable, creative career after 12th.

Each lane pays differently, and pay rises with the portfolio. Designers who can handle software, budgets and sites usually move into lead roles faster.

What makes it appealing is the mix of creativity and stability. You get to design and create, but on the back of a large, steady industry. The next section shows just how wide that scope has become.

What Is the Scope of Interior Design in India?

The scope is broad, and the latest data shows where the work is coming from.

· Offices lead. India's office leasing hit a record 82.6 million sq ft in 2025, the third record year in a row, and every new floor needs planning and fit-out (CBRE India).

· Commercial is the core. Commercial projects made up about 74% of India's interior design market in 2025 (Mordor Intelligence).

· Homes grow fastest. Residential interiors are forecast to grow about 16.5% a year, and renovation about 13.4% a year, between 2026 and 2031 (Mordor Intelligence).

· Many sectors. Beyond homes, offices, retail, hotels and even healthcare spaces now hire interior designers.

· New tech roles. 3D, BIM and AR/VR tools have created entirely new kinds of design roles.

The work also splits across clear areas. Residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, exhibition and product design each need trained people. On top of these sit newer fields like sustainable interiors, smart homes and experiential retail. So a graduate can build a career in whichever direction fits them.

Long-run shifts keep pushing this scope wider. As more Indians move to cities and upgrade homes and workplaces, the need for good design rises with them.

Graduates who can combine design, software and site skills also have more options, because they can move between project types as demand shifts.

Why Is the Scope Growing Right Now?

Several forces are widening interior design work at the same time. Together they explain why the field is expanding fast.

· Urban growth. More families are moving to cities and investing in better homes.

· Retail expansion. Brands are opening new stores and reworking old ones for experience.

· Hospitality boom. Hotels, cafes and resorts keep adding designed spaces.

· Workplace change. Companies are redesigning offices for hybrid and collaborative work.

· Spending power. Rising incomes mean more people will pay for good design.

None of these is a short-term spike. They are steady, long-run shifts, which is why the scope keeps widening rather than narrowing. For a student choosing a course now, that timing works in your favour.

What Roles and Pay Does Interior Design Offer?

Interior design offers a range of roles, and your pay rises with your skills and portfolio. These are common paths after the degree.

Senior and lead designers often earn ₹10 LPA and above. Figures are industry estimates, not promised outcomes.

The Career Lanes a Design Degree Opens

A single degree can lead to very different careers. These are the main lanes students choose from.

· Residential design. You design homes, apartments and private living spaces.

· Commercial design. You shape workplaces and offices for companies and teams.

· Retail and hospitality. You design shops, hotels, resorts and showrooms.

· Exhibition and set design. You build spaces for events, exhibitions and media sets.

· Furniture and product. You design furniture and products for studios and makers.

· Visualisation and BIM. You model and present spaces with 3D and BIM tools.

You are not locked into one lane at the start. The early years build shared skills across all of them, and you narrow down as your interest grows. So the degree keeps your options open.

Emerging Areas Widening the Scope

The field is not standing still. A few fast-growing areas are opening fresh roles for new designers.

· Sustainable interiors. Green materials, energy-smart layouts and low-waste design.

· Smart homes. Automation, lighting and integrated tech in modern homes.

· Experiential retail. Store and brand spaces built for experience, not just display.

· Wellness design. Calm, functional spaces for clinics, wellness and healthcare.

These areas reward designers who keep learning. So the course builds a strong base, then lets you specialise as the field evolves.

Sustainability in particular is becoming a baseline expectation, not a bonus. Clients increasingly ask for greener materials and energy-smart spaces. A designer who understands this early carries a real edge into the job market.

How Studio Training Builds This Scope

This range is possible because the training is hands-on, not lecture-only. Students design a home, an office and a retail space during the course, using industry CAD, 3D and BIM software, and then take those skills onto live projects and real sites.

Working across project types is what builds a wide scope. A student who has designed a home, an office and a retail space leaves with options, not one narrow skill. That breadth is exactly what a growing industry wants.

Real sites also teach what a classroom cannot. Students see how a design meets budgets, materials and deadlines in the real world. That experience is often what turns a fresh graduate into a confident hire.

What Does the Course Cover?

The course builds every skill these careers need, step by step. Early years cover drawing, materials, textiles and building technology. Middle years add CAD, commercial projects, sustainable design and Revit. Later years cover urban planning, landscape and AR or VR visualisation.

You cap it with a graduating design project and a dissertation. Each stage stacks a new skill on the last, so you build towards site-ready work. You leave with a portfolio broad enough to open several doors.

Software runs right through the course, not as an add-on. From early CAD drawings to full 3D and BIM models, you build the digital skills firms now expect. That fluency is a big part of what widens your scope.

B.Des or M.Des: Which Interior Design Degree Fits?

AAFT Noida runs the craft at two levels. The four-year B.Des builds full design, software and site skills. After it, the M.Des adds advanced design, research and leadership for those aiming higher. Applicants are welcome from any stream, whatever they studied in school.

Eligibility is a 10+2 pass with 50% marks, or 45% for reserved categories. Entry runs through the AAFT Global Entrance Test (GET), and no prior design background is needed.

Can You Freelance or Start Your Own Studio?

Yes, and many designers do exactly that. Interior design suits independent work once you have skill and a portfolio.

· Freelance. You can freelance on home and small commercial projects.

· Own practice. You can start a studio and build your own client base.

· Consulting. You can consult on materials, styling or 3D work.

The degree supports this by teaching client handling, costing and project management, not just design. So the scope includes running your own practice, not only a salaried job. Many designers mix both, taking a studio job first and freelancing on the side before going fully independent.

This entrepreneurial path is a real strength of the field. Interior design has low barriers to starting out, since your portfolio and word of mouth do much of the selling. A single strong project can bring in the next few clients. So the degree can lead to a job, a practice, or both over a career.

Who Will Teach You?

The programme is guided by working designers and industry mentors.

· Industry Dean. Interior designer Sunita Kohli, a Padma Shri awardee, mentors students on residential and hospitality projects.

· CAD and visualisation. CAD specialist Neha Joshi leads the software and 3D training, with a faculty of practising designers and architects.

In Their Own Words

Akshay Marwah, CEO, AAFT Noida, said: “The scope of interior design has never been wider in India. Our students train on live projects and leave with skills for many career paths. Some design homes, others shape offices, hotels or retail spaces. The studio-to-site model is what makes them ready for real work. Watching them build careers across the industry is what we are proud of.”

Where Do Interior Design Graduates Work?

Graduates spread across the same wide scope the course trains for. According to AAFT, its interior design graduates move into design studios, architecture firms, real estate teams and their own practices, with some specialising in 3D and BIM roles. Students get portfolio reviews and interview preparation before they apply.

Live projects and industry visits during the course mean students reach recruiters with real work in hand. Internships often open the first role, and many designers later branch into independent practice. Because the training is broad, graduates can also switch between residential, commercial and retail work as opportunities come up.

Programme details, including the M.Des, are on the AAFT School of Interior Design page.

How to Apply for the 2027 Intake?

Entry runs through the AAFT Global Entrance Test (GET), and the 2027 admission is open. You will need a 10+2 pass with 50% marks, or 45% for reserved categories, and no prior design background is required. Register and apply at admissions.aaft.com, and start early since seats are limited.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is interior design a good career in India?

Yes. Commercial fit-outs, home upgrades and renovation are all growing.

Which interior design segment is growing fastest?

Residential interiors, at about 16.5% a year to 2031 (Mordor Intelligence).

Do interior designers need to know software?

Yes. AutoCAD, SketchUp and 3ds Max are standard in studios.

Can I start my own firm?

Yes, usually after a few years of studio experience and a strong portfolio.

About AAFT Noida

For 33 years, AAFT Noida has worked in India's media and creative education. It is known for bringing the industry into the classroom, and the classroom onto real sites. Its School of Interior Design reflects that hands-on approach.

The wider campus runs 90-plus career-focused programmes and draws students from over 140 nations. Its mentors are working professionals, not only academics. The goal is to turn creative talent into site-ready designers for India's booming built-environment sector.

For Admission and Media Inquiries, Contact:

AAFT Noida

FC-14/15, Sector-16A, Noida Film City, Uttar Pradesh, India

Phone: 08062911638 / 08062911639 / 09811014536

Email: help@aaft.com

Website: www.aaft.com

Sources: CBRE India office leasing 2025; Mordor Intelligence, India Interior Design Market (2026–2031). Salary ranges are industry estimates, not promised outcomes.