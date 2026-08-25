Samarth IVF Inaugurates New AI-Enabled Headquarters In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Strengthening Its 14-Center National Network

Samarth IVF's new Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar facility combines AI-enabled embryology infrastructure with advanced fertility treatments | File Photo

CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR, India, July 10, 2026: Samarth IVF, a fertility care network operating 14 centers across India under its franchise-owned, franchise-operated (FOFO) model, today announced the inauguration of its new AI-enabled headquarters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Designed to strengthen the organization's growing national footprint, the new facility integrates advanced reproductive technology, standardized clinical protocols, and patient-centric infrastructure to support fertility care across metro as well as Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

The newly inaugurated headquarters features an AI-enabled Grade-A embryology laboratory, 10 dedicated IVF beds, and a highly experienced multidisciplinary clinical team. The facility has been developed to deliver assisted reproductive treatments, including In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Intrauterine Insemination (IUI), Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), Intracytoplasmic Morphologically Selected Sperm Injection (IMSI), and Laser-Assisted Hatching (LAH), while maintaining standardized quality protocols across the network.

With the addition of the new headquarters, Samarth IVF further strengthens its presence across 14 centers spanning six Indian states. The organization follows a centralized clinical framework aimed at delivering consistent patient care, standardized laboratory processes, and uniform treatment protocols across all its centers.

"This headquarters reflects how far Samarth IVF has come as a national fertility care network," said Dr. Atish Laddha, CEO, Samarth IVF. "Every center within our network follows the same rigorous clinical protocols, quality benchmarks, and standardized operating procedures, enabling us to deliver consistent fertility care regardless of location."

The new headquarters has also been designed to offer a private, comfortable, and infection-controlled treatment environment for couples undergoing fertility procedures.

"Our new facility combines advanced IVF, IUI, ICSI, IMSI, and LAH services with hospital-grade infection control standards and a patient-friendly environment that prioritizes privacy, comfort, and clinical excellence," said Dr. Harshalata Laddha, Clinical Head, Samarth IVF.

Highlighting the importance of laboratory standardization, Dr. Kriti Pathrikar-Yamini, Chief Embryologist, Samarth IVF, said, "Every embryology laboratory across our network, including the new headquarters, operates using calibrated equipment, standardized quality control measures, and uniform training protocols. This ensures that couples receive the same level of care and laboratory excellence irrespective of the center they visit."

The organization states that its FOFO expansion model is focused on extending standardized fertility services to underserved regions while maintaining centralized quality assurance, clinical governance, and embryology standards across all partner centers.

About Samarth IVF

Samarth IVF is a franchise-model fertility care network operating 14 centers across India. Led by Dr. Atish Laddha (CEO), Dr. Harshalata Laddha (Clinical Head), and Dr. Kriti Pathrikar-Yamini (Chief Embryologist), the organization provides fertility treatments including IVF, IUI, ICSI, IMSI, fertility preservation, and related assisted reproductive technologies through a standardized clinical and embryology framework.

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Samarth IVF

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Email: media@samarthivf.com

Website: https://samarthivf.com