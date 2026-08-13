Sal Jobe Works With Brazilian Olympian Abner Teixeira As He Targets World Title

Brazilian Olympic bronze medallist Abner Teixeira has started his professional heavyweight boxing career with British sports agent Sal Jobe working alongside him on his world-title ambitions | File Photo

Brazilian Olympic bronze medallist Abner Teixeira has begun the next chapter of his professional boxing career, with British sports agent Sal Jobe working alongside the heavyweight as he pursues his ambition of competing for a world title.

Teixeira enters the professional ranks with significant international experience behind him. He represented Brazil at the Tokyo Olympic Games, where he won a bronze medal, establishing himself among the leading heavyweight amateur boxers of his generation in the country.

Jobe, who is working with Teixeira as his professional career develops, believes the Brazilian has the experience, ability and mentality required to progress towards the highest levels of the sport.

“Abner has already shown what he can do on the international stage,” Jobe said. “I believe he has the potential to compete at world-title level. We are working together to put him in the strongest possible position to pursue that goal, making sure the right opportunities, fights and team are around him as his professional career develops.”

Teixeira's Olympic pedigree provides a strong foundation for his transition to professional boxing, although the demands of the professional game represent a different challenge. The focus is therefore on building experience, finding appropriate opponents and creating opportunities that allow him to develop steadily.

Sal Jobe's involvement centres on working with Teixeira to identify opportunities that could help move the Brazilian towards international and championship-level competition. Rather than placing a timetable on that progression, the emphasis is on making decisions that support Teixeira's long-term ambitions.

The collaboration also adds to Jobe's experience working within professional boxing. During his career, he has represented or worked with a number of fighters, including Jarrell Miller, Jermaine Franklin, Michael Hunter, Petar Milas, J'Hon Ingram and Sandy Ryan. He has also worked commercially with heavyweight Daniel Dubois on business opportunities outside the ring.

With Teixeira's professional career now underway, attention turns to his next opportunities and opponents. Jobe has indicated that potential fights in the United Kingdom and United States are among the possibilities being explored as Teixeira continues his development.

For Teixeira, the immediate objective is to establish himself in the professional ranks and build on the experience gained during his amateur career. The longer-term ambition is clear: to progress towards world-title contention, with Jobe working alongside him as he pursues that goal.