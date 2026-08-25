Russia Trip Under ₹1.5 Lakh: Turning A Travel Budget Into An EMI You Can Actually Carry | File photo

Russia has become a realistic destination for Indian travellers. Moscow and St Petersburg are within reach on a mid-range budget, and a well-planned trip can be done comfortably under ₹1.5 lakh per person. The harder question is how to pay for it. Emptying your savings for a holiday is rarely wise. Converting the cost into a monthly instalment you can carry makes far more sense. Here is how to plan both sides.

What a Russia Trip Actually Costs

Costs vary with season, city and travel style, but a typical week-long trip breaks down roughly as follows. A detailed head-wise breakdown of russia trip cost from india is useful at the planning stage, because it stops you from underestimating the smaller items.

Flights

Return airfare from major Indian cities usually forms the largest single expense. Booking two to three months ahead and travelling in shoulder season makes a noticeable difference.

Visa and documentation

Visa fees, service charges and travel insurance together form a modest but unavoidable part of the budget. Insurance is required for the visa application, so factor it in from the start.

Accommodation

Mid-range hotels and serviced apartments in Moscow and St Petersburg are reasonably priced by European standards. Staying slightly outside the central districts, close to a metro line, cuts costs without adding much travel time.

Local transport

The Moscow and St Petersburg metro systems are efficient and inexpensive. Intercity travel between the two cities by high-speed train is comfortable and usually cheaper than flying.

Food and sightseeing

Local restaurants are affordable, and museum and palace entry fees are moderate. Setting aside a daily allowance rather than tracking every meal keeps planning simple.

Building the Budget

Add these heads together, then add a buffer of 10% to 15% for currency movement, unplanned expenses and shopping. A buffer is not optional. Trips almost always cost a little more than planned.

Once you have a total, decide how much you will fund from savings and how much you need to borrow. Most travellers use a mix.

Turning the Cost Into an EMI

Suppose your gap is ₹1 lakh. Running the figures through a personal loan emi calculator at an interest rate of around 13% gives you approximate instalments like these:

• 2 years: around ₹4,754 a month, with total interest of roughly ₹14,100.

• 3 years: around ₹3,370 a month, with total interest of roughly ₹21,300.

• 4 years: around ₹2,684 a month, with total interest of roughly ₹28,800.

A longer tenure lowers the monthly outgo but raises the total cost. For a holiday, most financial planners suggest keeping the tenure short, ideally within two years, so the loan is closed well before the next big expense arrives.

Decide the EMI First, Then the Trip

The most useful habit is to work backwards. Decide the instalment you can absorb every month after rent, existing EMIs and household expenses. Then find the loan amount that matches it.

If the affordable EMI supports a ₹75,000 loan rather than ₹1 lakh, adjust the trip instead of the budget. Travelling in shoulder season, choosing one city instead of two, or shortening the trip by two days can close that gap easily.

Practical Ways to Cut the Cost

• Book flights early and avoid peak summer dates.

• Stay near a metro station rather than in the city centre.

• Use the metro and intercity trains instead of taxis and domestic flights.

• Buy combined museum passes where available.

• Carry a forex card and avoid repeated small currency conversions.

• Keep shopping to a planned amount, decided before you travel.

Do Not Forget the Post-Trip Months

A travel loan is repaid after the holiday is over, when the excitement has faded and the spending has already happened.

Check that the instalment still looks comfortable against your normal monthly budget, not against the optimism of the planning stage. If insurance premiums, school fees or a festival season fall within the repayment period, factor those in before deciding the amount.

Before You Borrow

Check your credit score, since it decides the rate you are offered. Compare offers from more than one lender. Confirm the processing fee, because it is usually deducted from the disbursal amount. And check whether part-prepayment is allowed without penalty, so you can close the loan early if a bonus arrives.

Conclusion

A well-planned Russia trip is affordable. The mistake is planning the trip first and the payment later. Work out the full cost including a buffer, decide the instalment you can comfortably carry, and let that decide how much you borrow.

Plan the payment with the same care you plan the itinerary. The trip is far more enjoyable when the repayment behind it is comfortable.

Disclaimer: The figures used above are for illustration only. Interest rates, processing fees and eligibility criteria differ from lender to lender and are subject to change. Please check the applicable terms with the lender before applying.