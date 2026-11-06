ROTORIS Manifesta Is Here: Where No Two Dials Look Alike | File photo

GURUGRAM, November 2026: ROTORIS, a design-led watch house, has launched the latest edition of its Manifesta collection, bringing together four variants with dials precision-cut from natural stone and marine shell.

The new edition adds a 36 mm case size alongside the existing 40 mm proportions, expanding the collection to two sizes. New dial materials include Lapis Lazuli, Imperial Jade, White Mother-of-Pearl and Pietersite. These variants are engraved in 18K solid gold.

What Makes Every Manifesta Dial Unique

Although natural stones and shells come from nature, their colours, inclusions, surface formations, and how they reflect light vary from one to another. The variations develop naturally, and so does every Manifesta dial. The ROTORIS Manifesta Collection , therefore, has its own pattern, is individually numbered, and carries an embodiment that makes every dial unique.

“Nature designs every Manifesta dial for us,” said Prerna Gupta, co-founder of ROTORIS. “Each slice of stone carries its own veins, its own colour, its own light, so every piece is singular before we ever number it. When you choose a Manifesta, you are choosing a dial that exists once.”

The Four Manifesta Variants in Annual Production 2026-27

1. Lapis Lazuli

Recognised for its intense ultramarine blue, Lapis Lazuli often contains naturally occurring golden pyrite crystals that create a striking contrast against the deeper blue ground. The Manifesta Lapis Lazuli pairs this mineral character with 18K solid white gold detailing on the nameplate and open-heart bridge. The 40 mm version features lab-grown diamond hour markers in VS to VVS clarity, while the 36 mm version features a pavé diamond bezel.

2. Imperial Jade

Natural Jade has a rich green hue that adds depth and translucence, and it has a long history of ceremonial significance across Asia. Both the 40 mm and 36 mm versions feature lab-grown diamond hour markers, with 18K solid yellow gold detailing on the nameplate and open-heart bridge.

3. White Mother-of-Pearl

Formed from nacre within mollusc shells, Mother-of-Pearl has an iridescent surface that shifts in appearance as light moves across it. Its layered lustre gives the dial a different character from the mineral stones in the collection. Ballpin-faceted hour markers and 18K solid white gold detailing on the ROTORIS wordmark and open-heart bridge complete the design.

4. Pietersite

Pietersite is known for its swirling bands and contrasting streaks, created by mineral fragments held together by silica. These formations give the stone its characteristic shifting patterns, with each dial displaying its own arrangement. Both the 40 mm and 36 mm versions feature solid 18K rose-gold hour markers against the dark dial.

The collection pairs Italian leather straps in ostrich, alligator, or crocodile patterns, selected to complement each variant's material and finish.

The Mechanical Craftsmanship Behind Manifesta

At the centre of each timepiece is the Japanese Miyota 82S0 automatic movement, featuring 21 jewels, a frequency of 21,600 vibrations per hour and an approximate 42-hour power reserve. The custom-designed rotor and transparent exhibition caseback offer a view of the movement from the reverse, while the open-heart aperture at six o'clock reveals part of its mechanical operation from the dial side.

About ROTORIS

ROTORIS is a design-led watch house co-founded by Aakash Anand and Prerna Gupta, with five collections: Astonia, Manifesta, Monarch, Arvion, and Auriqua. Its timepieces are released as either one-time Lifetime editions or Limited production runs.

In addition to the collections, the brand now runs an experiential space called the ROTORIS House, where visitors can spend time and take a closer look at the timepieces, along with a series of long-form conversations between ambitious people called the ROTORIS Room.