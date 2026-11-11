Rishina Bansal And Navin Desai: Reimagining The Fertility Care Journey Through Archish

Rishina and Navin, Co-founder and Embryologist, Archish | File photo

A Different Perspective on Fertility Care

For many couples, the decision to seek fertility treatment marks the beginning of a journey filled with questions, expectations and uncertainty. While reproductive medicine has made significant progress, navigating the treatment process can still be challenging. Beyond the clinical procedures, couples often find themselves looking for something equally important: clarity, reassurance and trust.

Recognising this gap, Rishina Bansal and Navin Desai co-founded Archish Fertility with an ambition to bring a more thoughtful approach to reproductive healthcare. Their vision goes beyond offering fertility treatments; it is centred on creating an environment where scientific expertise is complemented by transparency, empathy and a deeper understanding of the people behind every treatment cycle.

Where Science Meets the Human Experience

For Rishina Bansal, the journey towards building Archish is closely connected to her experience as an embryologist. Working at the intersection of reproductive science and patient care gave her a firsthand understanding of the complexities involved in fertility treatment.

An IVF journey involves several highly specialised processes, many of which take place beyond the patient's immediate view. While doctors and embryologists work with advanced technologies and precise clinical protocols, couples may not always understand what happens at each stage or how different decisions influence their treatment.

This disconnect became an important consideration in shaping her approach to fertility care.

Her perspective is also informed by her personal experience as an IVF mother. Having understood the process from both sides, she recognises that the needs of couples extend beyond medical intervention. They want to feel heard, understand their options and have confidence in the people responsible for their care.

For Rishina, combining these two perspectives has reinforced a simple belief: good fertility care must be as considerate of the patient's experience as it is of the science.

A Founding Vision Built Around Openness

For Rishina and Navin, building Archish meant creating a fertility-care institution that could question some of the conventional ways in which patients experience treatment.

One of the most distinctive expressions of this philosophy is Archish's transparent embryology laboratory, designed with a glass wall that allows couples to see the laboratory environment.

The idea emerged from a fundamental question about the relationship between patients and fertility specialists: why should one of the most important parts of an IVF journey remain something couples know so little about?

The laboratory is intended to make the science behind treatment more approachable. By allowing couples to view the environment in which embryologists work, Archish seeks to encourage greater understanding of the processes involved and create more opportunities for meaningful conversations with the clinical team.

The initiative is not about unrestricted access to a sensitive clinical environment. Strict laboratory protocols governing hygiene, temperature, air quality and controlled access remain essential. Instead, it reflects the belief that patients can be brought closer to the science without compromising the standards required to protect eggs and embryos.

Redefining What Patients Should Expect

The founders' approach also reflects a broader understanding of the challenges associated with fertility treatment. IVF can involve considerable emotional, physical and financial commitments, making the quality of communication and support particularly important.

At Archish, the emphasis is on helping couples understand their treatment rather than simply guiding them through a series of procedures. Clear explanations, realistic expectations, transparent cost discussions and the opportunity to ask questions are important parts of this philosophy.

This approach also acknowledges that fertility treatment is not a uniform experience. Every couple has different medical circumstances, expectations and emotional needs. Treatment decisions and discussions around possible outcomes must therefore be approached with sensitivity and responsibility.

For the founders, building trust means ensuring that patients are not left navigating complicated medical decisions without adequate information.

The Larger Opportunity in India's Fertility Landscape

India's fertility-care sector is evolving, with advancements in reproductive technology creating new possibilities for couples seeking treatment. However, the next phase of growth will also depend on how healthcare providers respond to changing patient expectations.

Access to technology and clinical expertise will remain fundamental, but patients are increasingly looking for a more complete healthcare experience. They want to understand the treatment process, have meaningful interactions with their specialists and feel confident about the decisions they make.

This creates an opportunity for fertility-care providers to move beyond a purely procedure-driven approach and build stronger patient relationships.

The philosophy guiding Archish reflects this shift. Rather than viewing transparency as an individual initiative, the founders see it as a principle that should influence every aspect of the patient experience, from the first consultation to treatment discussions and ongoing support.

Building a More Informed and Compassionate Future

For Rishina Bansal and Navin Desai, the larger ambition behind Archish is to contribute to a more patient-conscious approach to fertility healthcare. Their journey reflects the belief that medical advancement and human understanding need not exist separately; they must work together.

While technology will continue to shape the possibilities of reproductive medicine, the experience of receiving fertility care will ultimately be defined by the trust patients place in their healthcare providers.

Through Archish, the founders are working towards an approach where couples have greater visibility into their treatment, access to clear information and the reassurance of being supported throughout a deeply personal journey.

It is a vision that places people at the centre of reproductive healthcare, recognising that behind every medical procedure is a story, a hope and a family looking towards the future.