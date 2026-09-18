RIIM Pune Students Reach Top 10 Finals At 14th National B-Plan Championship At IIM Bangalore

RIIM Pune students showcase their entrepreneurial concepts at the national B-plan competition hosted at IIM Bangalore | File Photo

Students of Ramachandran International Institute of Management (RIIM Pune) have brought recognition to the institute by securing a place among the Top 10 finalist teams at the 14th National B-Plan Championship , held at the prestigious Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM Bangalore) and organized by MakeIntern .

The achievement reflects the students' growing interest in entrepreneurship and their ability to develop business ideas around real-world opportunities. Competing at a national platform gave the students an opportunity to present their concepts, apply their management learning and demonstrate their entrepreneurial thinking.

Innovative Ideas with a Focus on Sustainability

The RIIM Pune team showcased a set of ideas including Jamun Seed Powder Chocolate, Edible Straw, Bandages from Bilva Fruit and Agrinova . The concepts explored ways of creating value from natural and unconventional resources while addressing themes related to health, sustainability and food innovation .

Among hundreds of teams participating from across the country, the students' ideas earned them a position in the Top 10 finalists at the national-level competition.

For management students, such competitions offer a practical platform beyond the classroom. They encourage participants to think about customers, products, sustainability and business opportunities while developing the confidence to present their ideas before an industry and academic audience.

Learning Through Experience

RIIM Pune has emphasized innovation, entrepreneurship and industry-oriented thinking as part of its approach to management education. The institute encourages students to participate in competitions and practical activities that allow them to put their classroom learning into practice.

The students' performance at IIM Bangalore is another example of how experiential learning can give management students exposure to real business challenges and entrepreneurial problem-solving.

The team achieved this milestone under the guidance of Dr. Prof. Suraj Sharma, Chairperson, RIIM; Dr. Ajit Sane, Director; Dr. Vaishali Nikalje; and Prof. Snehal Jadhav .

Building Future Entrepreneurs

The institute views such achievements as part of its broader effort to develop students who can approach business challenges with creativity and practical thinking. RIIM Pune has stated its commitment to building future entrepreneurs and leaders capable of developing sustainable and impactful solutions for society.

Alongside its focus on entrepreneurship and experiential learning, RIIM Pune is also coming up with its PGDM + SAP – CXOs program , an initiative pioneered and led by Dr. Prof. Suraj Sharma, Chairperson, RIIM .

The Top 10 finish at the National B-Plan Championship marks an important achievement for the students and provides them with valuable exposure to a competitive national platform. It also highlights the role of practical learning, mentorship and student-led innovation in management education.

About RIIM Pune

Ramachandran International Institute of Management (RIIM Pune) focuses on management education with an emphasis on experiential learning, entrepreneurship and industry-oriented thinking. The institute encourages students to explore innovative ideas, participate in competitive platforms and develop practical skills for their future careers.