RIIM Pune Hosts Leadership Interaction With Former Mumbai Police Commissioner D Sivanandhan

D. Sivanandhan, IPS (Retd.), interacted with management students on leadership, decision-making and professional integrity | File Photo

Leadership is not developed only through books, classrooms or management theories. It is often shaped by experience, difficult decisions and the ability to remain steady when circumstances are uncertain. Students of Ramachandran International Institute of Management (RIIM Pune) had an opportunity to explore these aspects during an insightful interaction with Mr. D. Sivanandhan, IPS (Retd.), former Police Commissioner of Mumbai and former Director General of Police, Maharashtra.

The session brought together students, faculty members and guests for a conversation focused on leadership and professional excellence. With his extensive experience in law enforcement and administration, Mr. Sivanandhan shared perspectives drawn from his professional journey and experiences in dealing with challenging situations.

For management students preparing to enter the professional world, the interaction offered a practical perspective on qualities that often determine how individuals respond when faced with responsibility, uncertainty and pressure.

Leadership Lessons from Real-World Experience

One of the central themes of the session was the importance of discipline, adaptability and ethical leadership.

Mr. Sivanandhan explained that leadership is often tested when situations become difficult. In such circumstances, the ability to make timely decisions, remain resilient and stay guided by strong values becomes particularly important.

His message encouraged students to understand leadership as something that goes beyond a designation or position. Taking responsibility, maintaining composure, adapting to changing circumstances and making decisions with integrity are equally important parts of becoming an effective leader.

The discussion was particularly relevant for students who are preparing to take up responsibilities in business and management. Organisations today operate in an environment where circumstances can change quickly, making adaptability and sound decision-making increasingly important.

From Classroom Concepts to Practical Understanding

Management education provides students with frameworks for understanding organisations, people and business decisions. However, interactions with experienced professionals can help students see how these concepts work in real situations.

RIIM Pune has been creating opportunities for students to learn directly from accomplished professionals and gain practical perspectives on leadership, decision-making and personal growth. The institute believes that such experiences can complement classroom learning and help students develop the mindset required for responsible professional careers.

The interaction with Mr. Sivanandhan gave students an opportunity to hear about leadership from a perspective shaped by years of professional experience. Rather than focusing only on theoretical definitions, the session encouraged students to think about how leadership qualities are demonstrated through actions and decisions.

The Importance of Integrity in Professional Life

Another important message from the session was the role of integrity.

As students prepare to enter different professional fields, technical knowledge and management skills are only part of the journey. The ability to maintain ethical standards while dealing with difficult decisions can have a lasting impact on both professional reputation and personal growth.

Mr. Sivanandhan encouraged students to remain focused on their goals while being adaptable to changing circumstances. He also emphasised the importance of maintaining integrity in both personal and professional life.

These lessons provided students with an opportunity to reflect on their own approach to leadership and consider how they can develop the confidence and character required to handle future responsibilities.

A Meaningful Interaction for Students

The session was not simply a formal address. It provided students with an opportunity to listen, reflect and connect professional experiences with their own aspirations.

The practical insights shared during the interaction helped students understand that leadership can involve difficult choices and that successful leaders need to balance decisiveness with responsibility. Resilience, adaptability and strong personal values become particularly important when circumstances do not go according to plan.

The programme therefore served as a valuable learning experience, encouraging students to develop confidence, character and a sense of responsibility and purpose as they prepare for their professional journeys.

Welcoming a Distinguished Guest

Mr. D. Sivanandhan was warmly welcomed and felicitated by Dr.Prof. Suraj Sharma, Chairman, RIIM Pune; Dr. Ajit Sane, Director; Retd. IPS Shri Rajendra Singh, Chief Mentor; and Dr. Manisha Saxena, Dean.

The event also saw participation from students and members of the RIIM Pune community. The programme provided students with an opportunity to step outside the usual academic environment and engage with a professional whose career offers a different perspective on responsibility, decision-making and leadership.

Building Future Leaders with Practical Wisdom

RIIM Pune continues to focus on developing students through a combination of academic learning and exposure to practical experiences. Interactions with experienced professionals are intended to help students develop not just knowledge, but also the values and confidence needed to use that knowledge responsibly.

The institute's approach is aimed at nurturing future leaders with knowledge, values and practical wisdom, while helping students develop a broader understanding of professional life.

In line with this broader focus, RIIM Pune is also introducing its PGDM + SAP – CXOs program, pioneered and led by Dr.Prof. Suraj Sharma, Chairperson, RIIM Pune.

The interaction with Mr. D. Sivanandhan was another opportunity for students to learn from experience rather than theory alone. His message on discipline, adaptability and ethical leadership offered practical lessons that can remain relevant as students move from management education into professional life.

Ultimately, the session highlighted a simple but important aspect of leadership: professional success is not determined only by knowledge or position, but also by the ability to take responsibility, adapt to challenges, make thoughtful decisions and remain committed to one's values.

For the students of RIIM Pune, the interaction provided an opportunity to learn these lessons directly from an experienced professional and carry them forward into their own leadership journeys.