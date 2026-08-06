Redefining Luxury: How Kishor Navandar Is Betting On Experiences Over Scale | File photo

The future of luxury hospitality will not be determined by who builds the tallest hotel or owns the largest portfolio. It will belong to those who understand that today's affluent traveller is searching for something far less tangible—authenticity.

For Dr. Kishor Somnath Navandar , Founder and Chairman & Managing Director of Blue Billion Group, that realization has become the foundation of an ambitious vision that seeks to redefine India's hospitality landscape.

While much of the industry has spent decades competing through scale and standardization, Navandar is pursuing a different path—one centered on boutique luxury, immersive destinations, and experiences deeply rooted in local culture.

"The destination should be remembered long after the stay is over," he says. "Luxury is not only about comfort; it's about creating an emotional connection."

It is a philosophy shaped by more than two decades inside the hospitality ecosystem.

Long before becoming one of India's emerging hospitality entrepreneurs, Navandar's journey began in Melbourne, Australia, where he worked at the iconic Crown Casino while pursuing his education. Starting as a bartender and eventually becoming a bar manager at one of Australia's busiest hospitality venues, he experienced firsthand what exceptional service truly means.

Those early years taught him that hospitality is ultimately a people business.

Technology can improve operations. Architecture can impress guests. But unforgettable hospitality, he believes, is built through thoughtful experiences, genuine relationships, and meticulous attention to detail.

That perspective continues to influence every project undertaken by Blue Billion Hospitality.

Rather than developing conventional hotels, the company is creating a collection of boutique luxury resorts designed around nature, heritage, wellness, and experiential tourism. The portfolio spans multiple destinations across Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Karnataka, with an ambitious roadmap to develop nearly 1,000 premium rooms over the next five years while preparing the company for a future public listing through a reverse integration strategy.

What makes Navandar's vision particularly relevant is the changing nature of Indian tourism itself.

Domestic travellers are increasingly exploring destinations beyond metropolitan cities. Wellness retreats, pilgrimage circuits, eco-tourism, medical tourism, and heritage experiences are reshaping demand. Instead of following established hospitality markets, Navandar believes the industry's next decade will be driven by emerging destinations that combine natural beauty with authentic cultural experiences.

Blue Billion's investment strategy reflects this conviction.

Instead of merely adding hotel inventory, the company seeks to build destination ecosystems that generate long-term economic value for local communities while offering travellers something they cannot replicate elsewhere.

His approach also challenges another long-standing convention within Indian hospitality.

For decades, the industry has relied heavily on management contracts and franchise agreements. Navandar believes structured long-term lease models offer a more sustainable alternative by aligning the interests of developers, operators, and investors. Inspired by successful European hospitality practices, Blue Billion Hospitality is introducing lease-based operating structures designed to create stable returns while reducing operational uncertainty.

His thinking extends well beyond hospitality operations.

Navandar currently serves as the National President of the Asian African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AACCI), strengthening commercial relationships across emerging economies. He is also the Council Chairman – Hospitality & Tourism at the Knowledge Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), contributing to policy dialogue around India's tourism ecosystem. As an Independent Director of VIP Clothing Limited, listed on both the BSE and NSE, he brings governance experience to the corporate sector while simultaneously serving as Co-founder of KavyaKrishna, an Indian heritage ethnic clothing brand inspired by traditional craftsmanship.

These diverse responsibilities provide him with a broader perspective than many hospitality entrepreneurs.

Rather than viewing hotels as standalone businesses, he sees them as catalysts for regional development, employment generation, tourism infrastructure, cultural preservation, and international investment.

His international outlook has also accelerated Blue Billion Group's expansion.

The company has established strategic global collaborations, including an exclusive partnership announced during the BRICS Forum in St. Petersburg with Kaluga Distillery Crystal, expanding Blue Billion's presence across India, the Gulf region, Southeast Asia, and Australia. Simultaneously, partnerships with Araiya Hotels & Resorts are helping shape a new generation of luxury boutique resorts inspired by India's heritage while meeting international hospitality standards.

Navandar readily acknowledges that his leadership philosophy was influenced by two of India's most respected business figures—the late hospitality pioneer P.R.S. Oberoi and legendary industrialist Sir Ratan Tata. Observing leaders whose reputations were built on integrity, consistency, and long-term thinking reinforced his belief that enduring brands are created through values rather than visibility.

Within corporate circles, colleagues often refer to him as the "Passionate Maverick." Among close associates, however, another title has endured—"Baapji." It reflects not authority but mentorship, trust, and an instinct to guide others through experience.

As India's hospitality sector enters an era shaped by experiential travel, sustainable tourism, and rising global expectations, Navandar believes the industry's greatest opportunity lies not in building more hotels but in building destinations with identity.

Because, in the end, travellers rarely remember square footage or marble lobbies.

They remember how a place made them feel.

And that, perhaps, is the true luxury Blue Billion Hospitality is seeking to create.