RBI's FCNR & NRE Rate-Cap Removal: Why RBI's New FCNR & NRE Rule Is A Win For NRIs | File photo

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has temporarily removed the interest rate caps on eligible FCNR(B) and NRE term deposits. This gives banks greater flexibility to offer competitive interest rates. For NRIs, the change could create an opportunity to earn better returns on eligible deposits. Here's what the new RBI rule means, why it was introduced, and how you can make the most of it.

What Is RBI's New Rule for FCNR(B) and NRE Deposits?

Effective from 17th June 2026 to 30th September 2026, RBI has removed the interest rate cap on fresh FCNR(B) deposits of 3 to 5 years and on fresh NRE deposits of 3 years and above. This move allows banks to offer higher interest rates, attract more NRIs to open a FCNR account and boost foreign currency inflows. Banks can also maintain liquidity and support credit growth through this change.

What is an FCNR(B) Deposit?

A Foreign Currency Non – Resident (FCNR) account is a fixed deposit account for NRIs and PIOs/OCIs to invest overseas earnings in India without converting their deposits in Indian Rupees (INR). This deposit account holds funds in major foreign currencies such as USD, GBP, EUR, AUD.

You can setup an FCNR deposits for tenures ranging from one to five years, to align with out investment goals. Premature withdrawals are permissible although certain pre-closure charges will apply. The interest income is exempt from income tax in India.

What is an NRE Term Deposit?

A Non – Resident External (NRE) fixed deposits is an investment product that allows NRIs to deposit their foreign earnings in Indian Rupees (INR). The tenure can range from one year to 10 years. NRIs can repatriate both the principal and interest amount to their overseas bank account.

NRE term deposits let you choose how you receive interest, such as at maturity, monthly, or quarterly. The interest earned on these deposits is generally exempt from income tax in India. These deposits are suitable for funds that are earned abroad and ensures tax-free returns in India. Only the interest earned can be transferred abroad, the principal investment cannot be fully transferred to a foreign account.

What Does the Removal of Interest Rate Caps Mean?

The removal of the interest rate cap by the RBI has provided banks with freedom in setting up the interest rates on deposits in eligible FCNR(B) and NRE term deposits. Following are the benefits for the NRIs:

● Freedom to Offer Interest Rates

The banks are not restricted by the interest rate cap set by the RBI anymore. They can provide the rates in accordance with their requirements and market situation.

● Competitive Deposit Rates for NRIs

Due to the flexibility in pricing of the term deposits, the banks can try to attract the deposits of NRIs through competitive interest rates on eligible term deposits.

● Better Returns for NRIs

The NRIs might be able to get better returns on their deposits because of the higher interest rates offered by the banks.

● More Choices for NRIs

Because of the flexibility in the pricing, NRIs have more choices as far as the deposits and related features are concerned.

● Foreign Currency Inflow in India

This relaxation has been done to help NRIs in putting more money in the Indian banks in order to increase the foreign currency inflow in the country.

Things NRIs Should Keep in Mind

Before making an investment in FCNR(B) or NRE term deposits according to the new RBI guidelines, some important things should be considered:

● Comparison of Interest Rates of Various Banks

Because each bank can determine its own rate of interest, the comparison of various deposits will help in finding out the one suitable for your purposes.

● Deposit Tenure

The rate of interest may differ according to the tenure of deposit. Thus, select the tenure according to your investment and cash flow considerations.

● Selection of Deposit

FCNR(B) deposits are maintained in eligible foreign currencies, while NRE deposits are held in Indian Rupees. Select the deposit type that best matches your financial goals and currency requirements.

● Considerations of Tax Laws

Different tax laws apply to different cases depending on your residential status and the tax laws of your country of residence. Consultation of a professional accountant may be required if necessary.

● Terms and Conditions

Before applying for opening or renewal of the deposit, check the terms and conditions of such deposits including the provisions relating to premature withdrawals, renewal, etc.

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