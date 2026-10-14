Raghav Reddy Turned LA Into Texas For Churchy Season 2; Says, 'Every Day Was A New Challenge And A New Learning'

Visual architect Raghav Reddy worked on graphic design for Churchy Season 2, creating signage, publications, branding and other visual elements to transform Los Angeles into Texas for the show | File Photo

Visual architect Raghav Reddy has several big Hollywood projects up his sleeves to boast about. But the second season of television show Churchy was a new challenge altogether.

When production designer Korey Washington approached Raghav to do graphic design for Churchy Season 2, he was previously told he will be riding this ride solo as the graphic artist. That meant providing support graphics for every department, from set decor, to wardrobe, to vehicles. "I was game for it. I was resourcing and designing at the same time to turn LA into Texas. I was designing signage, news channel logos, church signs, magazines, newspapers, stamps, election campaigns, restaurant branding, and so much more. I was excited because every day was a new challenge and new learning," Raghav shares.

And as the show aired, Raghav's designs were getting noticed. "My phone started ringing again, and I became part of some of the biggest brand commercials, like Zara, Dolce & Gabbana, McDonald's, Google, NFL, Ray-Ban, Meta, AT&T, Chase Bank, Burger King, etc," says Raghav.

Then came projects like Super Bowl commercials featuring names like Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, The Kardashians, Kevin Hart, Catherine O’ Hara, Macaulay Culkin, etc.

Raghav was now in the big league. "For me, moving between different types of productions was always a chance to learn something new, evolve, and create," he says.