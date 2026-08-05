Prompting Isn’t The Most Valuable Skill Anymore | File photo

Artificial intelligence has transformed the way we work. It can write, design, summarize, code, and create whole businesses in seconds. But as organizations rush to automate everything they can, a bigger question emerges: if everyone has the same AI tools, what sets people apart?

For Aashna Malpani, the answer is simple: judgment.

Malpani has spent her career across journalism, content strategy, and AI-powered creative systems, and has built workflows that increased a team's output more than tenfold using AI. Yet she believes the industry's biggest mistake is embracing technology too much and side-lining human thinking that gives it value.

"The myth states learning AI is the competitive advantage," says Malpani. "But AI-fluency was already the baseline in 2025. What matters in staying relevant is learning when to implement the technology and how to use it to maximize your own strengths."

She learned this during her career, and most recently when producing podcasts with beauty retailer ULTA and furniture brand Crate and Barrel on buyer psychology. Everyone has the same tools. The difference had to be the process: Malpani used AI as a thought partner, never as a ghostwriter, and the episodes drew more than 100,000 views collectively. The executives she interviewed kept landing on the same theme: their judgment, not their tools, was guiding their teams through AI adoption.

"The judgment is in knowing what to hand over," she says. "I'll use AI to set up automations or draft an email, but not to go through the news, because it can't tell good reporting from junk. When I write a script, I draft the arc myself, then ask the AI to poke holes. It sharpens my thinking. It doesn't do my thinking for me."

Before building AI-powered content workflows, Malpani reported on frontline COVID-19 stories in California for The New York Times and later covered major global events for Al Jazeera. Journalism taught her something AI cannot replicate: the instinct to question information, verify facts, and recognise when something doesn't add up. She continues to write and interview people, now often about the industry she works inside.

The research backs her up. PwC's 2026 AI Jobs Barometer, which analysed over a billion job listings, found that roles requiring human judgment alongside AI are growing twice as fast as other jobs and command higher salaries.

It is also the foundation of an AI-proof career Malpani is building. She advises companies, particularly early-stage startups, on go-to-market strategy: how to position a product, tell its story, and use AI to move faster without sounding like everyone else. In Silicon Valley, she argues, storytelling is the undeniable moat: when every company can generate volume, narrative and taste are what they compete on.

"I work with tiny teams, so our judgement has to be top-tier," she says. "Claude can help you think, but it can't write like you. Opus Clip can help you edit in a pinch, but you still have to know what to shoot and how. These tools can write for you and design your website. But it will be mediocre, and everyone will know."

Malpani is also developing a learning lab that aims to train aspiring creatives, particularly young women and first-generation professionals, in critical thinking, fact-checking, editorial judgment and voice, and how to thread AI tools in between.

"The expensive part of great work should never be the tools," she says. "Pay that money into developing the mind first. AI has made production easy, and wisdom rare."