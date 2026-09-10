Prof Dr Viral Desai Advances Hair Restoration Through Innovation, Education And Global Leadership

Prof. Dr Viral Desai has combined clinical practice, hair-restoration innovation and medical education throughout his career | File Photo

Prof. Dr. Viral Desai has established himself as one of the prominent names in plastic surgery, aesthetic medicine and advanced hair restoration through a career that combines medical practice, innovation, education and institutional leadership.

Dr. Desai has been practising for over 25 years and has dedicated his time not only to performing state-of-the-art cosmetic and hair restoration procedures but also to developing techniques, training other physicians and establishing platforms for structured medical education. His work has shaped him into a surgeon, professor, innovator, founder and global educator.

A significant portion of his professional work has been dedicated to developing NHDT, Natural High Density Hair Transplant. As its founder and innovator, Dr. Desai has strived to achieve hair restoration results that look natural, are clinically precise and provide appropriate density. He is also a pioneer in long hair transplantation in India, an approach that has opened up new avenues in hair restoration.

He began his education with high-level surgical training at some of the leading medical institutions in India. After completing his MS in General Surgery at Tata Memorial Hospital, Dr. Viral Desai went on to pursue MCh and DNB qualifications in Plastic Surgery from Sir J.J. Group of Hospitals, Mumbai. His medical education was further enriched through training in Singapore, Germany, the United States, Greece and the United Kingdom.

In addition to his surgical practice, medical education has been an integral part of Dr. Desai’s career. He is a Professor at D. Y. Patil University, where he is involved in fellowship education, clinical mentorship and the advanced training of doctors in aesthetic medicine and hair restoration.

He is also the Founder of ASCENT Academy, a platform that offers practical, advanced and hands-on education for medical practitioners. Through his teaching and training activities, he has educated more than 1,000 doctors in aesthetic medicine and more than 300 surgeons in hair transplantation.

Dr. Desai has performed over 10,000 hair transplant surgeries and more than 20,000 cosmetic procedures. These figures demonstrate the scale of his accomplishments in the fields of cosmetic surgery, non-surgical aesthetics, regenerative medicine and advanced hair restoration.

His contribution to innovation also extends to aesthetic ultrasound. His professional profile recognises him as the first user and trainer of aesthetic ultrasound in India. He has been instrumental in advancing ultrasound-guided precision in aesthetic procedures and medical training.

Before expanding his own institutions and educational programmes, Dr. Desai was the founder and partner of a large international firm. That experience helped him gain a deeper understanding of organisational leadership, international operations and the development of professional medical platforms.

His founder-led journey includes CPLSS, the Global Aesthetic Summit, ASCENT Academy, Desai Hospitals Pvt. Ltd. and Desai Ventures LLP. He is also the Co-founder of Sarla Hospital and previously served as the Chairperson and Medical Director of Lilavati Hospital.

Prof. Dr. Viral Desai continues to make a significant contribution to the advancement of hair restoration and aesthetic medicine through NHDT, clinical practice, academic mentorship and international scientific participation. His career demonstrates the merging of surgical knowledge, innovation and a longstanding passion for teaching the next generation of physicians.

For more information you can visit Website: https://drviraldesai.com/