Pharande Spaces: A 30-Year Legacy Of Green Innovation And Community Building In Pune | File photo

Delivering Trust, Quality & Innovation for 30 Years 30 years of trust, quality and cutting-edge design – this is the legacy of Pharande Spaces, Pune's preferred real estate developers. Founded in 1994 by Mr. Anil Pharande, Pharande Spaces started out with a unique idea – to redevelop the industrial belt of Pimpri-Chinchwad into a premium residential locale. The rest, as they say, is history, with over 12 million sq ft delivered and more than 5,000 contented families now call Pharande Spaces projects home, cementing its status as one of Pune's and PCMC's most reputable real estate developers.

At the heart of Pharande Spaces there’s a kind of philosophy that sits on transparent and ethical trade practices, plus a very customer-centric approach . Somehow it has helped earn trust and real goodwill from homebuyers. The mission doesn’t stop at construction, it’s more like, “create new landmarks, grow in the field of construction, and create residential and commercial complexes that offer optimum solutions to a broad spectrum of society”. That idea of surpassing customer expectations, and quietly adding value to investments, is what keeps the brand steady and successful over time.

The leadership team is a mix of long years of expertise, together with a fresh vision. Founder and Chairman Anil Pharande who also serves as President of CREDAI Pune has been a key part in shaping Pune “the best place to live, one landmark at a time”. His technical insight, and his untiring passion have pushed the group toward its current pinnacle. The track record includes more than 25 residential projects, along with fully integrated townships. Alongside him is Ramesh Pharande, whose design sensibilities keep each township future-ready and built for long-term value. Managing Director Akash Pharande is a visionary leader with an IIM Bangalore degree, and he is moving ahead on digital transformation and PropTech integration. Then there is Director Abhinav Pharande , who is focused on making Pharande Spaces a national leader in world-class building designs, through smarter construction technologies and better on-ground execution.

Pharande Spaces has stamped its signature green imprints across several hundred acres of Pimpri-Chinchwad, from Moshi in the North-East to Ravet in the West and also across multiple sectors of Pradhikaran. The company has created well over 10 million square feet of green spaces, with both ongoing and soon-to-come projects covering more than 100 acres of residential complexes, all in one continuous thought.

Among its better-known developments, Woodsville in Moshi stands out as the kind of landmark project that actually cemented Pharande Spaces reputation as a major integrated township developer. The township tagline “Why Go Out” sort of stuck with people, because it became tied to the advantages of a strongly enabled lifestyle, with amenities that match the best international expectations. Puneville, designed by the globally acclaimed architects AEDAS, spreads over 40 acres and offers luxury township living with 23-storey towers plus a 4-Star GRIHA green rating. You can also point to Vaarivana, Vaanya, Kairosa, and L-axis, each one quietly showing modern planning, premium facilities, and a more lifestyle-driven way of residing.

What really sets the company apart is its insistence on “Green ovation”, a word coined by Anil Pharande to keep accountability in sustainable construction, not just promises on brochures. That stance matters in an industry that’s often criticized for greenwashing, and you see it reflected in communities like Vaarivana where more than 70 per cent of the total area is reserved for greenery. Rainwater harvesting, solar energy systems, and wastewater recycling are not optional add-ons, they’re mandated in every project.

Pharande Spaces keeps going, adding on its past in kind of a steady but still exciting way with a bunch of new developments. Recently it talked about a festive launch for Vaanya, which is the fourth phase of its well-known Woodsville township in Moshi. There are five towers, and they come with 2, 2.5, and 3 BHK layouts, so Vaanya feels like a very natural continuation of what Woodsville already built. The first three phases were completely sold out so naturally Phase 4 became one of those long-awaited moments, for people who were watching closely. They’re also bringing in festive offers, flat discounts and gift vouchers, like a little reminder that the firm aims to deliver real value.

Looking ahead, Pharande Spaces is sort of positioning itself for what comes after this, a further stage of growth. Chairman Anil Pharande has zeroed in on Talegaon as probably the most interesting option right now. He’s pointing to a government planned 1,100-acre defence industrial park that is expected to generate around 50,000 jobs, plus there are bigger logistics zones, and other infrastructure upgrades like the Pune Ring Road and an elevated corridor. “When this infrastructure is operational, Talegaon's relationship with the rest of the region will be fundamentally different,” says Anil Pharande.

At the same time, the company is widening its commercial presence too, with more than 100 acres of fresh and upcoming residential and commercial projects in PCMC and Pune. Pharande Promoters & Builders, which is the main brand, still stays as an ISO 9001-2000 certified pioneer for integrated townships across West Pune.

As we look back on the company’s journey and where it is headed, Anil Pharande Founder and Chairman of Pharande Spaces shares a thought like this:

“The idea is building communities that people will still call quality addresses, twenty years from now, not just projects that look good at launch and then quietly age poorly. We feel strongly about making developments that fit changing city lifestyles, while still holding the top standards for quality and innovation. Our focus has always been that careful balance between aesthetics and functionality, and yes pushing the limits for smart homes that are truly well crafted and thoughtfully designed. As we move forward, we want to grow our footprint but remain grounded in our core values of transparency, quality and customer satisfaction.”

With a 30 year legacy, a portfolio full of landmark projects, and a clear path for sustainable growth, Pharande Spaces is still shaping Pune’s real estate scene, one green community at a time.