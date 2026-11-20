Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma has steered the company towards stronger profitability through disciplined growth, financial services expansion and AI-driven efficiencies | File Photo

In early 2024, as Paytm navigated one of the biggest regulatory challenges in its history, the question was not how fast it could grow but whether it would make it through at all. Two years on, that question has been answered. Paytm is now earning double-digit operating margins, and the debate has moved to how far those margins can go.

Paytm reported a 28% year-on-year rise in operating revenue to ₹2,648 crore in Q2 FY27, the quarter ended September 2026. EBITDA rose 90% to ₹270 crore, taking the margin to 10%, up from 7% a year earlier and 8% in the June quarter. Profit after tax stood at ₹225 crore. Excluding a PIDF incentive that ended in December 2025, revenue grew 33% and EBITDA nearly quadrupled.

“We’ve clearly come out of this question of whether Paytm can make profit or not,” founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma told analysts on the October 27 earnings call. He added that the business model “is now compounding.”

The Street is reading the quarter the same way. Citi said that Paytm has “fully completed transition out of PPBL”. It added that “the regulatory overhang appears to be substantially lower than ever post-IPO.” Dolat Capital wrote that “Paytm’s profitability is increasingly visible, with the quarter reinforcing the model of acquiring via payments and monetising via credit distribution.”

Sharma, the pioneer of the mobile payments, QR and Soundbox revolution in India, summed up the model: “We acquire using payment. Credit is what earns our money.” Revenue from distribution of financial services rose 49% to ₹912 crore, and repeat borrowers now account for more than half of merchant loan disbursements. Morgan Stanley said “Paytm continues to surprise positively on revenues, led by both payments and financial services.”

The margin did not come from chasing volume. Merchant GMV held at ₹7.1 lakh crore from the previous quarter. Paytm walked away from large online merchants seeking prices below its own cost, and let a big contract that was dragging on profit expire. “We are looking at good quality GMV over any GMV that is available in the market,” Sharma said. YES Securities noted that the rise in payment margins “has come on the back of focusing on profitable customers, pricing and discipline.”

The consumer business is pulling its weight too. Monthly transacting users rose by 1 crore to 8.5 crore, the highest in about three years. Paytm’s UPI payment value grew 42% against 19% for the industry, its sixth straight quarter of consumer market share gains. Goldman Sachs said Paytm’s “market share in payments saw another quarter of improvement, with one of the highest MTU adds in recent periods.” Sharma was direct about the ambition: “Consumer market share is ours to win.”

Underneath it all is artificial intelligence, which Sharma described as the layer that “binds” the business. “Our models are made by us. Our models are not third-party,” Sharma said, adding that “every dollar that we spend on AI has more dollars made than ever.” Macquarie noted that “efficiency improved, with indirect expenses falling to 46% of revenue from 52%.” Paytm has also begun offering its AI platform to enterprise merchants.

The next lift could come from merchant fees on larger UPI payments, once NPCI notifies the start date. Paytm expects a 2.5 basis point uplift in payment processing margin. President and Group CFO Madhur Deora said that at current scale this “would give you something slightly more than 700 crores.” The company calls it an upside, “not the core foundation of our business.” Axis Capital said the opportunity “places Paytm in a new earnings orbit.” Goldman Sachs added that “underlying market share, revenue growth and margin momentum for the business remain strong, a trend we expect to continue.”

With ₹13,617 crore in cash and a profitable core business, Paytm’s story has changed. In 2024, the question was whether it would survive. In 2026, it is how far its margins can go.