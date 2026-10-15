Parul University’s Distinguished Professor & Research Advisor Prof M R Yadav Selected For Prestigious Pharma Ratna Award By Pharmacy Council Of India

Parul University honours Prof. M. R. Yadav for his contributions to pharmaceutical research, drug discovery and education ahead of the Pharma Ratna Award ceremony | File Photo

Parul University’s Prof. M. R. Yadav, Distinguished Professor and Research Advisor to the University, has been selected for the prestigious Pharma Ratna Award by the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) for his contributions to pharmaceutical education, research and drug discovery. The award is a major milestone in the academic and research career of Prof. Yadav who has contributed to the advancement of pharmaceutical sciences.

Prof. M. R. Yadav is a well known academician and researcher working in the area of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Medicinal Chemistry and Drug Discovery. Formerly, Prof. Yadav served as the Director for the Research & Development Cell of Parul University for 5 years, and at present is serving as an Honorary Professor as well as Research Advisor at the Faculty of Pharmacy. He was also a former Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Founder Dean of Faculty of Pharmacy, The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. His participation in research and higher education has been recognized by the UGC-BSR Faculty Fellowship, a testament to his academic contribution.

Throughout his career, Prof. M.R. Yadav has made significant contributions in the area of pharmaceutical sciences and pharmacy industry especially in the design and development of new heterocyclic molecules. He has produced a lot of research work with an h-index of 37 and i10 index of 109. He is also ranked among the World’s Top 2% of Scientists in the Stanford-Elsevier ranking, highlighting his prominence in the global research community.

To celebrate the achievement, the Faculty of Pharmacy had organized a facilitation ceremony to honor Prof. M.R. Yadav. The event was graced by the university leaders including Dr. Geetika Madan Patel, Vice President, Prof. K. N. Madhusoodanan, Vice Chancellor, Dr. Kunjal Sinha, Pro Vice Chancellor, Dr. Rajesh K. S., Dean, Faculty of Pharmacy and faculty members and colleagues and felicitated him for the recognition and his contribution to pharmaceutical education, research and mentorship.

Commenting on this recognition, Dr. Geetika Madan Patel, Vice President, Parul University said, “The selection of Prof. M. R.Yadav for the Pharma Ratna Award is a proud moment for the university and a recognition of his valuable contribution to pharmaceutical research and education. His work in drug discovery, his academic leadership and his dedication to mentoring the next generation of professionals epitomizes the role that continued research and knowledge creation play in advancing the pharmaceutical sciences. We congratulate him on this well-deserved honor and look forward to his continued contributions to the academic and research community.”

Prof. Yadav will be conferred with the Pharma Ratna Award by Pharmacy Council of India on October 27, 2026 in a formal function. His selection is a reflection of the importance of sustained academic engagement, scientific research and mentorship in strengthening India’s pharmaceutical research ecosystem. Parul University congratulates Prof. M.R.Yadav for this prestigious achievement.