The research initiative will examine how traditional Ayurvedic pregnancy practices can complement modern antenatal healthcare in rural and tribal communities |

In a major country-wide shift from traditional ayurveda to research, Parul University has received ₹1.97 crore from Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) with the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India. The aim is to make Ayurveda the first line of maternal care for the pregnant women of the tribals and rural background in Dahod district of Gujarat.

The study will examine the effectiveness of the Ayurvedic approach of treating pregnancy Garbini Paricharya, together with standard care. The researchers hope that this study will demonstrate how traditional practices can be integrated into the modern ways of antenatal health care and whether or not the women may benefit more during their pregnancy if incorporated.

It will be a cluster-randomized primary care study comparing different sets of participants with different approaches to antenatal care. This will allow researchers to study the efficacy of Ayurveda in Western clinical practice as well as to provide scientific evidence on the possible contribution of Ayurveda to maternal health.

The study will be led by Dr. Hemant Toshikane as the principal investigator and co-investigators will be Dr. Poornima S. S., Dr. Anitha H. and Dr. Aktthu Suresh from Parul University. The study will be conducted at Parul Institute of Ayurved, in association with RARI, Ahmedabad, and with their institutional and research strengths to study use of the traditional healthcare practices in the modern set-up for maternal healthcare.

As tribal and rural women do not have access to regular healthcare, the study becomes important in bettering antenatal care at the grassroots level. This study aims to open up a path for major discoveries that can make affordable and evidence-based pregnancy care accessible to maternal care programs soon enough with an approach that blends Ayurveda and modern medicine.

Speaking about the research project Dr Geetika Madan Patel, Vice President, Parul University, said “This project reflects our commitment to addressing important healthcare challenges through research and innovation. With our strong medical and healthcare infrastructure, experienced researchers, and collaborative research environment, we aim to bring traditional Ayurvedic knowledge and modern medical practices together to improve maternal healthcare and contribute to the well-being of underserved communities.”

The initiative is also aligned with the Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision, as it entails scientific validation of traditional Indian systems of medicines. The project aims to establish research-based evidence on the role of Ayurveda in maternal health care for the purpose of guiding health care policies, enhancing public health interventions, and facilitating the integration of traditional Indian medical knowledge in modern health care.