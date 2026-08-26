Parul University And IIT Palakkad Secure Joint Patent For E-Waste Innovation

The patented technology converts copper recovered from discarded mobile-phone batteries into CuBTC for potential advanced applications | File Photo

Parul University and the Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad (IIT Palakkad) have jointly secured a patent for a novel technology that converts copper, recovered from discarded mobile-phone batteries, into a more valuable advanced material. This achievement marks an important outcome of the research cooperation between the two institutions, with an emphasis on building sustainable solutions for real-world environmental challenges.

The patented technology uses copper foil that’s recovered from dead mobile-phone batteries as a precursor for synthesising CuBTC, which is a copper-based metal-organic framework (MOF). The whole process goes beyond the usual recovery of copper as simple waste metal by turning it into a working, functional material that could be used for sensing, catalysis, electrochemical technologies, and energy-related systems.

The innovation was developed by Dr. Soyebkhan Pathan and research scholar Ms. Muskan Memon from Parul University, in collaboration with Dr. Abdul Rasheed P. from IIT Palakkad. This joint patent mirrors the institution's efforts to translate collaborative research into innovative approaches for resource recovery strategies and advanced material development.

Unlike the more conventional e-waste recycling methods that can require several stages for metal recovery, the patented approach direct utilisation of copper observed from discarded mobile-phone battery components to develop a value-added material. This waste-to-value approach shows how electronic waste can be repurposed into a useful resource for advanced materials.

This achievement builds broader collaboration between Parul University and IIT Palakkad through an MoU promoting joint research, academic interaction, knowledge exchange and collaborative innovation. The patented technology also contributes to wider priorities like circular economy, more resource efficiency, sustainable manufacturing and indigenous technology development, while offering scope for further research, scale-up and potential industrial applications.