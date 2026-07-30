OnGrid Launches Veriffy, Bringing Background Verification To Indian Households And Small Businesses | File photo

Delhi, India – OnGrid, India’s leading digital trust and background verification platform, has launched Veriffy, a direct-to-consumer verification service that enables individuals to run background checks for personal, non-corporate needs.

Built on the same infrastructure with 1 billion+ verification transactions and trusted by over 4,000 enterprises, Veriffy enables users to verify domestic help (maid, cook, nanny, driver), tenants, shop/store staff of small businesses, matrimonial prospects and more through a simple digital process.

After obtaining the candidate’s explicit consent, users can complete the entire verification request in under 5 minutes. The password-protected report is shared via email and WhatsApp within 24 hours.

The move marks OnGrid’s expansion beyond enterprise and HR use-cases into the consumer safety segment, where individuals increasingly seek structured ways to build trust in everyday interactions.

“Trust shouldn’t be limited to workplaces and financial systems,” said Piyush Peshwani, Co-founder and CEO, OnGrid. “With Veriffy, we’re extending the same verification backbone used by enterprises to individuals who want more confidence in important personal decisions. While verification is the first step, we also want to enable users to buy financial products like health insurance for their domestic help.”

Veriffy offers predefined verification bundles tailored to common use-cases, including identity and address verification, court record checks, employment history checks, credit checks, etc. The platform emphasizes consent-driven data use, masked identifiers, and DPDP-aligned privacy practices. In the next phase, Veriffy will add official police verification as part of its offering.

“We designed Veriffy to feel simple on the surface while running powerful verification rails in the background,” said Vaibhav Yadav, Head of Product at OnGrid. “The goal was to remove complexity for users while ensuring accuracy, privacy, and transparency at every step.”

Unlike informal or document-only checks, Veriffy is designed as a standardized, tech-enabled process that delivers structured reports rather than scattered information. The experience is fully digital, with real-time status tracking and automated report delivery once checks are completed.

As verification becomes part of everyday decision-making, Veriffy represents a shift toward making digital trust accessible not just to organizations, but to individuals.

Veriffy is now live across India at veriffy.in.