Omkam Aviations Announces Landmark Push For 50 Russian IL-114-300 Aircraft With Local Assembly Line To Revolutionize Tier 2 And Tier 3 Regional Connectivity

L-R: Mr. Govind Gupta, Dr. Shagun Gupta, UAC CEO Mr. Badekha Vadim, Mr. Peeyush Kumar Aggarwal, Mr. Aditya Aggarwal, Mr. Vadim Opryshko | File Photo

In a landmark development poised to reshape India's civil aviation landscape, Omkam Aviations Pvt. Ltd. has announced advanced discussions and structural planning for the introduction of 50 Russian IL-114-300 aircraft into the Indian market. Down the line, the framework entails a strategic roadmap for the 100% domestic manufacturing of the aircraft under a full Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreement with Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC).

The bold initiative took center stage during the plenary session of the Innoprom India trade fair at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, serving as a premier platform for industrial cooperation between Russia and India ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit.

Strategic Vision and Local Manufacturing Roadmap

Outlining the scope of the engagement, Mr. Peeyush Kumar Aggarwal, Managing Director of Omkam Aviations Pvt. Ltd., stated:

"We have signed an LOI for the purchase of 50 IL-114-300 aircraft with the UAC of Russia. Six aircraft will make up the first batch, with an assembly line to be built in India, followed by technology transfer. This will be the first major plant in India to manufacture aircraft for civil aviation."

- Mr. Peeyush Kumar Aggarwal, Managing Director

Mr. Aggarwal noted that the initial phase—encompassing the first six aircraft and its requisite support framework—will involve an investment of 1,500 crores. These investments will subsequently be scaled up to meet the capital requirements for full-scale local manufacturing.

It is important to note that Sberbank of Russia has committed in principle to provide the necessary funding.

Advisor to OMKAM

Transforming Regional Connectivity

Engineered specifically for shorter runways and regional airfields with limited ground infrastructure, the 66-to-68-seater IL-114-300 twin-engine turboprop is tailored to link underserved Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities directly. Industry leaders emphasized that the model opens point-to-point pathways that larger commercial jets cannot service due to infrastructure constraints.

Detailing the everyday benefits for travelers, Mr. Aditya Aggarwal, Executive Director of Omkam Aviations Pvt. Ltd., noted:

"These aircraft are well-suited for connecting the smaller Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. For instance, if someone wants to travel from Meerut to Mumbai, they can go directly rather than flying into Delhi and then transferring to Mumbai—just like prospective routes connecting Noida, Agra, Pune, and beyond."

- Mr. Aditya Aggarwal, Executive Director

Mr. Aditya Aggarwal added that the project represents the creation of a sustainable domestic aviation ecosystem through targeted skills development, bridging emerging cities with core economic hubs.

Furthermore, Mr. Govind Gupta, Co-Founder and Director of Omkam Aviations Pvt. Ltd., underscored the geopolitical significance of the partnership, stating that localized production and maintenance infrastructure will deeply strengthen the strategic bond between India and Russia.

Mr. Govind Gupta further stated that the project supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar' initiatives.

High-Level Endorsements and Leadership Alignment

The initiative has earned high-level backing from government authorities. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu confirmed the alignment, stating:

"Il-114-300 is quite compatible for India's regional connectivity scheme with a lot of regional airports coming up. It is very important to connect them. And planes like this are very efficient to connect them. We have expanded the dialogues on that and want to start the manufacturing process as soon as possible of getting the Russian planes manufactured in our country."

- Ram Mohan Naidu, Union Minister of Civil Aviation

Adding immense momentum to the partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin personally visited the UAC booth at INNOPROM where the IL-114-300 was displayed. The two leaders were seen engaged in discussions regarding the aircraft. President Putin has shown keen personal interest in the project, championing bilateral technological cooperation and signaling Moscow's unwavering commitment to making world-class aerospace engineering and localized manufacturing a reality in India.

CLARIFICATION REGARDING PINNACLE AIR

In light of recent media reports connecting other entities to this project, Pinnacle Air Pvt. Ltd. has clarified that the 10 September 2026 LOI for the purchase of 50 IL-114-300 aircraft was signed exclusively between UAC of Russia and Omkam Aviations Pvt. Ltd.

Pinnacle Air Pvt. Ltd. is an associate company of Omkam Aviations and has only expressed interest in leasing the aircraft and is not a party to the LOI.

As bilateral trade between India and Russia reaches historic new heights, Omkam Aviations' pioneering venture bridges economic diplomacy with grassroots infrastructure, setting transformative possibilities for the future of domestic transit in India.

In picture: UAC CEO Mr. Vadim Badekha explaining the features of the IL-114-300 aircraft to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi