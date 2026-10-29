No Reports To Learn: Petpooja’s Ask Me Anything Answers Restaurant Questions In Plain Language

Petpooja introduces conversational AI to make restaurant business insights easier to access |

October 2026: Petpooja, one of India’s leading restaurant point-of-sale (POS) technology providers, has introduced Ask Me Anything, a built-in AI assistant that enables restaurant owners to access business information through simple, natural-language questions. Integrated into the Petpooja AI chatbot POS platform, the feature allows users to retrieve insights from their own outlet data without selecting reports, applying filters or undergoing additional training.

The new capability is designed to make restaurant data more accessible to business owners who may not have the time or technical expertise to navigate conventional reporting systems.

Removing the Complexity from Restaurant Reporting

Restaurants generate operational data every day through billing transactions, customer orders, inventory movements and sales activities. However, accessing meaningful insights from this information has traditionally required familiarity with reporting dashboards and analytical tools.

Restaurant owners often need to identify the appropriate report, configure filters and interpret the results before making business decisions. For those managing kitchen operations, employees, inventory and customer service simultaneously, these additional steps can make routine data analysis time-consuming.

Petpooja's Ask Me Anything feature addresses this challenge by introducing a conversational interface within its existing POS dashboard. Rather than searching for information across different reports, owners can simply type their questions and receive answers based on the data available in their accounts.

Everyday Business Questions, Answered Instantly

The AI assistant supports a range of business-related queries using everyday language.

Restaurant owners can ask questions such as "What were my sales last month?" or "Which were my top-selling items yesterday?" to review revenue performance and identify popular menu items.

They can also request more detailed information through questions such as "Show me yesterday's sales by hour" or "Get me an item-wise profit and loss for last week."

These queries allow users to examine sales patterns, understand menu performance and review profitability without manually generating multiple reports.

By making this information accessible through a conversational interface, the AI chatbot POS functionality aims to help restaurant owners incorporate business data into everyday operational decisions.

Turning Operational Data into Practical Decisions

One of the key applications of Ask Me Anything is its ability to simplify access to information that might otherwise require additional administrative effort.

For instance, preparing an item-wise profit and loss statement may involve reviewing sales records, calculating costs or working with spreadsheets. With the AI assistant, restaurant owners can request the relevant information directly through the dashboard, subject to the availability of the necessary data.

Similarly, hourly sales analysis can help identify peak business periods and quieter operating hours.

If sales figures indicate consistently lower customer activity during particular hours, restaurant operators can use those insights to review staffing schedules, kitchen preparation requirements and inventory purchasing decisions.

Such information can be particularly useful for independent restaurant owners who want to make informed business decisions without spending significant time navigating reporting systems.

Integrated into the Existing Petpooja Dashboard

Ask Me Anything operates within Petpooja's existing restaurant management dashboard, eliminating the need for a separate application or additional reporting platform.

Petpooja's POS technology supports billing and restaurant operations across more than one lakh outlets in India. Its platform includes features such as kitchen order tickets (KOTs), GST invoicing, inventory management and online order integrations with food delivery aggregators.

The introduction of the AI assistant extends these capabilities by providing a more intuitive way to access information already captured by the system.

Rather than replacing existing reports, Ask Me Anything offers an additional method for retrieving operational insights, making restaurant management technology easier to use for owners with varying levels of digital familiarity.

The development also highlights the increasing role of conversational AI in business software, where natural-language interfaces are being used to simplify access to information and reduce repetitive administrative tasks.

About Petpooja

Petpooja is an Indian technology company providing integrated business management solutions to more than 1,50,000 clients worldwide. Its technology ecosystem includes POSS, its flagship point-of-sale and restaurant management platform; Attendo, a hardware-first attendance, payroll and human resources solution; Invoice, a GST billing and retail business management platform; Stepwise, a task and standard operating procedure tracking application for multi-location businesses; and Munshi, an AI-powered accounting agent that operates within TallyPrime.

Together, these products support day-to-day business functions including billing, inventory, payments, employee management, marketing and accounting, helping businesses manage multiple operational requirements through connected technology solutions.

For more information about Petpooja's AI-enabled restaurant POS solutions, visit https://www.petpooja.com/poss.